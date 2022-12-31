Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sedalia Woman Arrested on $10,000 Taney County Warrant
On Friday night, Sedalia Police conducted a warrant check in the 100 block of East 31st. Contact was made and the warrant was confirmed. 65-year-old Robin E. Bell was arrested on a Taney County warrant which carried a $10,000 cash-only bond. The warrant stems from 2013 on an original charge...
Domestic Violence Incident Leads to Sedalia Woman’s Arrest
Sedalia Police responded to the 200 block of South Park at 6:13 a.m. Sunday for a property damage report due to a domestic violence incident. The caller said that his fiance` struck him in the head several times with a closed fist, pointed a loaded firearm at him, his mother and his daughter. He then pushed over his motorcycle before she left the scene in an intoxicated condition, according to the report.
Sedalia Police Reports for January 3, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Last Friday night, Officers observed a vehicle drive over a curb/retaining wall at the Phillips 66, 216 West Broadway Boulevard. Officers made contact with the driver, and during the course of the investigation it was determined the driver was intoxicated. The driver was arrested and transported to the Sedalia Police Department, where he failed to provide an adequate breath sample and refused to provide a blood sample. A search warrant was obtained, and a blood draw was conducted. Isidro Alejo Ubaldo, 43, of Sedalia, was then transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released on a charge of Driving While Intoxicated.
Jefferson City man sentenced for drug trafficking, illegally possessing gun
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for illegally possessing a firearm and distributing methamphetamine, according to a press release. Clint Alexander Doll, 35, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole. On July 28, 2022, Doll pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possessing The post Jefferson City man sentenced for drug trafficking, illegally possessing gun appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A 19-year-old Columbia man accused of accidentally killing his best friend pleaded guilty to second-degree involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday at the Boone County Courthouse. A sentencing hearing for Shawn Long is set for 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Long allegedly told police in January 2022 that he picked up the gun and The post Columbia man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for January 3, 2023
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Saturday night, Pettis County Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the Sedalia Plaza, 2915 West Broadway Boulevard, on a vehicle that did not have a front license plate. The vehicle also didn't have a working license plate light. During the stop, the driver, Brian K. Murphy, 43, of Sedalia, was found have a suspended driving status. Mumby was also found to have multiple Failure to Appear warrants for his arrest. Mumby was placed under arrest and transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was booked and released on the charge of Driving While Suspended (Second or Third Offense). Mumby was booked in on his FTA warrant from Sedalia on an original charge of Driving While Intoxicated (Alcohol). That warrant yielded a bond of $100 cash only. Mumby also had three Failure to Appear warrants from Pettis County, all on original charges of Driving While Suspended (First or Second Offense). Two of the three warrants held a bond of $1500 cash or surety, and the third held a bond of $250 cash only.
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES IN SALINE COUNTY
A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies after vehicle stop in Saline County on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, A Marshall Police Department Officer conducted a stop of a vehicle on West Arrow Street in Marshall due to what appeared to the officer as a domestic incident between a male driver and a female passenger. The Officer also observed no front plate on the vehicle.
Mother of Cass County escapee charged in federal court
The mother of a Kansas City fugitive who was caught last week has been charged with helping her son escape from jail.
MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (01/03)
Issued citation for speeding to Tonya Seal of Warsaw. Issued citation for speeding and arrested Hope Fawcette, age 23 of Montrose for a outstanding warrant. Arrested Caral Bell age 62 of Calhoun for a outstanding warrant. Leaving the scene of a crash – 300 blk S. Smith / report taken...
Sedalia Man Arrested on Drug Charges After Fleeing from SPD
On Friday at approximately 8:37 a.m., detectives with the Sedalia Police Department's Crime Resolution Unit and Patrol Officers initiated a traffic stop on a subject suspected of dealing narcotics. The suspect was also driving a vehicle with improper registration. The vehicle fled from officers and was pursued. The driver drove...
Jefferson City police subdue man with pepper spray during traffic stop
Police used pepper spray to subdue a man who was resisting arrest during a traffic stop Friday on Highway 50/63 in Jefferson City. The post Jefferson City police subdue man with pepper spray during traffic stop appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women and one man are recovering after being involved in crashes over the New Year holiday weekend. In Johnson County, 35-year-old Cynthia J. Biggs, of Knob Noster Missouri crashed her vehicle a little after 1:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, Biggs was driving The post Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Clinton Woman Injured In One-car Crash in Henry County
A Clinton woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2014 Hyundai Elantra, driven by 19-year-old Jessica C. Allen of Clinton, was at SW 1151 Road and Route HH around 1 p.m., when she attempted to make a left hand turn and ran off the south side of the roadway. The under carriage struck the ground and the vehicle came to rest off the roadway.
Mother of Cass County Jail escapee charged with assisting in escape
The mother of Trevor Sparks, who escaped from Cass County Jail earlier this month, faces charges for helping her son.
Teenager charged in October shooting near Indian Hills Park in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia teenager has been charged and arrested in relation to an October shooting in the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive near Indian Hills Park. Anthony Smith Jr., 17, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond. No court date The post Teenager charged in October shooting near Indian Hills Park in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Hearing for man charged in Clark Lane shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) According to online court records, Columbia resident Noah Solbrekken has a court hearing on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. for a preliminary hearing at Boone County Court House. Solbrekken is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. According to Columbia Police, Solbrekken is charged in connection with the Nov. 2 shooting The post Hearing for man charged in Clark Lane shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMZU
Warsaw resident seriously injured in motorcycle accident
BENTON COUNTY, MO. - A Warsaw resident, Christina Ballew, 45, was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon. The crash occurred as the driver of the motorcycle, Joseph Foster of Warsaw, 52, failed to negotiate a curve on Highway U north of Von Holten Road. The motorcycle travelled off the right side of the Roadway and overturned. Foster was not injured.
Man accused in fatal DWI crash posts bond, son also arrested while trying to pick up father
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Linn Creek man who is accused of multiple driving while intoxicated charges was arrested and posted a $150,000 bond on Thursday. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, was charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. A court date has not been listed yet, according to The post Man accused in fatal DWI crash posts bond, son also arrested while trying to pick up father appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Horses Injured When Trailer Overturns On Route Y
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo.-- A horse trailer overturned on Monday, injuring two horses. The accident occurred Monday, Jan. 2, on Route Y, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. The driver was not injured but the two horses sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local veterinarian. Don't worry, boat happy!
Comments / 0