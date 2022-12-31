Read full article on original website
cambridgespy.org
Mid-Shore History: The Birth of the YMCA on the Eastern Shore
It is always reassuring to a community that some of its most respected nonprofit organizations reach a certain age. And from Chestertown to Cambridge, some of these volunteer-driven institutions are celebrating significant anniversaries ranging from 20 to 50 years old or older. All of them are worthy of great appreciation.
WBOC
Beebe Healthcare Lewes Campus Welcomes First Baby of 2023
LEWES, Del.- Beebe Healthcare at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus welcomed its first baby of 2023. Alya Itzae Colon Morales was born Sunday at 12:51 a.m. to Norma Morales Perez and Ricard Colon Alsina. She weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and was 21 inches. Every year, Beebe team members...
Cape Gazette
Sharp eyes and excellent emergency care at Beebe
In September of this year, my husband, Bruce, was admitted to Beebe Healthcare’s Emergency Department because we thought he was having another stroke. Back in April, Bruce suffered an acute occipital lobe infarction and an added subacute one about 10 days later. Bruce was having the same symptoms as...
delawarepublic.org
Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing to downsize its shelter in January
Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing is leaving the longtime location of its men’s shelter and drop-in center west of downtown Dover in January, with plans to temporarily downsize its shelter as it looks towards future growth. Dover Interfaith has warned that it could lose its men’s shelter near downtown...
delawarebusinessnow.com
ChristianaCare gets stimulus grant for building healthcare workforce
ChristianaCare has been awarded a $2.4 million grant to expand Delaware’s health care workforce and ultimately improve access to care throughout the First State. ChristianaCare is baed in north Wilmington and is Delaware’s largest hospital-healthcare system. Awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and administered...
cambridgespy.org
In Memoriam: Former Chestertown Mayor Elmer Horsey
Chestertown received very sad news today that former mayor Elmer Horsey has passed away. Horsey served as mayor of Chestertown from 1978 to 1993 and had long ties with Peoples Bank and was also president of the Springfield Foundation which was created by du Pont heiress Louisa d’Andelot Carpenter. He died as the age of 90.
WBOC
Caroline County Corporal Dies
CAROLINE COUNTY, Md.- The Caroline County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of it's own. On Monday, the Sheriff's Office announced the death of Corporal Lucas L. Nagel on December 31, 2022. The Office says CPL Nagel lost his battle with PTSD and took his own life. CPL...
WMDT.com
Felton Police congratulating member on promotion
FELTON, Del. – The Felton Police Department is congratulating Patrolman First Class Brian O’Hern on his promotion to Corporal. Thank you Corporal O’Hern for all you do. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WDEL 1150AM
DSU announces spring commencement speakers
(Dover, DE) -- Officials at Delaware State University are gathering big names to speak at the spring commencement ceremony. Country music star Jimmy Allen will speak to the graduates in May. The school also announced that Alpha Phi Alpha International President Dr. Willis L. Lonzer III is also on the...
cambridgespy.org
Temple B’nai Israel Presents Rachel Franklin and the Annapolis Opera
Join us on Sunday, January 22, from 2 to 4 PM, as Temple B’nai Israel—the Satell Center for Jewish Life on the Eastern Shore—presents a discussion and performance of selections by composers and lyricists George Gershwin, Irving Berlin, Oscar Hammerstein II, Kurt Weill, and others, that pays homage to the contribution of these legendary creators.
Cape Gazette
Overfalls drops anchor on 2023
Nearly 100 people brought in the new year by watching the Overfalls drop a lighted anchor welcoming in 2023. The Coast Guard donated the light ship to the Lewes Historical Society (LHS) in 1973 to serve as a floating museum. LHS brought her to her current location on the canal in downtown Lewes and painted on a new station name, OVERFALLS, in honor of the lightship station closest to Lewes. The Overfalls station is in the mouth of Delaware Bay where lightships had served as a mid-channel marker from 1898 to 1960.
Baltimore welcomes the first baby born into the new year
Baby Khy’reese Brower is believed to be the Baltimore region’s first Baby of 2023. He was born at 12:38am.
Jimmie Allen, Willis Lonzer to speak at DSU graduations
Country music star and Delaware native Jimmie Allen will be the keynote speaker for Delaware State University’s 2023 undergraduate commencement in May. Dr. Willis Lonzer, a 1990 graduate of DSU with more than two decades of work in global medical affairs and global pharmaceutical research and development, will be the keynote speaker for the History Black College and University’s graduate ... Read More
Caroline County school resource officer dies after battle with PTSD
A Caroline County's Sheriff's Office corporal and school resource officer died on New Year's Eve, confirmed the Sheriff's Office. Cpl. Lucas L. Nagel took his own life after battling PTSD
fox5dc.com
DC region's first baby of the 2023 New Year born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - The D.C. region's very first baby of 2023 was born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring just three minutes after midnight. The baby boy named Lael (pronounced Lyle) is the son of Brenda and Renauld Sabuni. He arrived at 12:03 a.m. and weighs eight pounds, 10 ounces. The hospital staff say mom and baby are doing well and look forward to joining their two brothers at home.
Cape Gazette
Low-cost pet vaccine clinic set Jan. 8
Just Us and Cat Nippers will host a low-cost clinic for dog and cat vaccines from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 8, at Pot-Nets Lakeside Community Center, 33076 Rock Cove, Long Neck. FIV/FELV testing will be available, as well as heartworm and flea medication, and microchipping. Just Us...
Cape Gazette
Prime Hook photo contest people’s choice winner announced
Steve Licata of Rehoboth Beach has been chosen as the People's Choice Award winner in the annual Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge Nature Photography Contest. Sponsored by The Friends of Prime Hook, the show opened Oct. 16 with a reception and awards ceremony. Visitors to the show had the chance to pick their favorite photo and cast a ballot for the People's Choice selection. Those 170 votes were counted after the show ended Dec. 11, and Licata's fascinating portrait of two crows was chosen as the winner.
Cape Gazette
Lewes Polar Bear Club takes the 2023 plunge
Nearly 75 Polar Bears braved a balmy 47-degree Atlantic Ocean to welcome 2023 in the traditional New Year’s Day plunge at Cape Henlopen State Park. Polar Bears taking the plunge were Avery, Carly, Zane, Luca, JD and Connie Miller; Keith Ricker; Mia and Clinton Watts; Cannon, Bill and Raelee Lingo; Kevin Rough; Brett Leffet; Jeff and Jordan Kurtz; Ben Summers; Mike, Maisie and Sawyer MacGowan; Cory and Gabe Wideman; Mason Woodyard; Bob Hughes; Bill Clark; Annabella, Heather, Joey and Joe Baray; Sue, Jack, Suzannah, Lina, Meredith, James and Will Frederick; Chip Davis; Jack and Tessa Lingo; Rich, Amanda and Gus Lantz; Pat Backus, Mike and Chase Sanchez; Chris Gill; Cheleste, Adam, Porter and Averie Marvin; Samantha, Hank and Max Coveleski; Dan and Annabelle Mazur; Cole Conrad; Joey Cahill; Bryan and Greg Mack; Bruce Egolf; Lindsay, Alysia and Mark D’Ambrogi; Karen Zakarian; Charlie Burton; Monique Bamforth; and Jackie Lapenta.
Cape Gazette
Mama’s Black Sheep to play The Room at Cedar Grove Jan. 12
Mama’s Black Sheep will perform at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, at The Room at Cedar Grove near Lewes. The event benefits Paul Kares, a charity supporting young musicians and aspiring culinary professionals. Recent grants include $3,000 for the Cape Henlopen High School jazz band. Featuring Ashland Miller on...
Great Stuff Savvy Resale & Home can help declutter your New Year
Becoming the best version of ourselves is something everyone wants to achieve in 2023 and Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition’s Great Stuff Savvy Resale & Home may be able to help you cross one of your resolutions off your list. If one of the things you hope to do in the new year is to declutter your home and live a ... Read More
