KMBC.com
Rain is likely to impact your Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rain is likely to impact Monday afternoon in Kansas City. Thunderstorms are possible later in the day after rain storms arrive around 1p.m. Colder temperatures will arrive on Tuesday and stick around for the remainder of the week. Cloudy conditions are in the forecast for...
Drivers say standing water on I-35 in Johnson County a continued problem
Olathe police says three adults and two children were injured in a crash on Interstate 35, blaming road conditions for the wrecks.
Kansas City ends 2022 with second-worst homicide total
Kansas City officially saw its second-deadliest homicide total in 2022, according to FOX4 data, after recording 167 homicides.
Five injured in multiple crashes on I-35 in Olathe
Olathe police responded to multiple crashes on southbound Interstate 35 near Lone Elm Road on Monday evening.
I-35 at Front Street reopens after 2 injured in crash
Kansas City, Missouri police closed two northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Front Street to work a crash that injured 2 people.
KMBC.com
Apartment residents without water since last week demand help
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aaron Blanford has lived at Kansas City’s Stonegate Meadows apartment complex for the past 17 years. This past week his living situation became increasingly difficult. Since last week, his apartment building has had no water, as several pipes have burst without heat to multiple...
Boil advisory strikes Clay County due to repairs of broken water main
The repair of a broken water main in Clay County forced the county to undergo a boil advisory Tuesday.
KCTV 5
Winter Warm Up with the Kansas City Jewish Film Festival
If you’re looking for a way to warm up your winter weekend with some laughs, the KC Jewish Film Festival is back. Bill and Grace are joined by the festival’s executive director Stacey Belzer to talk about this year’s new format and five comedy films you won’t see anywhere else.
Atchison man killed in early morning car crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol shows an Atchison man, Jacey Paris, died in a car crash early Monday morning.
mycouriertribune.com
UPDATE: Broken water main in county leads to boil advisory
CLAY COUNTY — Due to the repair of a broken water main, there will be interrupted water services for some Clay County Public Water Supply District No. 6 customers Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to the district, repairs began after 10 a.m. and are expected to until 1 p.m. “Once...
northeastnews.net
Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End
Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
Kansas City Fire Chief Donna Lake announces retirement
Kansas City Fire Chief Donna Lake announced Tuesday her retirement from the fire department after more than 30 years of service.
KCTV 5
Tips on hitting your fitness goals in the new year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One local gym is helping new customers create and maintain their new year fitness resolution goals. Every year, people with all kinds of fitness experience make their way back to area gyms or a room in their home if they’ve got the space to work out again. This year, it’s no different as more people are signing up to get more active in 2023.
WIBW
Woman injured in Topeka house fire dies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young woman critically injured in a Dec. 26 house fire has passed away from her injuries. The family of Shantell Spranger, 20, told 13 NEWS she died Monday morning, Jan. 2, 2023, at University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. She spent the past week in the hospital’s burn unit.
WIBW
Driver asleep at the wheel seriously injured after hitting bridge pillar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was seriously injured after he fell asleep at the wheel and hit a concrete bridge pillar. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 413 on eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Driver dies after hitting three electrical poles in Kansas City
One person has died Monday after a vehicle hit three electrical poles and the driver was thrown from the vehicle at 21st Street and Prospect.
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Emerald
Emerald is a precious Border Collie Lab mix. Her estimated birthday is Feb. 14, 2022. After being adopted in June as a 4-month-old puppy, she was returned recently due to no fault of her own. She likes to play with other dogs and she’ll play nonstop, so she might not...
KCTV 5
Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
kcwater.us
KC Water Issues Precautionary Boil Advisory
(Kansas City, MO) – Out of an abundance of caution, KC Water is issuing a precautionary boil water advisory to customers from Main Street to Manchester Trafficway- east to west and Independence Blvd. to Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.-north to south after a 30-inch main ruptured on Friday, Dec. 30th.
Royals Considering 14 Downtown Sites for New $2B Stadium
The Kansas City Royals announced plans in November to build a $2 billion downtown stadium and district, but exactly where the team will land is still unknown. “We have looked at 14 different sites in downtown Kansas City,” said Earl Santee, global chair and founder of Populous. “It needs to be more than a ballpark. It’s about what happens before and after the game that makes a community.”
