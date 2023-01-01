ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Controversial Fiesta Bowl finish has CFB fans buzzing

By Michael Dixon
The Comeback
The Comeback
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QCK3g_0jzxMFXr00

The Fiesta Bowl between the TCU Horned Frogs and Michigan Wolverines was crazy throughout the second half . That craziness extended to the very end of the game, when TCU punched its ticket to the National Championship Game. But before that happened, the Horned Frogs had to wait out a lengthy review of college football’s most controversial rules — targeting.

Michigan’s last-ditch effort to win the same seemed to fall flat. On fourth-and-10, a bad snap led to a wild sequence that included balls being batted around. Eventually, the ball ended up in the hands of tight end Colston Loveland, who was quickly brought down. But the end of the sequence brought controversy.

As TCU safety Millard Bradford was bringing Loveland to the ground, Kee’yon Stewart came in and hit Bradford.

That hit triggered a long review for targeting , which replays seemed to indicate took place. But after a review, the officials determined that targeting had not happened. With that, TCU took one knee and ended the game.

That prompted a lot of discussion among football fans. Former NFL receiver Jeremy Maclin was among them, saying “TCU deserves to win this game. That being said they missed a targeting on that last play.”

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg , Danny Kanell of CBS Sports as well as Scott Hanson of the Red Zone Network, all had similar feelings.

“A fitting end to a night where the officials didn’t have a clue. If that isn’t targeting, what is? #Michigan,” said Greenberg, who also weighed in on a controversial ruling earlier in the game.

“No one understands targeting. Not even the refs,” Kanell said.

“And that should be the end of the worst part of College Football. They have no idea what is and isn’t targeting,” Hanson tweeted.

Brett Kollman of YouTube’s The Film Room had a different take.

“LOL that’s an all-time ‘let’s just get out of here’ moment on the targeting review,” Kollman said .

Local BIogger of SB Nation seemed to agree, saying “Yeah the refs were like ‘I gotta get home and hit this champagne, enough of this,'”

[Photo Credit: ESPN]

The post Controversial Fiesta Bowl finish has CFB fans buzzing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 94

Brad Cox
3d ago

Michigan was robbed out of a touchdown the officiating crew is now saying they made a mistake they wouldn't have lost had the refs done their job properly.

Reply(9)
13
Old White Dude
3d ago

Michigan shots themselves in the foot time after time. I’m not going to blame the refs but those were blatantly blown calls. How do they review both of them and not see what everyone else saw?

Reply
6
Ray Leon
3d ago

how they didn't call that a personal foul and targeted, no excuses please, the ball carrier was going down with his back turned when defenseman hit him helmet to helmet in the back.

Reply
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for three touchdowns in a 24-10 win over Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Day. Though Watson only completed 9 of his 18 pass attempts for 169 yards, he was not an active detriment to the Browns as he had been in his previous games since Read more... The post NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Football World Not Happy With Bowl Game Sponsor

The Outback Bowl was a staple of New Year's Day college football games. Unfortunately, it's no more. The game that used to be the Outback Bowl has kicked off on Monday afternoon. It's now the ReliaQuest Bowl, featuring Mississippi State and Illinois. Fans are missing the bowl game sponsor in...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Utah Cheerleader Video

During the Rose Bowl on Monday, a cheerleader for Utah went viral. Fans were caught off guard by the cheerleader's energy in the first half of the Rose Bowl. To be fair, it's hard to blame cheerleaders for being enthusiastic about "The Granddaddy of Them All." Here's the clip that...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Named The 'Real Winner' From Saturday's Game

Jim Harbaugh was not hanging his head after Michigan lost a 51-45 heartbreaker to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday. Harbaugh took time out to praise the Horned Frogs, who advanced to the national championship game for the first time in their history, calling Sonny Dykes' program "opportunistic" and "resilient."
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

Detroit Lions playoff scenario revealed

The Detroit Lions haven’t smelled the postseason for many years. Halfway through the 2022 season, it looked like their drought would continue on. However, the Lions have caught fire in recent weeks. Despite a brutal 1-6 start, Detroit has bounced back to get to 8-8. The team’s eighth victory came in blowout fashion over the Read more... The post Detroit Lions playoff scenario revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: NFL Captain Refused To Shake Hands At Midfield

It's safe to say there's some bad blood on the turf at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon. Prior to kickoff between the Packers and the Vikings, Minnesota sent out four captains for the coin toss. Three of those captains shook hands with the Packers captains, but one did not. "Vikings...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job

Now that Michigan’s season is over, another round of Jim Harbaugh rumors are kicking into high gear. The Denver Broncos are eyeing Harbaugh as a potential candidate for their head coach position, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Broncos are just one of “multiple” teams to do homework on Harbaugh... The post Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'

There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Shocked USC Fans Are Going Viral On Monday

USC were on the wrong end of one of the most shocking finishes in bowl game history. And that fact was not lost on the Trojans fans who were there. After giving up the go-ahead touchdown to Tulane with nine seconds left in the Cotton Bowl, cameras immediately panned to the Trojans fans. They struck gold immediately.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Quarterback's Surprising Transfer Decision

There has been tons of quarterback movement via the transfer portal over the past month. But one top quarterback who had entered the portal just made a surprising decision. According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has exited the portal. He will return to Coastal Carolina for the 2023 season.
CONWAY, SC
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Furious With Player's 'Trash' Celebration

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday was disgusted with Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux's snow angel celebration after injuring Nick Foles on a sack in Sunday's game. According to ESPN's Stephen Holder, Saturday said the veteran QB is "really sore" and will miss Week 18's regular season finale before calling Thibodeaux's celebration "tasteless" and "trash" and saying he wishes Indy's lineman would've intervened.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: Brawl Breaks Out After Bowl Game Monday Afternoon

Mississippi State won the game and the fight in Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl. As the Bulldogs picked up the scoop-and-score TD on Illinois' last-gasp effort, an Illini player decided to blindside block a member of MSU's defense 20 yards away from the play; leading to a brawl near midfield. The fight...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Comeback

The Comeback

47K+
Followers
1K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy