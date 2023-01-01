KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One local gym is helping new customers create and maintain their new year fitness resolution goals. Every year, people with all kinds of fitness experience make their way back to area gyms or a room in their home if they’ve got the space to work out again. This year, it’s no different as more people are signing up to get more active in 2023.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO