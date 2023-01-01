ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

Australia pushes for landmark indigenous referendum in 2023

By Ainslie Chandler - Bloomberg News (TNS)
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

Australians could vote on changing the country’s constitution to set up a representative Indigenous body in parliament as early as August, Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney told the Sun-Herald newspaper.

The campaign is for a “voice to parliament,” which involves establishing a representative body to advise lawmakers on behalf of Indigenous Australians. The details remain unclear, but a Yes campaign is set to begin in late February. Enabling legislation could be drafted “sometime in March” before it is scrutinized by a parliamentary committee for six weeks, Burney told the Sun-Herald.

The government would aim to pass the legislation through parliament in May, allowing the vote to be held as soon as August and as late as November.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, who has criticized a lack of detail surrounding the government’s proposal, said the Liberal Party would finalize its position on the vote early in the new year, according to the Sun-Herald. The National Party, which is in an opposition Coalition with the Liberal Party, has said it will oppose the referendum.

A record number of Indigenous politicians won parliamentary seats in May’s election, but leaders of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait community have called for a separate consultative body to advise the government.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Modi’s cash ban was legal, India court rules amid faint dissent

India’s Supreme Court upheld Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2016 decision to overnight invalidate high-value currency notes, a decision that could provide firepower to the ruling party ahead of a series of elections in coming months. A five-judge panel in a majority verdict Monday said the government’s move satisfied the test of “proportionality” and the court cannot supplant the wisdom of the executive on the matter. Justice B.V. Nagarathna offered faint dissent in calling the decision to withdraw 500 ($6) and 1,000 rupee notes an “exercise...
Leader Telegram

Canada sets immigration record as Trudeau seeks more workers

Canada added more than 431,000 new permanent residents last year, the largest annual increase in its history, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seeks to ease the country’s labor shortages. The new admissions met the 2022 target set by Trudeau’s government and exceeded the prior year’s record of about 401,000 newcomers, according to a release from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada on Tuesday. The Canadian government has consistently raised its annual...
Leader Telegram

China vows to hit back at nations imposing COVID travel curbs

China said it would hit back at nations that placed COVID-19 restrictions on its travelers for “political goals,” showing the coronavirus remains a politically sensitive subject in Beijing even as it lets the virus run rampant. “We believe that some countries’ entry restrictions targeting only China lack scientific basis and some excessive measures are unacceptable,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Tuesday at a regular press briefing in Beijing. “We...
Leader Telegram

Germany vows crackdown after brutal weekend violence

Germany vowed to crack down on people responsible for violence around the weekend’s New Year celebrations, in which police, paramedics and firefighters were targeted with fireworks and dozens were injured. “The government, and of course the chancellor as well, condemns these at times massive attacks in the strongest possible terms,” Christiane Hoffmann, a spokeswoman for Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said Monday at the regular government news conference in Berlin. “The state...
Leader Telegram

Netanyahu pledges open opposition to return of Iran nuclear deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to step up his efforts to derail a return to the Iran nuclear deal by airing his opposition openly and in public, in an apparent shift from a more circumspect approach taken by the previous government. “We will act powerfully and openly on the international level against the return to the nuclear agreement — not only in talks with leaders behind closed doors, but also powerfully and openly in the arena of global public opinion,” Netanyahu said at a...
Leader Telegram

Iran upholds death sentences for teenage protesters

Iran’s judiciary upheld death sentences for two male teenagers who had taken part in anti-government protests that have gripped the country since September. If the executions are carried out they will be the youngest people put to death since unrest erupted over Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in police custody in Tehran after being detained for allegedly flouting Islamic dress codes. The protests, dominated by young women and...
Leader Telegram

South Korea: Talks with US on management of nukes underway

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea reconfirmed Tuesday that Seoul and Washington are discussing South Korea being involved in U.S. nuclear asset management in the face of intensifying North Korean nuclear threats, after President Joe Biden denied that the allies were discussing joint nuclear exercises. The difference came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un entered the new year with a vow to mass-produce battlefield nuclear weapons targeting South Korea and introduce a more powerful intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking the mainland U.S....
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

US reopening visa and consular services at embassy in Cuba

HAVANA (AP) — The United States Embassy in Cuba is reopening visa and consular services Wednesday, the first time it has done so since a spate of unexplained health incidents among diplomatic staff in 2017 slashed the American presence in Havana. The Embassy confirmed this week it will begin processing immigrant visas, with a priority placed on permits to reunite Cubans with family in the U.S., and others like the diversity visa lottery. ...
FLORIDA STATE
Leader Telegram

Ireland fines Meta 390M euros in latest privacy crackdown

LONDON (AP) — Irish regulators on Wednesday hit Facebook parent Meta with hundreds of millions in fines for online privacy violations and banned the company from forcing European users to agree to personalized ads based on their online activity. Ireland's Data Protection Commission imposed two fines totaling 390 million euros ($414 million) in its decision in two cases that could shake up Meta's business model targeting users with ads based on what they do online. ...
Leader Telegram

AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:39 a.m. EST

Tesla says it sold a record 1.3 million vehicles last year AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tesla says it sold a record 1.3 million electric vehicles last year. But the number fell short of CEO Elon Musk’s pledge to grow the company's sales by 50% nearly every year. The figure topped the prior record of 936,000 vehicles delivered in 2021. But it was shy of the 1.4 million needed to reach the company’s 50% growth target. Sales grew 40% year over year, while production climbed 47%...
TEXAS STATE
Leader Telegram

Iran releases prominent actress who protested executions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Local media are reporting that Iran has released a prominent actress nearly three weeks after she was jailed for expressing solidarity with a man who was executed over unrest linked to anti-government protests. Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency reported Wednesday that Taraneh Alidoosti, the 38-year-old star of Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning “The Salesman,” was released on bail. Her mother, Nadere Hakimelahi, said she would be released in a post on Instagram. ...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy