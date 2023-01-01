She passed away at the age of 82 after battling complications from cancer treatments. She was a very strong woman, an inspiration to all who saw her. She was born on a very rare birth date known as Leap year and we jokingly said she was only 20 years old, 2020 was her last real birthday. She was the 5th child of 9 siblings, born in Raton New Mexico to Don Salazar and Carmel Pacheco-Salazar. She was a dedicated mother, and military wife and had an overwhelming love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed celebrating all holidays and was a very giving person. After all her children were grown she got a job outside of the home and became a top salesperson at Dillard’s.

