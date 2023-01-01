Read full article on original website
411mania.com
The Viking Raiders Attack Sheamus & Drew McIntyre After WWE SmackDown Goes Off-Air
– During last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, The Usos picked up the win over Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles. However, after the show, The Viking Raiders came out to attack Sheamus and McIntyre after the live FOX Network broadcast went off the air.
411mania.com
Jim Ross On If Mr. McMahon Character Was a WCW Copy, If Owen Hart Was In the Mix For Royal Rumble Title Match
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the 1998 Royal Rumble pay per view. Ross talked about if Owen Hart was ever considered for the WWF World Championship match at the event and if the Mr. McMahon character was ever seen as copying WCW and the Eric Bischoff character. Some highlights are below.
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling Hypes January Tapings In Orlando
Impact Wrestling is headed to Orlando later this month for TV tapings, and the company issued a press release promoting the events. You can see the full release below for the shows, which will be tapings for their weekly show:. IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Orlando For High-Energy Pro Wrestling Action:...
411mania.com
WWE Holding Important Employee Meeting Later This Afternoon
As previously reported, Vince McMahon has officially returned to the WWE board of directors, adding George Barrios and Michelle Wilson as well. He announced that he was coming back to oversee media rights negotiations and any potential sale of the company. PWInsider reports that there will be an employee meeting...
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage
Hey there everyone, it’s the first Smackdown of 2023. Can we just admit that the year isn’t off to a great start? Especially with news of Vince McMahon looking to reclaim power and whatnot. Anyway tonight the first hour will be dedicated to a Poochie, I mean Charlotte Flair, face promo (just kill me) with Ricochet vs. Top Dollah in a Rumble qualifier and a tag team title match between the Usos and the team of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. That tag team title match was originally set for last month before a minor injury to Drew forced the postponement, now they’re making good on it. In addition to that there are other things gaining steam, Sami Zayn took a fall last week and I’m sure that wont sit well with the rest of the Bloodline especially since Sami was teaming with Roman Reigns. LA Knight and Bray Wyatt have been doing some pretty good work, we’ve also got the introduction of Uncle Howdy and they might do something with that feud tonight. Karrion Kross has his sights set on Rey Mysterio, though we might get a detour of him and Scarlett handling Madcap Moss and Emma. Shinsuke Nakamura also just recently slew the Great Muta and should maybe get something to do in WWE going forward. Anyway that’s the preamble from where I sit, let’s get to the action.
411mania.com
Update on Why There Haven’t Been More Episodes of the New Day Podcast
The New Day’s podcast, Feel the Power, launched in 2019 but hasn’t run any new episodes since September 2021. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one of the reasons the podcast was discontinued was due to schedule issues. The podcast was taped in arenas and hotels while the group traveled together. However, Big E was eventually moved to RAW, away from Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, while Woods got busy with his G4 work.
411mania.com
Maxxine Dupri, Cathy Kelley, Katana Chance Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
– WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Maxxine Dupri wearing a tight black dress, Katana Chance celebrating the New Year, Nikki Cross apparently snapping a pick of Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae while they were celebrating the New Year, Giovanni Vinci getting a step closer to his goal and showing some epic gains in the gym, Zelina Vega, The Banger Bros. (Sheamus and Drew McIntyre) doing the Predator handshake, and more. You can view some of those photos below:
411mania.com
Wrestling Legend, NWF Co-Founder Johnny Powers Passes Away
Johnny Powers, who wrestled in the WWWF & NWA as well as co-founding the National Wrestling Federation, has passed away. Slam Wrestling reports that Powers passed away in his sleep at his home in Smithville, Ontario on December 30th. He was 79 years old. Born Dennis Waters, Powers began training...
411mania.com
New Segment Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
An additional segment is set for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Rampage that the Jericho Appreciation Society will speak on Wednesday’s show in Los Angeles. The updated lineup for the show is:. * Best of Seven Series – Match Seven: Death Triangle vs. The...
411mania.com
WWE News: Shotzi Visits Graceland in Memphis, Full Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles Match
– Shotzi took the opportunity while WWE was in Memphis to stop by Elvis’ famed home Graceland. WWE posted the following video of the Smackdown star visiting the popular tourist attraction:. – WWE posted the full match between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles from the July 22nd, 2019 episode...
411mania.com
Various News: Outlaw Wrestling Starts 2023, Kamille Works With JPWA
– Outlaw Wrestling out of NYC announced their inaugural 2023 bookings, featuring with Homicide (managed by Vinnie Stigma of Agonistic Front) vs. Crowbar (managed by Kevin Sullivan) for the company’s championship as well as The SAT vs. Encore Moore & Marcus Mathers & Jaden Valo. The show will take place on January 12 in Ridgewood, Queens, NY. You can see a pair of announcement tweets for the event below.
411mania.com
Ricky Starks Thought His Career Was Over After April 2021 Injury
Ricky Starks was out of action for a while after he suffered an injury back in April of 2021, and he recently recalled how he thought his career was over at the time. Starks suffered a fracture of his neck in a match with Adam Page on the April 21st episode of Dynamite, and he looked back at that night during an appearance on Rewind With Besa. You can check out the highlights below, (per Wrestling Inc):
411mania.com
Notes From WWE’s Company Meeting About McMahon’s Return And Future Possibilities
As previously reported, WWE held a company-wide meeting today in response to the earlier announcement regarding Vince McMahon resuming a role on WWE’s Board of Directors. The meeting was held for WWE employees rather than talent and lasted approximately ten minutes after getting pushed back from the original 3:30 PM slot to a 3:45 PM start.
411mania.com
AEW Fight Forever Will Be Part Off IGN Fan Fest 2023
IGN has announced that AEW Fight Forever will be a part of their 2023 Fan Fest in February. The game currently doesn’t have a release date but is expected to be released on all current platforms. AEW’s Danhausen, Nyla Rose and Evil Uno will be on hand to answer fan questions.
411mania.com
Kyle O’Reilly on Frustrations With Post-Surgical Issue
– In a post on his Instagram account, AEW wrestler Kyle O’Reilly discussed having a post-surgery issue that he was dealing with for the last for months of last year. As noted, O’Reilly has been out with an injury and recently had to undergo neck surgery several months ago. You can see O’Reilly’s comments and Instagram post below:
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Battle Of The Belts V Review
Location: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon. Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho. We’re back with another of these shows that doesn’t feel like all that important to AEW. It’s another three match card and all of them have titles on the line. This includes a rematch from Dynamite, where the Acclaimed retained the Tag Team Titles over Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. This time it’s No DQ though so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Glory Pro WrestlePocalypse Results: New Tag Champions Crowned, More
Glory Pro Wrestling’s WrestlePocalypse show took place on Saturday night, with the Tag Team Championships changing hands and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling-News.net:. * Mason St. Goode & Chris Hendricks def. The Premiere. * Benjamin Trust def. Ezio Orlandi. * Rahim...
411mania.com
Various News: Rob Van Dam Gets Mention On Love After Lockup, Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog, Impact Wrestling Highlights
– PWInsider notes that Rob Van Dam got a mention on WeTV’s Love After Lockup, in which a man described jumping off a dresser like RVD into his girlfriend’s bed. – Thunder Rosa posted her latest vlog online, showing her latest trip to Mexico. – Impact Wrestling shared...
411mania.com
MLW: Blood & Thunder Taping Results (SPOILERS)
MLW held its Blood & Thunder taping on Saturday night, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results below from the Philadelphia taping, which will air on upcoming episodes of Fusion:. * Dr. Dax defeated Moses. * MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alexander Hammerstone fought Jacob Fatu...
