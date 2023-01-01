ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

actionnews5.com

MLGW volunteers will deliver energy kits for annual MLK Day of Service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water will partner with Leadership Memphis and First Baptist Church-Broad for its annual Martin Luther King Day of Service on January 13, according to a press release from MLGW. From 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., volunteers will work in small groups to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Thousands flock to Beale Street to celebrate New Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tens of thousands of people flooded the streets of downtown Memphis to bring In the New Year, many of them on Beale Street. From the music to the food, the atmosphere was truly unmatched, and many said they had been longing for this experience. “Happy new year,” is a phrase that has become […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Gangsta Boo, ‘Queen of Memphis,’ leaves lasting legacy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The death of 43-year-old foundational member of Three 6 Mafia, Gangsta Boo, is still under investigation Monday night. According to Memphis Police, dispatch received a call Sunday around 2 p.m. for a DOA on East Raines Road in Whitehaven. When they arrived, they found the woman...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

New Daisy Theater to re-open soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Beale Street favorite is making a return in the new year. Four years after unexpectedly shutting its doors, live music is coming back to the iconic New Daisy Theater. The last show the theater held was in late 2018. The venue is now looking for...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Greenview Gives Back provides free landscaping for injured Collierville police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Greenview Landscaping aims to create a better year for those in need by providing free services to people in the Mid-South. Lawn-mowing isn’t typically the first thing to cross most people's mind when they’re physically or financially unable to take care of their yard, but through the "Greenview Gives Back" initiative, some will not have to worry about the task.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
desotocountynews.com

New Year’s baby born at Methodist Olive Branch Hospital

Methodist Olive Branch Hospital has announced it has welcomed its first baby of the New Year at its facility. Little Kadijah Barry was born on Monday, Jan. 2, at 10:39 a.m. to father Adimou Barry and mother Djenabou Diallo, both of Southaven. Kadijah weighed six pounds, three ounces and is 18 and a half inches long.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
actionnews5.com

Ski Freeze takes to the Mighty Mississippi for the 46th year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the 46th year, Ski Freeze got dozens of people to brave the icy waters of the Mississippi River Sunday to ring in the new year. “It took my breath away and I think half the Mississippi went up my nose,” said Matthew Kelley after he finished his ski run.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Nashville police ID West TN couple found dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville police have given an update on a murder-suicide involving a West Tennessee couple. The department says that Irene Bond, 45, and Geremy Causey, 31, both of Shelby County, were found Monday inside a hotel room on 4th Avenue North in Nashville. Police say Causey was...
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec 27 – Jan 2

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: East Meets West – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

What Methodist's split with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee means for those under their coverage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After failing to reach an agreement, several Memphians may need to seek different health care options. For those with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee you will no longer be covered at several Methodist Le Bonheur Health Care locations. The two entities had been in negotiations for over a month, but did not finalize a new contract by the Dec. 31 deadline.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo dead at 43

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beloved Memphis Rapper and former member of Three 6 Mafia, Gangsta Boo, has passed away at 43. Gangsta Boo, whose real name is Lola Mitchell, was found dead at Whitehaven home on Sunday evening. Early indications from loved ones are that no foul play was suspected in her death. After the news […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Multiple streets flooded in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - There are multiple streets flooded throughout Covington. Covington Police Department made a Facebook Post with a list of the flooded streets.
COVINGTON, TN

