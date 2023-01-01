Spring Hill house damaged after fire breaks out in garage

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a family taking a Saturday afternoon walk called 911 about a fire at a Spring Hill home, first responders reminded the community about the importance of having working smoke alarms.

The Spring Hill Fire Department said its crews — along with members of the Spring Hill Police Department and Williamson EMS — were dispatched to a house fire in the Wyngate subdivision just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.

According to fire officials, there were three vehicles in the driveway, so police forced their way into the house and tried to clear it. Even though they discovered a moderate amount of smoke, they didn’t find anybody in the house.

When firefighters arrived, they reportedly performed a primary search and confirmed there was nobody in the home.

First responders said they forced the garage door open, found the fire in the garage, and quickly extinguished it.

According to the department, the owners were not home at the time of the fire. There were also no reports of injuries.

“We would like to give a shout out to a family that was out walking and saw a small amount of smoke and quickly dialed 911,” fire officials wrote on Facebook. “Because of them, this fire was quickly contained and the damage was minimized to primarily the garage.”

The Spring Hill Fire Department also thanked Columbia Fire and Rescue for covering the city during this incident.

