Las Cruces, NM

KRQE News 13

NMSU sign head football coach Jerry Kill through 2027

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
zagsblog.com

Rutgers stuns No. 1 Purdue, leaving New Mexico as the last remaining unbeaten in college basketball

For the second straight season, Steve Pikiell and Rutgers have beaten the No. 1 team in college basketball. Rutgers got a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds from Cam Spencer and road it to a 65-64 victory at previously unbeaten Purdue. Paul Mulchay had a brilliant game with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists in what was Pikiell’s 300th career win.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
lascruces.com

Las Cruces Airport Update

This Las Cruces airport is going places. That is what Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Debbi Moore said when the chamber held its annual awards banquet at Las Cruces International Airport, whose airport indicator is KLRU, last fall. With the hangar doors open to the dark...
LAS CRUCES, NM
krtnradio.com

In Loving Memory of Mary Ann (Salazar) Salas

She passed away at the age of 82 after battling complications from cancer treatments. She was a very strong woman, an inspiration to all who saw her. She was born on a very rare birth date known as Leap year and we jokingly said she was only 20 years old, 2020 was her last real birthday. She was the 5th child of 9 siblings, born in Raton New Mexico to Don Salazar and Carmel Pacheco-Salazar. She was a dedicated mother, and military wife and had an overwhelming love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed celebrating all holidays and was a very giving person. After all her children were grown she got a job outside of the home and became a top salesperson at Dillard’s.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Snowfall in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Some El Pasoans woke up to snowfall Monday morning. A thin blanket of snow dusted areas on the West side. The post Snowfall in West El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police respond to rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico

ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are responding to a rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico Monday. The crash happened on Sandia Drive new the Texas state line. A truck rolled over on the side of the road. Our crew saw officers from Anthony police and New Mexico State Police.
ANTHONY, NM
US105

West El Paso Johnny Carino’s Closes, But New One Set to Open

Bad news for Italian food fans. Especially those who are also west-siders in El Paso. There is now one less option to get your fresh-baked lasagna, wood-fired pizzas, and tiramisu in the Borderland. At least for now. The Johnny Carino's Italian restaurant in west El Paso on Sunland Park Drive...
EL PASO, TX
US105

Why Does El Paso Like Changing Street Names On Us?

It seems that back in the day, it was cool to name a street twice in El Paso. There's kind of a system to street names in El Paso. Certain neighborhoods will have a common theme about their street names. The Memorial Park historic section uses metals. Copper, Silver, Gold,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Snow arrives in the region

Many El Pasoans waking up to snow this Monday morning. A storm system has arrived in the region. This system will bring gusty winds, rain, and cooler temperatures to the Borderland. Strong west winds will increase Monday mid-morning. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso hospitals welcome New Year with newborns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso hospitals welcomed in the New Year with some newborns. The first baby at University Medical Center of El Paso was born at 2:44 a.m. Emma Sarai Martinez Espinoza came into the world, tipping the scales at 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Emma’s mother, Maria Abigail Espinoza Villalba, and father, […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Hospitals of Providence welcomes its first newborn of 2023

EL PASO, Texas -- The Hospitals of Providence welcomed it's first newborn of the new year at The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus Sunday. Baby Ashton was born at 5:47 a.m. weighing 6 pounds 10 ounces. Ashton's parents said they can't wait to introduce him to his big brother, according to the hospital. The post Hospitals of Providence welcomes its first newborn of 2023 appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s First 2023 Forecast: Cold front moves in tomorrow

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good evening, everyone! Happy Sunday!. Hope you had an incredibly fun New Year’s weekend!🎉🥳🎊🍾 It’s officially 2023 can you believe it???. Well we very much above average for today, we registered 67 at the airport, our normal high...
EL PASO, TX

