FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these familiesBeth TorresSaint Louis, MO
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?Evan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
slubillikens.com
McMakin Sets SLU Scoring Record in Thrilling Overtime Win
RICHMOND – Kyla McMakin set a Saint Louis single-game record with 40 points to propel the Billikens to a thrilling 86-83 overtime win at VCU Sunday in Atlantic 10 Conference women's basketball action at the Siegel Center. The Billikens improved to 5-12 overall after registering their first road win...
timestribunenews.com
Shot clock silently Stars at Holiday Classic
History was made at the thirty eighth edition of the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic. For the first time in the basketball tournament’s illustrious history, a shot clock was used. The 35 second clock was used as part of an experimental IHSA policy that allowed tournaments and shootouts to apply for shot clock permits.
ankenyfanatic.com
Centennial’s Heckenlaible verbally commits to play soccer at St. Louis
Ankeny Centennial boys’ soccer standout Andrew Heckenlaible looked beyond the next level when picking a college. He was looking for a school that could get him to the professional level. Heckenlaible found what he desired in St. Louis University. “I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to St....
KMOV
Continuing Legacy of V Side
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - When you walk into the halls of a legendary African American high school, which first was built on the east of Grand Avenue and now resides on Cass Avenue, you can feel the history and the legacy of Vashon. Not only does the school have...
2 Former Cardinals Players Coming to Quincy for Annual Cards Show
The 34th Annual Quincy Town Center Baseball Card Show will take place on February 5th and 6th with two former St. Louis Cardinals making an appearance. Closer Jason Motte and Second Baseman Bo Hart will be the special guest at this year's cards show at the Quincy Town Center. Fans can see Motte on February 5th and Hart on February 6th at the fountain court. Cardinal fans that would like to get an autograph for both players can get FREE line tickets at 10 am on the day of each signing at the Customer Service Desk (while supplies last).
feastmagazine.com
Edwardsville favorite Cleveland-Heath marks a return to classics with new owners
When people talk about the best restaurants in Edwardsville, Illinois, Cleveland-Heath always comes up in the conversation. The James Beard finalist restaurant specializing in gourmet comfort food was founded in 2011 by Jenny Cleveland and Ed Heath in the historic Boehm Building in downtown Edwardsville. Handed over to Keith and Carrie McGuinness in 2017, it recently transitioned to new owners Gina and Evan Buchholz, who aim to bring back of some of the original offerings that anchored Cleveland-Heath’s menu back in the early days.
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Schnucks will let Illinois employees choose their own work schedules
ST. LOUIS, M.O. (WTVO) — Schnucks is expanding its “Flexforce” employment option to workers at its Illinois grocery stores, allowing employees to choose shifts and locations that “best fit their personal schedules.” According to a press release, the grocer launched the program in St. Louis and is now expanding it to locations in Illinois, Indiana, […]
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Grafton, Illinois
If you are looking for things to do in Grafton, Illinois, there are many different options that you can consider. You can visit several parks and see some of the many attractions the area offers. Grafton is an Illinois town with a beautiful landscape. The city was originally a port...
lutheranmuseum.com
Granite City Steel Worker
Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
FOX2now.com
18-year-old shot and killed Sunday afternoon
The victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago of Collinsville, Illinois. The victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago of Collinsville, Illinois. Rethinking Retirement: How healthcare can effect …. How healthcare can effect you before retirement. Belleville Humane Soicety displays dog looking for …. Belleville Humane Soicety displays...
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape Girardeau
Update and correction: previously the title indicated you have to drive to Columbia or St. Louis for a White Castle location; Cape Girardeau was necessarily added. This White Castle in Minneapolis, Minnesota is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.Photo byTodd Murray, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
FOX2now.com
Demetrious Johnson's generous heart will live on through charity, daughters say
A large turnout is expected Monday as family, friends, and the community gather for a memorial service for Demetrious Johnson. The former football player and longtime volunteer and activist leaves behind a lasting impact on St. Louis. Demetrious Johnson’s generous heart will live on …. A large turnout is...
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: December 2022
The new year approaches swiftly. To help us all avoid cabin fever, the Armory opened its huge doors on six acres of entertainment, food and drinks in Midtown. Meanwhile, the Foundry added to its collection of restaurants and businesses, with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema also opening in December. The comfy, stylish theater has two locations in Missouri, but each spot gets its own theme – in our case, dynamic and colorful with retro vibes.
KMOV
Episode 215: Excel Bottling
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Happy New Year from the Meet St. Louis podcast!. We’re excited to be back with new episodes for 2023! While there’s so much attention on new things, this week, we’re taking you to a place rich with history: we head to Excel Bottling in Breese, Illinois.
Automotive group founder, Frank Bommarito, passes away at 88
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Frank Bommarito, the man who founded one of St. Louis’s most successful car dealerships, passed away on January 1st in Naples, Florida at the age of 88. He was the founder of the Bommarito Automotive Group and opened his first dealership in 1971, eventually owning several dealerships across the St. Louis […]
To the St. Louis Community: Thank you!
As we move into 2023, let’s take a moment to admire the profound impact you’ve made on the community. Remember the great work with the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home, Annie Malone Children & Family Services, The Empowerment Network, and Variety The Children’s Charity, just to name a few. Thank you.
FOX2now.com
Sorority kicks off 2023 by helping the homeless
Too many people in the St. Louis area are entering the new year without a place to call home. With hopes of a better 2023, the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority members handed out duffle bags with essentials like sleeping bags, towels, and hygiene products. Sorority kicks off 2023 by helping...
advantagenews.com
Major Case Squad activated in Madison County
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated following a deadly shooting in Collinsville on Sunday afternoon. The male victim was located by police after they received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The man later died at a St. Louis hospital.
advantagenews.com
Charges filed in Collinsville murder
Charges have been filed against two men in the Sunday killing of a Collinsville teen. 18-year-old Albert Campos and 26-year-old Matias L. Herrera, both of Collinsville, are each charged with 2 counts First Degree Murder in the killing of 18-year-old Miguel Villegas De-Santiago. In addition, Campos is charged with 2...
