Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Bison documentary features small Wyoming town.Yanasa TVWright, WY
Man Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Plotting to Kidnap Michigan Governor WhitmerLarry LeaseMichigan State
New stimulus proposal would give families $250-$350 per child each monthJake WellsGrand Rapids, MI
townbroadcast.com
Wildcat boys absorb 1st defeat for the season, 78-68
The Wayland High School boys’ varsity basketball team absorbed its first defeat of the season, 78-68, to Lowell. The verdict left the Wildcats with a season record of 4-1. Brett Bultsma scored 27 points to once again pace Wayland’s offensive attack with 27 points. Elijah Maas added 14, Kaharrie Pureifoy had 11 and Peyton Moore 11 10, as the ‘Cats again were blessed with balanced scoring.
townbroadcast.com
Hopkins boys capture 5th straight victory of season
The Hopkins boys’ varsity basketball team roared to its fifth consecutive victory this season Tuesday night with a convincing 52-26 victory at Muskegon Catholic Central. The girls, however, suffered a 64-33 defeat at the hands of Holland West Ottawa and saw their overall season record slip to 4-3. The...
Kentwood, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Kentwood, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Renaissance High School basketball team will have a game with East Kentwood High School on January 02, 2023, 12:15:00.
Rockford H.S. Marching Band Dissed By NBC During Rose Bowl Parade
It has been a rough road to the Tournament of Roses Parade for the marching band from Rockford High School. And to top it all off, just as they appeared on the screen during the broadcast of the parade -- NBC cut to a commercial!. Getting the Invite to the...
West Michigan welcomes first babies of 2023
Several babies at Corewell Health West got a special birthday gift as the hospital welcomed some of the first babies born in 2023.
Rockford’s Corner Bar raising money for longtime cook whose daughter died in shooting
ROCKFORD, MI -- The Corner Bar in Rockford is helping to raise funds for a longtime cook whose daughter, a young mother of two, died in a late-December shooting in Grand Rapids. John Vanaman, general manager of The Corner Bar, created a GoFundMe page to support the family of 23-year-old...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Pushed out of Monroe North, Eastern Kille heads for Rockford
A Grand Rapids distillery has big plans for the suburbs. Eastern Kille Distillery plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 4, at its new 16-acre site at 7755 Childsdale Ave. NE in Rockford. The new location, necessary because of Corewell Health’s expansion in the Monroe North neighborhood, will include the distillery operations, headquarters and a bar and restaurant.
PD: 2 shot, injured outside Grand Rapids bowling alley
Police say two people were shot outside a bowling alley in Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning.
fox2detroit.com
MSU student killed in hit-and-run in Oakland Township on holiday break
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit family is grieving the loss of a 22-year-old hit and killed in a hit-and-run in Oakland Township. Ben Kable was fatally injured, while the suspect is still being sought in the crash, which happened just before 6 a.m. on New Year's Day.
WWMTCw
Baby is born on first day of 2023 in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The folks at Corewell Health West in Grand Rapids, Mich. delivered a beautiful surprise on Sunday morning, shortly after the start of the New Year. Four days past her due date — but right on time — Maeve Grace VanDyken was born on Jan. 1, 2023.
Ask Ellen: How does blizzard of 2022 compare to blizzard of 1978?
So much has changed since 1978. The technology, the lead time, the way line and road crews are able to prepare and respond during a storm.
927thevan.com
Hudsonville Man Hospitalized After Saturday Crash With Tree
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 31, 2022) – A 29-year-old Hudsonville man is expected to recover from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash between his hometown and Allendale on Saturday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 48th Avenue...
Father shares emotional plea for answers following death of 16-year-old son
A Grand Rapids father tells FOX 17 16-year-old Joseph Ivory Junior was the young boy shot and killed just after midnight on New Year’s Day.
fox2detroit.com
Foul play suspected after Michigan mother never came home on Dec. 10
PORTAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities believe a missing woman from southwest Michigan may be the victim of a violent crime. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, she left home around 9 p.m. When she talked to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m., the mother of eight told them she would be home soon but never arrived.
Helping others the highlight of Rillastine Wilkins’ remarkable 45 years in Muskegon politics
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI -- Looking back on her 45 years in politics, Rillastine Wilkins is most satisfied knowing that she was able to help regular folk. She had seen her fill of cronyism. She saw those who were in public office for the “prestige.” She witnessed them throwing favors to their friends.
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in Michigan
If you've been looking for a new highly-rated restaurant to try, you may be interested to learn about the recent opening of a new restaurant in Michigan that is already getting great feedback from local patrons. Read on to learn more.
Michigan man, 19, faces felonies for deadly Northwest Indiana DUI crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Michigan man is facing felony charges for a fatal DUI crash in Northwest Indiana that killed a woman and left two men seriously injured. Police stated that 19-year-old Jordan Morrissey, from Wyoming, Michigan, is facing four OWI charges, possession of marijuana and minor consumption of alcohol. Morrissey was driving […]
Archivist details Grand Rapids’ ‘Hidden History’ in new book
A new book called “Hidden History of Grand Rapids” will hit store shelves on Jan. 2, 2023.
Fox17
Bronson BirthPlace celebrates health system's first 2023 babies
KALAMAZOO/BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Bronson BirthPlace is celebrating the births of the health system’s first babies of 2023!. We’re told Sonny Seedorff was born at 6:51 a.m. on New Year’s Day to Alyssa and Luke at the Kalamazoo location, weighing at just over six pounds. The...
WWMTCw
City parts ways with Coakley, a fire in Battle Creek, food shortages & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Man charged in 2007 Kalamazoo murder gets lesser sentence. A then-17-year-old boy sentenced to life in prison 14 years ago was re-sentenced Wednesday in a Kalamazoo County courtroom. Odies Arday Murray, now 33, was convicted...
