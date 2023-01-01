ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Local colleges plan for growth, depth in 2023

This year was largely about local universities getting back to full steam after the COVID-19 pandemic sent many courses online. Behind the scenes, however, University of North Texas, Texas Woman's University and North Central Texas College continued to develop plans for the future. University of North Texas. While schools around...
