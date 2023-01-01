Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Beaumont family pleading with public to help find the person who killed Joshua Yates
BEAUMONT — On New Year's Day, a family in Beaumont cannot move forward without looking back. The family is still wondering who killed their loved one last New Year's Eve (2021). Police say Joshua Yates was found shot to death in his apartment on Cartwright Street one day after...
Woman says belongings of father who died from cancer were salvaged in Lumberton house fire
LUMBERTON, Texas — It's been a week since a woman, her husband and dog escaped a Lumberton house fire, which ultimately destroyed the home. The Lumberton Fire Department was called to the 1200 block of Diana Drive at 5 a.m. on December 26, 2022. They were assisted by the...
KPLC TV
Police: Man accused of breaking into Lake Charles home, raping female
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 21-year-old man is accused of breaking into a home on W. McNeese Street and raping a female, according to authorities. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were called to a home invasion around 7:50 a.m. on Jan. 1, Sgt. Brenda Treadway said in a news release.
KFDM-TV
Daughters in Beaumont ask for help to find their mother who suddenly went missing
BEAUMONT — Three daughters will spend Saturday, the last day of the year, leading a community search for their mom. Friday marks three weeks since 56-year-old Laura Gutierrez disappeared. Her daughters say their mother was missing throughout the freeze that recently hit Southeast Texas, and they didn't hear anything...
fox4beaumont.com
Community members joined three daughters to help them search for their missing mother
BEAUMONT — Community members joined three daughters Saturday on New Year's Eve to help them search for their missing mother. It's been three weeks since 56-year-old Laura Gutierrez disappeared on Dec. 9. Gutierrez, who stayed with friends or family members, went missing from the Avenues neighborhood in Beaumont. On...
Port Arthur Police collected hundreds of items for animals in need thanks to Blanket & Bowls Drive
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Animals in need received hundreds of much-needed items in time for the arctic blast thanks to a community-wide effort that was spearheaded by Port Arthur law enforcement. During the holidays, the Port Arthur Police Officer’s Association and the Port Arthur Police Department sponsored a Blanket...
fox4beaumont.com
Red Cross helping mother and son following Port Arthur house fire
PORT ARTHUR — The Red Cross is assisting a mother and her son following a fire that damaged their Port Arthur home. Firefighters responded to the call at about 11:15 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of 11th Street in Port Arthur. When first responders arrived, flames were already...
fox4beaumont.com
First On the Run of 2023 seeks your help in finding fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — We will continue this new year with one of our popular segments that we first introduced to you in 2021. On the Run is entering its second year. Each week, we give you the opportunity to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. We team up with...
Family asking for help in finding missing Beaumont mother who was last seen December 9
BEAUMONT, Texas — A worried family is desperate for help as they search day and night for a 56-year-old Beaumont woman who has not been seen since early December. Laura Gutierrez’s family has not seen or heard from her since December 9, 2022. Her daughter, Julia Salazar, took to Facebook stating Gutierrez left her wallet and keys at a friend’s house on Avenue B in Beaumont.
Two dogs rescued from Tuesday fire that destroyed Orange County home, investigation underway
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a Tuesday morning fire destroyed a home in Orange County. Emergency crews responded to the 8500 block of Thomas Drive around 11:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a house fire near Bridge City. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a house fully involved in flames.
Beaumont man charged with murder after Friday morning 'disturbance' ends in deadly stabbing
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is charged with murder after a disturbance led to a stabbing and ended with the death of a 41-year-old man. The deadly stabbing happened early Friday, December 30, 2022 morning. Beaumont Police responded to the 1600 block of East Lucas Drive after receiving a call about a disturbance between two men, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Beaumont police arrest murder suspect accusing of stabbing man during argument
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have arrested a man on murder charges following a stabbing death. Investigators identify the suspect as Brien Cassimere, 38, of Beaumont. Judge Raquel West set bond at $750,000. The victim is Jeremy Fuselier, 41. He was taken by ambulance to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital where...
kogt.com
Another Break In, Vehicle Stolen
For the second morning in a row, someone has broken into a business, stolen a vehicle and has been able to elude police. The call came in around 5am. Someone broke into the office of Frey’s Nursery on I-10, stole a bunch of items inside the office along with keys to one of their vehicles. The suspect then took one of their vehicles and ditched it near Cordrey and 16th Street. They then got away on foot.
After 3-hour standoff SWAT team arrests man Orange Police say was involved in Tuesday chase, Monday robbery
ORANGE, Texas — Following a three-hour standoff, an Orange Police Department SWAT team arrested a man police believe is linked to a chase Tuesday morning as well as an early Monday morning smash-and-grab robbery. Chadwick McMillen was arrested around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night following the standoff at the James...
Owner of popular Beaumont food truck searching for answers after her business was burglarized twice
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont food truck owner is sending a warning out after her business was broken into twice in one week. Vania Castelan owns Beaumont's beloved snow cone and Mexican treat stand 'Mabel's', which is located right off Concord Road. She says thieves set fire to her...
KPLC TV
Suspect at large in Sulphur Circle A armed robbery
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - One male suspect is currently at large in connection with the first degree robbery of a Circle A Food, according to the Sulphur Police Department. The suspect allegedly committed the robbery in the early morning hours of December 30, at the North Claiborne Street Circle A Food, Sulphur Police said.
kogt.com
House Burns In Bridge City
Bridge City firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire at 8540 Thomas Drive. located off of West Roundbunch Rd. Tuesday. The call came in at approximately at 11:25am. West Orange Fire Dept. assisted as firefighters took a defensive stance. It appeared the fire started in the garage area but...
Happy 2023 | Couple welcomes CHRISTUS Southeast Texas' first baby of the new year
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas was just a little more than an hour into 2023 when a couple began celebrating a new addition to their family. Dawson Reid Taylor is the first baby to be born at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas in 2023. He was born on January 1, 2023 at 1:03 a.m. to Kaci and Thomas Taylor.
Two people shot while walking down street in Beaumont neighborhood
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after two people were shot in the south side of Beaumont Wednesday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Brandon Avenue and Nolan Street. Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow tells 12News one of the two people shot is in critical condition. The...
18-wheeler struck by train in Beaumont's north end Wednesday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Beaumont are investigating after an 18-wheeler was hit by a train in the north end of the city. A Burlington Northern Santa Fe freight train struck the 18-wheeler at a crossing on Broad Oak St near Sherwood Dr. The driver of the truck was...
