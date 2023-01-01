Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Memphis Rapper Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ Arrested In Utica NY.Source MoneyUtica, NY
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
MLGW volunteers will deliver energy kits for annual MLK Day of Service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water will partner with Leadership Memphis and First Baptist Church-Broad for its annual Martin Luther King Day of Service on January 13, according to a press release from MLGW. From 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., volunteers will work in small groups to...
Thousands flock to Beale Street to celebrate New Year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tens of thousands of people flooded the streets of downtown Memphis to bring In the New Year, many of them on Beale Street. From the music to the food, the atmosphere was truly unmatched, and many said they had been longing for this experience. “Happy new year,” is a phrase that has become […]
actionnews5.com
Gangsta Boo, ‘Queen of Memphis,’ leaves lasting legacy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The death of 43-year-old foundational member of Three 6 Mafia, Gangsta Boo, is still under investigation Monday night. According to Memphis Police, dispatch received a call Sunday around 2 p.m. for a DOA on East Raines Road in Whitehaven. When they arrived, they found the woman...
A New Year’s tradition started by Memphis chef returns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Mid-South prepares for a new year, one group will make sure some of the city’s homeless population will start 2023 with a hot meal and warm clothing. Breakfast, winter coats, haircuts, and comfort. For another New Year’s Day, that’s what Kelly English, Chef...
actionnews5.com
New Daisy Theater to re-open soon
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Beale Street favorite is making a return in the new year. Four years after unexpectedly shutting its doors, live music is coming back to the iconic New Daisy Theater. The last show the theater held was in late 2018. The venue is now looking for...
actionnews5.com
Senior living community fire started in the room of the deceased, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In a press conference held Tuesday, a representative of Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences discussed the impact of the fire that killed one and injured two others in a fire Thursday night. “What started out as a one-room, small, one-alarm fire, because of the weather...
localmemphis.com
Greenview Gives Back provides free landscaping for injured Collierville police officer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Greenview Landscaping aims to create a better year for those in need by providing free services to people in the Mid-South. Lawn-mowing isn’t typically the first thing to cross most people's mind when they’re physically or financially unable to take care of their yard, but through the "Greenview Gives Back" initiative, some will not have to worry about the task.
desotocountynews.com
New Year’s baby born at Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
Methodist Olive Branch Hospital has announced it has welcomed its first baby of the New Year at its facility. Little Kadijah Barry was born on Monday, Jan. 2, at 10:39 a.m. to father Adimou Barry and mother Djenabou Diallo, both of Southaven. Kadijah weighed six pounds, three ounces and is 18 and a half inches long.
actionnews5.com
Ski Freeze takes to the Mighty Mississippi for the 46th year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the 46th year, Ski Freeze got dozens of people to brave the icy waters of the Mississippi River Sunday to ring in the new year. “It took my breath away and I think half the Mississippi went up my nose,” said Matthew Kelley after he finished his ski run.
WBBJ
Nashville police ID West TN couple found dead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville police have given an update on a murder-suicide involving a West Tennessee couple. The department says that Irene Bond, 45, and Geremy Causey, 31, both of Shelby County, were found Monday inside a hotel room on 4th Avenue North in Nashville. Police say Causey was...
Lightning strike burns down house in East Memphis, MFD confirms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lightning strike during Monday night's severe weather in Memphis caused a fire at a large vacant house in East Memphis, the Memphis Fire Department confirmed Tuesday. MFD said no one was hurt, but there was more than $730,000 worth of damage to the house and...
After woman attacked at busy Germantown shopping center, self-defense instructors reinforce ways to stay safe
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Mid-South self-defense instructors are even more motivated to help those learning in their classes. It comes after what Germantown police described as an attempted kidnapping of a woman Friday night as she got into her car at The Shops of Saddle Creek. The woman got...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec 27 – Jan 2
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: East Meets West – […]
‘Fix the potholes!’: Drivers grow impatient with Memphis road conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tasha Bryles braced for impact as her car slammed into a Memphis pothole the size of a bathtub. “Instead of swerving, we just ran into the pothole,” she explained. “It was a big BOOM!”. The Murfreesboro resident traveled more than 200 miles to see...
What Methodist's split with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee means for those under their coverage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After failing to reach an agreement, several Memphians may need to seek different health care options. For those with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee you will no longer be covered at several Methodist Le Bonheur Health Care locations. The two entities had been in negotiations for over a month, but did not finalize a new contract by the Dec. 31 deadline.
Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo dead at 43
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beloved Memphis Rapper and former member of Three 6 Mafia, Gangsta Boo, has passed away at 43. Gangsta Boo, whose real name is Lola Mitchell, was found dead at Whitehaven home on Sunday evening. Early indications from loved ones are that no foul play was suspected in her death. After the news […]
Memphis business owner struggling to bounce back from storm damage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It has been over a week and many are still dealing with damages from the holiday freeze. The owner of The Bazaar in Memphis said they've been struggling to bounce back. “Water was running all down the walls and everything. Just pouring. Just pouring,” said Ann...
actionnews5.com
Multiple streets flooded in Covington
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - There are multiple streets flooded throughout Covington. Covington Police Department made a Facebook Post with a list of the flooded streets.
New Year revelers flock to North Mississippi for wider selection of fireworks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 2022 is almost over and people are starting to think of their New Year’s resolutions, but many are also thinking about blowing things up. Because of legal restrictions, many fireworks not available for sale in Memphis can be found across the Mississippi border in DeSoto County.
West Memphis families dealing with flooded homes, while some displaced after heavy rainfall
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The intersection of Rice and South Avalon streets in West Memphis was underwater Tuesday afternoon. One car after the other was forced to make a U-turn. “I just happened to look and I was like, ‘No,’” said Korrie Stiehm, of West Memphis. “I’m not driving through that.”
Comments / 0