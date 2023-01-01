Tyson scores 20 to lead Seattle U over Cal Baptist 71-65

SEATTLE (AP) — Cameron Tyson scored 20 points as Seattle University beat California Baptist 71-65 on Saturday night.

Tyson was 7-of-13 shooting (4 for 9 from distance) for the Redhawks (10-4) in their Western Athletic Conference opener. Alex Schumacher scored 11 points with seven rebounds and three steals. Emeka Udenyi had 11 points.

Riley Battin led the way for the Lancers (8-7, 0-2) with 13 points and nine rebounds. Hunter Goodrick added 10 points and six rebounds, while Reed Nottage scored nine.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Seattle U visits UT Rio Grande Valley while Cal Baptist hosts Utah Tech.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .