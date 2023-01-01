ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KMBC.com

Rain is likely to impact your Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rain is likely to impact Monday afternoon in Kansas City. Thunderstorms are possible later in the day after rain storms arrive around 1p.m. Colder temperatures will arrive on Tuesday and stick around for the remainder of the week. Cloudy conditions are in the forecast for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Apartment residents without water since last week demand help

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aaron Blanford has lived at Kansas City’s Stonegate Meadows apartment complex for the past 17 years. This past week his living situation became increasingly difficult. Since last week, his apartment building has had no water, as several pipes have burst without heat to multiple...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Winter Warm Up with the Kansas City Jewish Film Festival

If you’re looking for a way to warm up your winter weekend with some laughs, the KC Jewish Film Festival is back. Bill and Grace are joined by the festival’s executive director Stacey Belzer to talk about this year’s new format and five comedy films you won’t see anywhere else.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

UPDATE: Broken water main in county leads to boil advisory

CLAY COUNTY — Due to the repair of a broken water main, there will be interrupted water services for some Clay County Public Water Supply District No. 6 customers Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to the district, repairs began after 10 a.m. and are expected to until 1 p.m. “Once...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
northeastnews.net

Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End

Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Tips on hitting your fitness goals in the new year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One local gym is helping new customers create and maintain their new year fitness resolution goals. Every year, people with all kinds of fitness experience make their way back to area gyms or a room in their home if they’ve got the space to work out again. This year, it’s no different as more people are signing up to get more active in 2023.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Woman injured in Topeka house fire dies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young woman critically injured in a Dec. 26 house fire has passed away from her injuries. The family of Shantell Spranger, 20, told 13 NEWS she died Monday morning, Jan. 2, 2023, at University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. She spent the past week in the hospital’s burn unit.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Driver asleep at the wheel seriously injured after hitting bridge pillar

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was seriously injured after he fell asleep at the wheel and hit a concrete bridge pillar. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 413 on eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Emerald

Emerald is a precious Border Collie Lab mix. Her estimated birthday is Feb. 14, 2022. After being adopted in June as a 4-month-old puppy, she was returned recently due to no fault of her own. She likes to play with other dogs and she’ll play nonstop, so she might not...
PARKVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcwater.us

KC Water Issues Precautionary Boil Advisory

(Kansas City, MO) – Out of an abundance of caution, KC Water is issuing a precautionary boil water advisory to customers from Main Street to Manchester Trafficway- east to west and Independence Blvd. to Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.-north to south after a 30-inch main ruptured on Friday, Dec. 30th.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Front Office Sports

Royals Considering 14 Downtown Sites for New $2B Stadium

The Kansas City Royals announced plans in November to build a $2 billion downtown stadium and district, but exactly where the team will land is still unknown. “We have looked at 14 different sites in downtown Kansas City,” said Earl Santee, global chair and founder of Populous. “It needs to be more than a ballpark. It’s about what happens before and after the game that makes a community.”
KANSAS CITY, MO

