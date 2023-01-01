ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

fox4beaumont.com

Red Cross helping mother and son following Port Arthur house fire

PORT ARTHUR — The Red Cross is assisting a mother and her son following a fire that damaged their Port Arthur home. Firefighters responded to the call at about 11:15 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of 11th Street in Port Arthur. When first responders arrived, flames were already...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Family asking for help in finding missing Beaumont mother who was last seen December 9

BEAUMONT, Texas — A worried family is desperate for help as they search day and night for a 56-year-old Beaumont woman who has not been seen since early December. Laura Gutierrez’s family has not seen or heard from her since December 9, 2022. Her daughter, Julia Salazar, took to Facebook stating Gutierrez left her wallet and keys at a friend’s house on Avenue B in Beaumont.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont man charged with murder after Friday morning 'disturbance' ends in deadly stabbing

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is charged with murder after a disturbance led to a stabbing and ended with the death of a 41-year-old man. The deadly stabbing happened early Friday, December 30, 2022 morning. Beaumont Police responded to the 1600 block of East Lucas Drive after receiving a call about a disturbance between two men, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Another Break In, Vehicle Stolen

For the second morning in a row, someone has broken into a business, stolen a vehicle and has been able to elude police. The call came in around 5am. Someone broke into the office of Frey’s Nursery on I-10, stole a bunch of items inside the office along with keys to one of their vehicles. The suspect then took one of their vehicles and ditched it near Cordrey and 16th Street. They then got away on foot.
KPLC TV

Suspect at large in Sulphur Circle A armed robbery

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - One male suspect is currently at large in connection with the first degree robbery of a Circle A Food, according to the Sulphur Police Department. The suspect allegedly committed the robbery in the early morning hours of December 30, at the North Claiborne Street Circle A Food, Sulphur Police said.
SULPHUR, LA
kogt.com

House Burns In Bridge City

Bridge City firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire at 8540 Thomas Drive. located off of West Roundbunch Rd. Tuesday. The call came in at approximately at 11:25am. West Orange Fire Dept. assisted as firefighters took a defensive stance. It appeared the fire started in the garage area but...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont local news

