GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gretchen Carhartt Valade, the heiress and chairman emeritus of the popular Michigan workwear company, has died. She was 97 years old. A statement released by Carhartt Inc. said Valade died peacefully at her home on Dec. 30, surrounded by her family. “Metro Detroit and...

DETROIT, MI ・ 50 MINUTES AGO