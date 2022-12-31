Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
In 1999, a 14-year-old girl skipped school to meet an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Leanne Hausberg?Fatim HemrajBrooklyn, NY
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Sanctuary cities; if you throw a party, you need to pay for itLauren JessopDenver, CO
Tell-All Interview With Kim Kardashian by New York's Angie MartinezBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
boropark24.com
Safrus Practitioners to Gather in Boro Park, Will Hear from Prominent Experts
Wednesday evening will find sofrim, and others from the industry of writing, producing, and checking sifrei Torah, tefillin, and mezuzos gathered at Ateres Chaya for an evening of education and shared purpose. Stam practitioners (sofrim and checkers) are obligated to review the halachos of their vocation regularly. This event will...
boropark24.com
“Please Stop Attacking Our Community,” Agudath Israel Urges on Billboards Throughout Manhattan
Last month, as the New York Times continued its seemingly never-ending series of articles about New York City’s Chassidic community, Agudath Israel officials first tried meeting with the paper’s editors. When the Times’ editors ignored the reasonable pleas of Agudah officials, Agudah’s next step was to buy ads...
Truth Behind New Year's Eve Times Square Bathroom Situation Is Unfortunate
Yeah, we'll pass on that.
A Video Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Members Of The Proud Boys To Ride The Subway Without Paying After Protesting A Drag Event
Members of the extremist group were protesting a drag story hour event at the Queens Public Library in the Jackson Heights neighborhood.
Monumental Haters are Coming for the New Casino in Newburgh
Is this why we can't have nice things? There was massive news in Newburgh, NY when Resorts World Hudson Valley opened their latest location in the nearly-defunct Newburgh Mall just last week. The arguments have already started. The New Casino in Newburgh, NY. "A casino opened in Newburgh yesterday", was...
talkofthesound.com
Facing Imminent Charter Revocation, New Rochelle American Legion Post 8 Consents to Monitored Election
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 3, 2023) — The local American Legion Post will lose its Charter this month if it does not submit to an election under the total control of the New York State American Legion Department Adjutant, Judge Advocate and their designees by January 20, 2023. An...
A view into Black life in NYC in the ‘60s and ‘70s, from a civil rights and journalism pioneer
Charlayne Hunter-Gault participates in the "Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise" panel during the PBS Television Critics Association summer press tour, in Beverly Hills in 2016. Charlayne Hunter-Gault, a public media stalwart who also reported for The New Yorker and The New York Times, has released an anthology of her life’s work covering communities of color. [ more › ]
roi-nj.com
Holy Name receives $3.3M appropriation to launch graduate medical education program
Holy Name received a $3.3 million federal appropriation to launch a new graduate medical education program in the U.S. Senate omnibus bill signed by President Joe Biden. The funding couldn’t come at a better time, as New Jersey (like the rest of the country) faces a critical shortage of physicians.
‘Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion’ is a must-see immersive feast for the senses at the Hall des Lumières (photos)
There is an immersive experience in Manhattan that is not to be missed: Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion will delight your senses with the golden, sensual work of the Austrian painter. The spectacular installation debuted in summer 2022 and runs through March 2023. Presented in Hall des Lumières, the impressively...
From slave mines in Monmouth to plantations in Jersey City, report details N.J.’s slavery history
Forced labor in iron mines in Monmouth County, plantations in Hudson County and trafficking through Atlantic ports all contributed to New Jersey’s role in the devastation created by the Transatlantic Slave Trade, according to a report detailing the roots of one of the most “horrific eras in world history.”
For years, people kept this NJ airport a secret — the secret’s out (Opinion)
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and on rare times I will fly JFK. But when my schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located...
Lynne Holden, M.D., Elected to American Board of Emergency Medicine Board of Directors
The American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) has elected Lynne Holden, M.D., to its Board of Directors. She is a professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine and Senior Associate Dean for Diversity and Inclusion at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, New York. When Dr. Holden obtained full professorship in Emergency Medicine in 2018, she was just the fifth African American woman in the U.S. to achieve that position, according to a press release. She teaches and practices clinically at the Montefiore Hospital System-Moses Division. She has served as an ABEM oral examiner since 2003 and a senior oral examiner since 2013.
125 years ago, the five boroughs are joined to create today's New York City
On January 1st, 1898, after years of planning and razor-thin election results, the five boroughs we know today as The Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island, were consolidated into one city to create the New York City we know today 125 years later.
The Best Delis You Must Try in Westchester, New York
According to Yelp reviews, these Westchester delis are to die for. Don't believe me? Check out the glowing reviews left by people like you below!
boropark24.com
From Falafel to Dumplings: A Guide to the Street Food in New York
New York City is known for its diverse and vibrant food culture, with a wide variety of street food options to choose from. Here are five food streets in New York City:. 1. Smorgasburg: Located in Brooklyn, Smorgasburg is a weekly outdoor food market featuring over 100 local and international food vendors. You can find everything from artisanal ice cream and gourmet sandwiches to exotic flavours and international cuisine.
hudsonvalleystylemagazine.com
5 Best Restaurants to Try at Newburgh Waterfront: Mouthwatering Options with Stunning Hudson River Views
If you’re looking for some of the best restaurants to try in Newburgh, NY, you’ll definitely want to check out the options available at the Newburgh waterfront. With a variety of cuisines and stunning views of the Hudson River, these restaurants offer a truly unique dining experience. Here are our five of the top picks by Maxwell Alexander:
Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.
While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City police officer took advantage of the moment to propose to his girlfriend in front of thousands of people in Times Square gathered for the New Year’s Eve celebration. NYPD Detective Hertrich took a knee as Black Eyed Peas’ “I got a feeling” was being blasted across Times Square. Officer Hertrich took a knee and presented his now fiance with an engagement ring. Luckily for him she said yes. While the video might have been more viral if she had said no, it was a happy ending for all, and the start of The post Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
pix11.com
Get over a cold fast
The three things you should do to speed up the recovery process. The three things you should do to speed up the recovery process. Investigators dig into past of man arrested in NYC …. More questions are emerging about Trevor Bickford, the 19-year-old man who is charged with two counts...
