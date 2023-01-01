Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
5 Best Taco Places in AlbuquerqueBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
5 Delicious Seafood Restaurants in AlbuquerqueBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
Unraveling the Mysterious Disappearance of Anthonette Cayedito: A Cold Case AnalysisLord GaneshAlbuquerque, NM
Related
pinonpost.com
ABQ begins deadly 2023 with first homicide investigation launched
2022 appeared to be the deadliest year on record in Albuquerque, but 2023 may be looking to rival the previous year with a brand new homicide investigation started on New Year’s Day. According to the Albuquerque Journal, “Officers responded to reports of a man lying in the street shortly...
Suspect tied to murder will remain in juvenile detention
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A murder suspect is going to remain at the juvenile detention center on aggravated assault charges from another case. Serina Burks, 19, is in custody in connection to shooting at a security guard and other charges. She’s also one of four people charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy for the […]
Albuquerque police begin first homicide investigation of 2023
Limited details are available at this time.
BCSO investigating suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death near the 1600 block of McEwen Ct in southwest Albuquerque. BCSO says deputies responded to the scene to reports of a man dead early Monday morning. BCSO says foul play is suspected in the death. They say detectives are investigating and there are […]
KOAT 7
Police open homicide investigation in northeast Albuquerque
Police have opened a homicide investigation in northeast Albuquerque, after a man was found dead in the street on Sunday. An APD spokesperson says officers were called out to 7817 Central Ave. NE around 5 am. Once officers arrived, they found the victim and pronounced him dead at the scene.
agdaily.com
80 head of Colorado cattle worth $100,000 missing since December
Colorado authorities are searching for 80 head of cattle that went missing from Baca County, Colorado, in early December — totaling roughly two tractor-trailer loads and worth about $100,000. The missing cattle belong to 65-year-old Steve McEndree, a fourth-generation rancher. McKendree raises cattle on an 18,000-acre ranch 30 miles...
One person in critical condition after crash in Albuquerque
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Coors and Central Sunday night. The Albuquerque Police Department says the vehicle was going north on Coors, just north of Central when a pedestrian stepped off the sidewalk to cross Coors and was struck. Police say the pedestrian was attempting to cross in an area […]
KRQE Newsfeed: New Mexico officials sworn in, Campus vandalized, Winter storm, Helping victims, Polar plunge
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Several New Mexico public officials sworn into office – Many newly elected officials rang in the new year getting sworn into their positions, including Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for her second term. The governor spoke on her efforts to bring universal child care to the state and touted the […]
Driver slams through Old Town school fence
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the driver who plowed through the fence at the San Felipe de Neri School in Old Town. A witness told officers it happened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday night. When officers arrived, they did not find a driver or any passengers. They are continuing to investigate. The car […]
Belen New Year’s vandals cause nearly $1,000 in damage
BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A neighborhood in Belen was hit by vandals during New Year celebrations. The vandalism was all caught on camera. One Belen homeowner says she had just finished celebrating New Year’s with her family when a neighbor came knocking on her door with terrible news. “At about 12:40, my neighbors knocked on my door […]
New Mexico AG: 15-year-old’s death involving APD was avoidable
NM AG Hector Balderas looked into a situation from July 6, 2022, where law enforcement is accused of being involved in the death of Brett Rosenau.
Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage. “Albuquerque in particular has an issue with […]
KRQE News 13
APD: Shooting call leads to SWAT activation in northeast Albuquerque
APD: Shooting call leads to SWAT activation in northeast Albuquerque. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/apd-shooting-call-leads-to-swat-activation-in-northeast-albuquerque/. APD: Shooting call leads to SWAT activation in northeast …. APD: Shooting call leads to SWAT activation in northeast Albuquerque. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/apd-shooting-call-leads-to-swat-activation-in-northeast-albuquerque/. 9th Annual Chile Drop serves as an introduction to …. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/9th-annual-chile-drop-serves-as-an-introduction-to-2023/. Lincoln County officials...
cbs7.com
Odessa man makes Texas 10 Most Wanted list
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to Texas DPS an Odessa man has made the 10 Most Wanted List. Salomon Olivas Marquez, 59, of Odessa, has been wanted since March 2022, when the Ector County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements with a previous conviction.
Bricklight business owner speaks out after eviction notice
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular Albuquerque bike shop fought back after its landlord left an eviction notice on their door just a few days after Christmas. The eviction notice has since been canceled, but the shop owner is still speaking out hoping it could help another small business. The owner of The Bike Coop, Amanda […]
Las Cruces minimum wage up to $12, El Paso’s same since 2009
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The minimum wage in New Mexico went up 50 cents to $12 an hour on New Year’s Day, thanks to a law passed by the New Mexico state Legislature a few years ago. “Cost of living keeps going up. Prices keep going up. Inflation keeps going up,” said David Polka, […]
Man sentenced for manslaughter, assault charges connected to fatal Albuquerque shooting
Patrick Romero was sentenced Friday morning
KOAT 7
Gov. Lujan Grisham names Second Judicial District Attorney
SANTA FE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham named Sam Bregman as New Mexico's newest Second Judicial District Attorney. He will begin immediately. Bregman has served as the assistant district attorney for the district and the Albuquerque City Council. He also operated a law firm in Albuquerque, practicing in civil and criminal cases.
kanw.com
Sam Bergman appointed Second Judicial District Attorney
Sam Bergman appointed Second Judicial District Attorney. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday appointed Albuquerque litigator and former prosecutor Sam Bregman as Second Judicial District Attorney. Bregman will begin in the position immediately. He will fill a vacancy created by former Second Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez’s election as Attorney...
Who is the new Department of Health cabinet secretary in New Mexico?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With COVID-19 still lingering and a myriad of potential new health threats always present, the leader of the state’s Department of Health has an important role in keeping New Mexicans healthy. Recently, the Governor announced a new secretary to lead the department, but who is this new leader? At the end of 2022, […]
Comments / 7