Monsey, NY

boropark24.com

Safrus Practitioners to Gather in Boro Park, Will Hear from Prominent Experts

Wednesday evening will find sofrim, and others from the industry of writing, producing, and checking sifrei Torah, tefillin, and mezuzos gathered at Ateres Chaya for an evening of education and shared purpose. Stam practitioners (sofrim and checkers) are obligated to review the halachos of their vocation regularly. This event will...
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

A view into Black life in NYC in the ‘60s and ‘70s, from a civil rights and journalism pioneer

Charlayne Hunter-Gault participates in the "Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise" panel during the PBS Television Critics Association summer press tour, in Beverly Hills in 2016. Charlayne Hunter-Gault, a public media stalwart who also reported for The New Yorker and The New York Times, has released an anthology of her life’s work covering communities of color. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

Lynne Holden, M.D., Elected to American Board of Emergency Medicine Board of Directors

The American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) has elected Lynne Holden, M.D., to its Board of Directors. She is a professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine and Senior Associate Dean for Diversity and Inclusion at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, New York. When Dr. Holden obtained full professorship in Emergency Medicine in 2018, she was just the fifth African American woman in the U.S. to achieve that position, according to a press release. She teaches and practices clinically at the Montefiore Hospital System-Moses Division. She has served as an ABEM oral examiner since 2003 and a senior oral examiner since 2013.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boropark24.com

NEW YORK CITY, NY
Corrie Writing

From Falafel to Dumplings: A Guide to the Street Food in New York

New York City is known for its diverse and vibrant food culture, with a wide variety of street food options to choose from. Here are five food streets in New York City:. 1. Smorgasburg: Located in Brooklyn, Smorgasburg is a weekly outdoor food market featuring over 100 local and international food vendors. You can find everything from artisanal ice cream and gourmet sandwiches to exotic flavours and international cuisine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsonvalleystylemagazine.com

5 Best Restaurants to Try at Newburgh Waterfront: Mouthwatering Options with Stunning Hudson River Views

If you’re looking for some of the best restaurants to try in Newburgh, NY, you’ll definitely want to check out the options available at the Newburgh waterfront. With a variety of cuisines and stunning views of the Hudson River, these restaurants offer a truly unique dining experience. Here are our five of the top picks by Maxwell Alexander:
NEWBURGH, NY
Gothamist

Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.

While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK, NY – A New York City police officer took advantage of the moment to propose to his girlfriend in front of thousands of people in Times Square gathered for the New Year’s Eve celebration. NYPD Detective Hertrich took a knee as Black Eyed Peas’ “I got a feeling” was being blasted across Times Square. Officer Hertrich took a knee and presented his now fiance with an engagement ring. Luckily for him she said yes. While the video might have been more viral if she had said no, it was a happy ending for all, and the start of The post Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Get over a cold fast

The three things you should do to speed up the recovery process. The three things you should do to speed up the recovery process. Investigators dig into past of man arrested in NYC …. More questions are emerging about Trevor Bickford, the 19-year-old man who is charged with two counts...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

