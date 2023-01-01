Read full article on original website
Related
abc7amarillo.com
Victim in 'self-defense' shooting dies, charge upgraded to murder
CLOVIS, New Mexico — The victim in the "self-defense" shooting died. Clovis police told ABC 7 News that Oscar Trujillo, 28, died Monday at a Lubbock hospital. Trujillo, 28, was shot in the head about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Someone called 911 reporting they heard 4–5 gunshots in the area...
yournewsnm.com
SUNDAY NIGHT SHOOTING INCIDENT VICTIM IDENTIFIED
The Clovis Police department has sent out an updated press release regarding the shooting incident on Sunday evening. It states, shortly before 9:30 P.M. on January 1st, 2023; the Clovis Police Department, Dispatch Center received a call reporting 4–5 gunshots in the area of Wilmington and Northglen Streets in Clovis New Mexico.
abc7amarillo.com
Man, 28, shot in the head; Gunman claims self-defense
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KVII) — A 28-year old man was shot in the head. The shooter claims it was self-defense. Someone called 911 shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday reporting they heard 4–5 gunshots in the area of Northglen Drive and Wilmington Circle in Clovis. While Clovis police officers...
abc7amarillo.com
Texas man who claimed self-defense in Clovis shooting arrested
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KVII) — Clovis police arrested a Texas man who claimed he shot another man in self-defense. Ian Michael Downs, 30, of Littlefield, Texas is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Someone called 911 shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday reporting they heard 4–5 gunshots in...
everythinglubbock.com
NMSP: Brittany Alert canceled Sunday for Clovis teenager
CLOVIS, N.M. — On Sunday, New Mexico State Police canceled a Brittany Alert that was issued on Saturday for a Clovis teenager. According to NMSP, Angel Woods, 14, was located and was safe. Authorities did not provide any additional information. The Brittany Alert was issued at the request of...
LOOK: This Hidden Hacienda For Sale Near Amarillo Will Make You Gasp
I have found a true hidden gem of a real estate listing. It's incredible, and it's location is one you would never expect. Two miles west of Hereford, a mere hour drive from Amarillo, is a gorgeous Mexican colonial home listed with Triangle Realty, LLC. It's nothing short of stunning and you'll see exactly why. What surprises me the most is the asking price: an absolute steal at only $560,000.
Comments / 0