Andy Cohen Says He and Anderson Cooper Have Bonded Further Over Raising Kids as Gay Dads
Andy Cohen explains how becoming dads have brought him and Anderson Cooper closer together, as the best friends navigate lives as fathers of two Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's friendship has only gotten stronger since they've become dads. Speaking with best friend Bruce Bozzi this week on his Table for Two podcast, Cohen discussed how his bond with Cooper has strengthened since the two entered fatherhood. Cooper is dad to sons Sebastian Luke, 7 months, and Wyatt, 2, and Cohen to daughter Lucy Eve, 7 months, and son Benjamin Allen, 3½. "We...
Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins' CNN Boss Speaks on Their Relationship Amid On-Air Clashes
CNN's chief executive says there's no friction between two of the network's top anchors. Chris Licht was named CNN CEO on Feb. 28, and this week, The New York Times published a feature on the new executive and his plans for the beleaguered news channel after a "rough start" at the beginning of his tenure. The piece also examined the changes Licht has implemented thus far, including those at CNN This Morning. The Times noted that when inquired about the show and its hosts — Don Lemon, Kaitlan Collins, and Poppy Harlow — Licht "visibly came to life" during the interviews. "They obviously like each other," he said. "The chemistry is great. I love the collaboration. Every day, it evolves. It's not like me giving orders. It's so much fun." The CEO also hand-picked the hosts, personally persuaded Lemon to give up his prime-time slot for early morning, and modeled the show after CBS This Morning (of which he was executive producer for six years), The Times reported. Licht's comments follow intense scrutiny directed at CNN This Morning's anchors following a few on-air incidents that suggested all was not well behind the scenes.
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed
Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live
If you’re going to mention it, then mention it all. In classic fashion, Bethenny Frankel is not holding back her opinion about her time on a recent Watch What Happens Live episode. Aside from the usual host, Andy Cohen, she appeared on the episode with equally shady Jeff Lewis. When asked if she felt “ambushed” […] The post Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live appeared first on Reality Tea.
Gayle King says Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes's situation is 'very messy' on rival 'GMA'
Gayle King has thoughts about the "messy" relationship scandal that's rocked rival Good Morning America. On Thursday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the CBS Mornings co-host was asked about GMA3 anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes being sidelined by ABC News after it was revealed they're dating. Robach and Holmes separated from their spouses in August, insiders have claimed.
Where Is Former Morning Show Anchor Matt Lauer Now?
NBC terminated the disgraced anchor's 'Today' contract, but that wasn't the end of the drama. And these days, many are curious about where Matt Lauer is now.
Top Daytime Anchor Leaving CNN, Rumored to Join Rival
Top daytime CNN anchor Ana Cabrera has confirmed that she is leaving the network to pursue "new opportunities" after rumors surrounding her impending departure had grown in recent months, The Hill reports.
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Gets Real About Hating Her Place At The Table After Admitting She’s Getting Tired On The Daytime Show
After admitting to being "tired" on The View, Whoopi Goldberg got real about why her spot at the table is the "worst."
Comedian Amber Ruffin tells 'The View' hosts Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are 'stark-raving normal'
Amber Ruffin, comedian and host of The Amber Ruffin Show, told the hosts of "The View" on Wednesday that Hillary and Chelsea Clinton were "stark raving normal."
Jim Jordan Tells Awkward Lie When Asked To Denounce Tweet Shouting Out Ye
The House Judiciary GOP had quietly deleted the controversial "Kanye. Elon. Trump." tweet after the rapper praised Hitler.
NBC Scrambles To Find Fill-In 'Today' Show Hosts As Feuding Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Leave Fans Hanging With Days-Long Absences
The Today show is in turmoil behind the scenes as producers scramble to find fill-in hosts for fake friends Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb in the wake of their days-long absences, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fans were left baffled when neither Savannah nor Hoda appeared on their screen, instead seeing Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones in their place earlier this week. On Thursday, Craig and Sheinelle were joined by Today Weekend host Peter Alexander.Peter, who also serves as NBC's co-chief White House Correspondent, mysteriously showed his face for only 30 minutes before leaving the fill-in leads at the anchor chairs.Craig and...
Al Franken, who resigned from Senate after unwanted kissing claim, among guest ‘Daily Show’ hosts next year
Ten new guest "Daily Show" hosts were announced this week. One is former Democratic Senator Al Franken, another has compared Hispanic Republicans to suicidal roaches.
‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’
Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
Who Is Barbara Walters’ Daughter Jacqueline Guber? 5 Things to Know About the Late Broadcaster’s Only Child
More than 50 years before her death, TV journalist Barbara Walters and then-husband Lee Guber adopted their daughter, Jacqueline, after dealing with fertility struggles. “I had had three miscarriages and my husband and I decided that we would adopt a child,” the View creator — who died on Friday, December 30, at the age of 93 — said […]
Here Are The Gross Things Anderson Cooper And Andy Cohen Drank Instead Of Booze
The two were given "mystery beverages" instead of the usual alcoholic drinks during CNN's New Year's Eve coverage.
A janitor laid off at Twitter's headquarters said one of Elon Musk's team members told him he'd be replaced by robots
Julio Alvarado, a janitor who worked at Twitter for 10 years, told the BBC the tone at the company soured after Elon Musk took over in October.
Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career
Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
‘RHOM’ star Julia Lemigova reacts to wife Martina Navratilova’s cancer diagnoses
“Real Housewives of Miami” star Julia Lemigova is staying positive after her wife, Martina Navratilova, was diagnosed with two forms of cancer. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out to share words of support,” Lemigova, 50, wrote on Instagram Monday alongside a photo of herself and the retired tennis player, 66, with their dog. “Together, we will fight this ♥️,” she added. Some of the former model’s “RHOM” castmates sent their love in the comments section of her post. “We love you both and positive thoughts only 😍❤️,” Guerdy Abraira wrote. “❤️❤️,” Larsa Pippen added. Navratilova announced earlier Monday that she is battling both throat...
Michelle Obama reveals how secret service reacts to her and Barack Obama’s PDA
Michelle Obama has revealed the subtle way Secret Service agents react to her and Barack Obama’s public displays of affection.The former First Lady, who appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on 20 December, described the romantic trip she and her husband, former US president Barack Obama, went on to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary.In October, the couple celebrated the anniversary milestone by recreating their honeymoon from 1992. After their wedding, the pair rented a car and drove along the west coast in California.However, Obama admitted that this trip wasn’t quite the same considering they had “a motorcade and Secret...
What Happened to Connie Chung? See the Trailblazing Journalist Now
As the first woman to anchor a network evening news program and co-host at Today, Barbara Walters shattered the glass ceiling for female journalists. One of those women is Connie Chung. Chung, a first generation American, the tenth of 10 children, broke barriers of her own. She became the first...
