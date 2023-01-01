Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Alamogordo Las Cruces ApprehensionsAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Happy Birthday to Tuskegee Airmen Lt Flowers Age 107 a member Americas club of centenariansAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Related
KRQE News 13
NMSU sign head football coach Jerry Kill through 2027
Full story: https://www.krqe.com/sports/local-sports/nmsu-sign-head-football-coach-jerry-kill-through-2027/. NMSU sign head football coach Jerry Kill through …. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/sports/local-sports/nmsu-sign-head-football-coach-jerry-kill-through-2027/. Opposition against ABQ ‘safe outdoor space’ continues. Opposition against ABQ ‘safe outdoor space’ continues. East Mountain recycling station reducing types of …. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/east-mountain-recycling-station-reducing-types-of-plastic-accepted/. APD hoping to recruit more African American officers.
El Paso, January 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in El Paso. The Bel Air High School soccer team will have a game with Eastwood High School on January 02, 2023, 18:30:00. The Riverside High School soccer team will have a game with Socorro High School on January 02, 2023, 18:30:00.
Las Cruces minimum wage up to $12, El Paso’s same since 2009
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The minimum wage in New Mexico went up 50 cents to $12 an hour on New Year’s Day, thanks to a law passed by the New Mexico state Legislature a few years ago. “Cost of living keeps going up. Prices keep going up. Inflation keeps going up,” said David Polka, […]
zagsblog.com
Rutgers stuns No. 1 Purdue, leaving New Mexico as the last remaining unbeaten in college basketball
For the second straight season, Steve Pikiell and Rutgers have beaten the No. 1 team in college basketball. Rutgers got a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds from Cam Spencer and road it to a 65-64 victory at previously unbeaten Purdue. Paul Mulchay had a brilliant game with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists in what was Pikiell’s 300th career win.
lascruces.com
Las Cruces Airport Update
This Las Cruces airport is going places. That is what Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Debbi Moore said when the chamber held its annual awards banquet at Las Cruces International Airport, whose airport indicator is KLRU, last fall. With the hangar doors open to the dark...
KRQE Newsfeed: Burglarized and flooded, Old Town vandals, Another storm, Safe Outdoor Spaces, NMSU fundraising
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving […]
9th Annual Chile Drop serves as an introduction to 2023
The 9th Annual Chile Drop is Saturday night.
krtnradio.com
In Loving Memory of Mary Ann (Salazar) Salas
She passed away at the age of 82 after battling complications from cancer treatments. She was a very strong woman, an inspiration to all who saw her. She was born on a very rare birth date known as Leap year and we jokingly said she was only 20 years old, 2020 was her last real birthday. She was the 5th child of 9 siblings, born in Raton New Mexico to Don Salazar and Carmel Pacheco-Salazar. She was a dedicated mother, and military wife and had an overwhelming love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed celebrating all holidays and was a very giving person. After all her children were grown she got a job outside of the home and became a top salesperson at Dillard’s.
Border Patrol confirms drop in migrant traffic in El Paso Sector
The permanence of Title 42, cold weather, the holiday season and the arrival of 600 Army National Guard troops to El Paso.
Snowfall in West El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Some El Pasoans woke up to snowfall Monday morning. A thin blanket of snow dusted areas on the West side. The post Snowfall in West El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Police respond to rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico
ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are responding to a rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico Monday. The crash happened on Sandia Drive new the Texas state line. A truck rolled over on the side of the road. Our crew saw officers from Anthony police and New Mexico State Police.
West El Paso Johnny Carino’s Closes, But New One Set to Open
Bad news for Italian food fans. Especially those who are also west-siders in El Paso. There is now one less option to get your fresh-baked lasagna, wood-fired pizzas, and tiramisu in the Borderland. At least for now. The Johnny Carino's Italian restaurant in west El Paso on Sunland Park Drive...
Why Does El Paso Like Changing Street Names On Us?
It seems that back in the day, it was cool to name a street twice in El Paso. There's kind of a system to street names in El Paso. Certain neighborhoods will have a common theme about their street names. The Memorial Park historic section uses metals. Copper, Silver, Gold,...
This El Paso Restaurant Has a Passion For Tacos That Defies the Border
At Elemi, fresh masa, avocado leaves, and agave are part of the mission and the menu.
KVIA
Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Jan. 2 to Jan. 6
EL PASO, Texas -- Happy New Year! TxDOT crews will be hard at work in 2023. From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of January 2 to January 6, 2023.
cbs4local.com
Snow arrives in the region
Many El Pasoans waking up to snow this Monday morning. A storm system has arrived in the region. This system will bring gusty winds, rain, and cooler temperatures to the Borderland. Strong west winds will increase Monday mid-morning. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50...
El Paso hospitals welcome New Year with newborns
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso hospitals welcomed in the New Year with some newborns. The first baby at University Medical Center of El Paso was born at 2:44 a.m. Emma Sarai Martinez Espinoza came into the world, tipping the scales at 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Emma’s mother, Maria Abigail Espinoza Villalba, and father, […]
Hospitals of Providence welcomes its first newborn of 2023
EL PASO, Texas -- The Hospitals of Providence welcomed it's first newborn of the new year at The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus Sunday. Baby Ashton was born at 5:47 a.m. weighing 6 pounds 10 ounces. Ashton's parents said they can't wait to introduce him to his big brother, according to the hospital. The post Hospitals of Providence welcomes its first newborn of 2023 appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso’s Beautiful Photos & Videos Of The Surprise Snow In 2023
Every year it's a gamble on when El Paso will get snow; usually we expect it in December or January. We're always hoping for snow in El Paso and well... we got it! This past Monday morning (January 2nd, 2023) surprised everyone with a beautiful white blanket of snow. We're...
El Paso News
Roxy’s First 2023 Forecast: Cold front moves in tomorrow
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good evening, everyone! Happy Sunday!. Hope you had an incredibly fun New Year’s weekend!🎉🥳🎊🍾 It’s officially 2023 can you believe it???. Well we very much above average for today, we registered 67 at the airport, our normal high...
Comments / 0