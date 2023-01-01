Father and son caught in avalanche in Summit County; son killed

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A father and adult son were caught in an avalanche in a backcountry area outside Breckenridge Ski resort Saturday afternoon. The son was fully buried and was later pronounced deceased, according to Summit County Rescue Group ( SCRG).

The two skiers were in a backcountry area called The Numbers around 1 p.m. when they were caught in the avalanche. SCRG said the father, who was partially buried, freed himself and was then able to ski to an area of cell service to call 911.

SCRG members and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office searched for the skier until 3 p.m. when the victim was discovered by a dog team.

Avalanche danger is affecting much of Colorado's mountains.

An avalanche warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Monday for San Juan Mountains and La Plata Mountains, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).

The CAIC also issued an avalanche watch until 5 p.m Monday for the southern Front Range, Williams Fork Mountains and Ten Mile Ranges. An avalanche watch is also in effect for the Elk Mountains, San Juan Mountains, Sawatch Range, Rabbit Ears Range, Medicine Bow Mountains and Never Summer Range.

On Monday, a snowboarder was caught and killed in an avalanche on the west side of Berthoud Pass, according to the CAIC.