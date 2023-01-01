ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MI

townbroadcast.com

Wildcat boys absorb 1st defeat for the season, 78-68

The Wayland High School boys’ varsity basketball team absorbed its first defeat of the season, 78-68, to Lowell. The verdict left the Wildcats with a season record of 4-1. Brett Bultsma scored 27 points to once again pace Wayland’s offensive attack with 27 points. Elijah Maas added 14, Kaharrie Pureifoy had 11 and Peyton Moore 11 10, as the ‘Cats again were blessed with balanced scoring.
WAYLAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

Hopkins boys capture 5th straight victory of season

The Hopkins boys’ varsity basketball team roared to its fifth consecutive victory this season Tuesday night with a convincing 52-26 victory at Muskegon Catholic Central. The girls, however, suffered a 64-33 defeat at the hands of Holland West Ottawa and saw their overall season record slip to 4-3. The...
MUSKEGON, MI
Highschool Basketball Pro

Kentwood, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Renaissance High School basketball team will have a game with East Kentwood High School on January 02, 2023, 12:15:00.
KENTWOOD, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Pushed out of Monroe North, Eastern Kille heads for Rockford

A Grand Rapids distillery has big plans for the suburbs. Eastern Kille Distillery plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 4, at its new 16-acre site at 7755 Childsdale Ave. NE in Rockford. The new location, necessary because of Corewell Health’s expansion in the Monroe North neighborhood, will include the distillery operations, headquarters and a bar and restaurant.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Baby is born on first day of 2023 in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The folks at Corewell Health West in Grand Rapids, Mich. delivered a beautiful surprise on Sunday morning, shortly after the start of the New Year. Four days past her due date — but right on time — Maeve Grace VanDyken was born on Jan. 1, 2023.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
927thevan.com

Hudsonville Man Hospitalized After Saturday Crash With Tree

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 31, 2022) – A 29-year-old Hudsonville man is expected to recover from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash between his hometown and Allendale on Saturday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 48th Avenue...
HUDSONVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Foul play suspected after Michigan mother never came home on Dec. 10

PORTAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities believe a missing woman from southwest Michigan may be the victim of a violent crime. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, she left home around 9 p.m. When she talked to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m., the mother of eight told them she would be home soon but never arrived.
PORTAGE, MI
WGN News

Michigan man, 19, faces felonies for deadly Northwest Indiana DUI crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Michigan man is facing felony charges for a fatal DUI crash in Northwest Indiana that killed a woman and left two men seriously injured. Police stated that 19-year-old Jordan Morrissey, from Wyoming, Michigan, is facing four OWI charges, possession of marijuana and minor consumption of alcohol. Morrissey was driving […]
WYOMING, MI

