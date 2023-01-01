Read full article on original website
The ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel ‘Queen Charlotte’ Is Coming! Release Date Details, 1st Look and More
Her story! The highly anticipated Bridgerton prequel, officially titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, will follow "Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power," according to Netflix's logline. Fans may know Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte from the original Bridgerton series. However, they'll be introduced to India Ria Amarteifio as a young version of the royal. She announced the casting...
TODAY.com
Milo Ventimiglia’s first TV role after ‘This is Us’ is a big departure from Jack Pearson
Milo Ventimiglia is headed back to our TV screens. The “This Is Us” star leaves behind Jack Pearson to become a seriously handsome con man in “The Company You Keep.”. The first teaser for the upcoming ABC heist drama was released on Dec. 30, showing the actor as Charlie, the con man who unknowingly meets CIA agent Emma, portrayed by Catherine Haena Kim.
‘Will Trent’ Is a Winning Crime-Drama Adaptation: TV Review
Say this much for “Will Trent,” a new drama series on ABC: It’s found a compelling lead. Ramón Rodríguez, playing the central detective, makes for a sympathetic and rootable figure. The challenge the show faces will be bringing the story up to his and his costars’ level. Rodríguez benefits, perhaps, from the source material; Trent, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent based in Atlanta, emerged from the mind of novelist Karin Slaughter. Here, he’s an astute but fallible sleuth, brought to the point of frustration both by his learning disability and an incident in which he seemed to have missed crucial...
TMZ.com
Catherine Hicks Says '7th Heaven' Reboot Not Happening, Done Acting
Catherine Hicks is shutting down any notion of a "7th Heaven" reunion, reboot or remake ... saying far too much has changed, and it just wouldn't be the same. Unless ... We'll get to her one caveat, but when we caught up with Catherine in Bev Hills, we raised the issue of a possible second coming for her hit family drama.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos
The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
ETOnline.com
Lizzo and Myke Wright: A Timeline of Their Low-Key Relationship
If there's one thing Hollywood appreciates, it's a friend-to-lovers romance. Lizzo and her beau, Myke Wright, might keep most of their romance private but the glimpses the singer has given fans are more than enough to have them cheering, "It's about damn time!" The singer has been publicly dating Wright...
Popculture
'Married at First Sight' Star Reveals His Girlfriend Is Pregnant
Anthony Cincotta, who starred in Married at First Sight Australia Season 9, and his girlfriend are expecting their first child together. After splitting up with Selin Mengu at the end of his season, he began dating a co-worker named Kate. They announced the addition to their family on Christmas Day.
All the vintage baby names making a comeback in 2023
It seems that many of the 'old-school' baby names are making a comeback in 2023. Before you get excited - Karen is not one of them. If we take 'Gloria' - for example - you may think that would be the moniker of a grandmother with six children. But perhaps,...
Eric Dane & Ex Rebecca Gayheart Hold Hands In Cabo 5 Years After Divorce: Photos
Eric Dane, 50, and Rebecca Gayheart, 51, sparked reconciliation rumors during a recent trip to Cabo San Lucas. The actor and actress, who divorced five years ago, held hands and smiled while walking by cameras, in new photos shared by Daily Mail. He wore a white long-sleeved top, green and white patterned shorts, and black sandals while she wore a red and white patterned flowy dress and white sandals during the outing.
Nick Cannon Reveals Whether or Not He Has More Kids on the Way
Will 2023 be another year Nick Cannon welcomes ? Well, it seems the jury is still out on the answer to that question. During CNN's broadcast of New Year's Eve Live in Times Square, Andy Cohen asked the Masked Singer host about an "endgame" when it comes to having more kids, joking that Cannon, 42, appears to be "single-handedly repopulating the Earth" after the birth of his 12th child, a girl born Dec. 14 to model Alyssa Scott.
Sophie Turner Shares Photo From Hospital When She Welcomed Baby No. 2
Watch: Will Joe Jonas Buy Taylor Swift Tickets for Sophie Turner?. Sophie Turner gave a glimpse into the day she became a mom of two. The Game of Thrones star reflected on the past 12 months with a rare look at the birth of her second daughter, who she welcomed in July with husband Joe Jonas. The couple—who tied the knot in 2019 in Las Vegas—are also parents to Willa, 2.
Idina Menzel Shares Rare Photo of Her and Ex-Husband Taye Diggs’ 13-Year-Old Son Walker
Wicked cute! Idina Menzel shared a rare photo with her teenage son, Walker, whom she shares with ex-husband Taye Diggs. “Happy New Year everyone, from me and my three curly-haired boys. xoxo,” the Frozen star, 51, captioned a sweet selfie via Instagram on Sunday, January 1, in which she posed with Walker, 13, husband Aaron […]
startattle.com
Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (Season 1 Episode 1) “The Witching Hour” trailer, release date
Neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan Fielding learns she is the heiress to a dynasty of powerful witches haunted by a sinister spirit. Startattle.com – Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches | AMC. Network: AMC, AMC+. Episode title: “The Witching Hour”. Release date: January 8, 2023 at 9pm EST. Cast:. · Alexandra...
startattle.com
Alert (Season 1 Episode 1) “Chloe”, Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez, trailer, release date | FOX.
The Missing Persons Unit (MPU) investigates the ab–ction of a young child, whose case is likely revenge related to her father’s work. Startattle.com – Alert | FOX. Alert (Season 1 Episode 1) “Chloe”, Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez, trailer, release date. Alert Season 1. Alert is...
Wife's Take on the Reality of Eating at Her In-Laws' House Is So Relatable
Plenty of households are like this.
startattle.com
The Offering (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
A family struggling with loss finds themselves at the mercy of an ancient demon trying to destroy them from the inside. Startattle.com – The Offering 2023. Distributor : DECAL / Dutch FilmWorks (DFW) / Global Film / Metropolitan Filmexport / BGFilm. The Offering movie. The Offering release date. September...
kristinkravesbooks.com
New Year’s Book Tag
It has become an annual tradition for me to do this tag! It is the perfect way to look back on the year. Happy New Year everyone!. 1. How many books are you planning to read in 2023?. As always, I am setting my Goodreads goal to 52 books, so...
Adidas Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary
Adidas & Disney collaborated on two new colorways of a popular running shoe.
