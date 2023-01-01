ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

slubillikens.com

McMakin Sets SLU Scoring Record in Thrilling Overtime Win

RICHMOND – Kyla McMakin set a Saint Louis single-game record with 40 points to propel the Billikens to a thrilling 86-83 overtime win at VCU Sunday in Atlantic 10 Conference women's basketball action at the Siegel Center. The Billikens improved to 5-12 overall after registering their first road win...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timestribunenews.com

Shot clock silently Stars at Holiday Classic

History was made at the thirty eighth edition of the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic. For the first time in the basketball tournament’s illustrious history, a shot clock was used. The 35 second clock was used as part of an experimental IHSA policy that allowed tournaments and shootouts to apply for shot clock permits.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
ankenyfanatic.com

Centennial’s Heckenlaible verbally commits to play soccer at St. Louis

Ankeny Centennial boys’ soccer standout Andrew Heckenlaible looked beyond the next level when picking a college. He was looking for a school that could get him to the professional level. Heckenlaible found what he desired in St. Louis University. “I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Continuing Legacy of V Side

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - When you walk into the halls of a legendary African American high school, which first was built on the east of Grand Avenue and now resides on Cass Avenue, you can feel the history and the legacy of Vashon. Not only does the school have...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

2 Former Cardinals Players Coming to Quincy for Annual Cards Show

The 34th Annual Quincy Town Center Baseball Card Show will take place on February 5th and 6th with two former St. Louis Cardinals making an appearance. Closer Jason Motte and Second Baseman Bo Hart will be the special guest at this year's cards show at the Quincy Town Center. Fans can see Motte on February 5th and Hart on February 6th at the fountain court. Cardinal fans that would like to get an autograph for both players can get FREE line tickets at 10 am on the day of each signing at the Customer Service Desk (while supplies last).
QUINCY, IL
feastmagazine.com

Edwardsville favorite Cleveland-Heath marks a return to classics with new owners

When people talk about the best restaurants in Edwardsville, Illinois, Cleveland-Heath always comes up in the conversation. The James Beard finalist restaurant specializing in gourmet comfort food was founded in 2011 by Jenny Cleveland and Ed Heath in the historic Boehm Building in downtown Edwardsville. Handed over to Keith and Carrie McGuinness in 2017, it recently transitioned to new owners Gina and Evan Buchholz, who aim to bring back of some of the original offerings that anchored Cleveland-Heath’s menu back in the early days.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Grafton, Illinois

If you are looking for things to do in Grafton, Illinois, there are many different options that you can consider. You can visit several parks and see some of the many attractions the area offers. Grafton is an Illinois town with a beautiful landscape. The city was originally a port...
GRAFTON, IL
lutheranmuseum.com

Granite City Steel Worker

Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
GRANITE CITY, IL
FOX2now.com

18-year-old shot and killed Sunday afternoon

The victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago of Collinsville, Illinois. The victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago of Collinsville, Illinois. Rethinking Retirement: How healthcare can effect …. How healthcare can effect you before retirement. Belleville Humane Soicety displays dog looking for …. Belleville Humane Soicety displays...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: December 2022

The new year approaches swiftly. To help us all avoid cabin fever, the Armory opened its huge doors on six acres of entertainment, food and drinks in Midtown. Meanwhile, the Foundry added to its collection of restaurants and businesses, with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema also opening in December. The comfy, stylish theater has two locations in Missouri, but each spot gets its own theme – in our case, dynamic and colorful with retro vibes.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Episode 215: Excel Bottling

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Happy New Year from the Meet St. Louis podcast!. We’re excited to be back with new episodes for 2023! While there’s so much attention on new things, this week, we’re taking you to a place rich with history: we head to Excel Bottling in Breese, Illinois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Automotive group founder, Frank Bommarito, passes away at 88

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Frank Bommarito, the man who founded one of St. Louis’s most successful car dealerships, passed away on January 1st in Naples, Florida at the age of 88. He was the founder of the Bommarito Automotive Group and opened his first dealership in 1971, eventually owning several dealerships across the St. Louis […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

To the St. Louis Community: Thank you!

As we move into 2023, let’s take a moment to admire the profound impact you’ve made on the community. Remember the great work with the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home, Annie Malone Children & Family Services, The Empowerment Network, and Variety The Children’s Charity, just to name a few. Thank you.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Sorority kicks off 2023 by helping the homeless

Too many people in the St. Louis area are entering the new year without a place to call home. With hopes of a better 2023, the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority members handed out duffle bags with essentials like sleeping bags, towels, and hygiene products. Sorority kicks off 2023 by helping...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Major Case Squad activated in Madison County

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated following a deadly shooting in Collinsville on Sunday afternoon. The male victim was located by police after they received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The man later died at a St. Louis hospital.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Charges filed in Collinsville murder

Charges have been filed against two men in the Sunday killing of a Collinsville teen. 18-year-old Albert Campos and 26-year-old Matias L. Herrera, both of Collinsville, are each charged with 2 counts First Degree Murder in the killing of 18-year-old Miguel Villegas De-Santiago. In addition, Campos is charged with 2...
COLLINSVILLE, IL

