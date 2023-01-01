ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

oaklandca.gov

City of Oakland Prepares for Another Severe Storm, Encourages Residents and Businesses to Prepare to Prevent Flooding

With the National Weather Service forecasting heavy rain and high winds on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning, the City of Oakland is preparing for additional flooding, debris flows, and downed trees. City of Oakland Public Works (OPW) crews continue to work through a backlog of 311 requests due to the recent rains and will continue to prevent, mitigate, and respond to stormy weather impacts. The City has distributed 15,000 free sandbags since Sunday.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Rain causes severe flooding at San Francisco gym

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While some businesses inundated with flooding from the weekend storms are starting to reopen, others are still cleaning up, and still, others remain closed with no reopening date in sight. When MX3 fitness owner Dave Karraker walked into his Castro gym during Saturday's storm, what started as a small trickle of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
townoffairfax.org

Avoid unnecessary travel during this week’s storm

Another storm front is headed to the Bay Area that will bring substantial rainfall on Wednesday and continuing Thursday, not tapering off until Thursday afternoon. National Weather Service has issued the following advisories:. Flood Watch in effect from 4:00AM Wednesday, January 4 through 4:00PM January 5. High Wind Watch in...
KRON4 News

North Bay business closes Wednesday due to storm

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, concerns about the impending storm prompted a business to shut down for the day, and the CHP issued a warning: If you don't have to go out, don't.   One section of Highway 101 in Larkspur right before the turn-off for the San Rafael-Richmond Bridge is always […]
LARKSPUR, CA
KRON4 News

Here's when the next atmospheric river will flood SF Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Are you ready for round two? Another atmospheric river with flood-triggering downpours will unleash more destruction across the San Francisco Bay Area this week. “The heaviest rain is set to fall early Wednesday morning, the result of another atmospheric river that is tapping into a very rich plume of moisture […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cityofnapa.org

Napa River Bypass Flood Gates to be Closed Wednesday, January 4th

Based on current forecasts, the Napa County Flood District and City of Napa are planning to close the flood gates located on McKinstry Street Wednesday, January 4th, by 5pm. The Oxbow Bypass was designed as part of the Napa Flood Control Project to convey heavy storm flows for the Napa River and reduce the flooding risk for the community. The flood gates crossing McKinstry Street are closed when the river is projected to overflow into the Oxbow Bypass area.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
Paradise Post

‘Common sense’ could prevent storm chaos, officials say

With what looks to be an ominous and potentially deadly storm approaching, Bay Area agencies were issuing warnings to residents about the dangerous weather that’s expected to strike Wednesday — and the serious threats to life that it will bring. In a forceful and striking bulletin posted Monday...
KRON4 News

Stop playing in the flood water, health officials say

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Flooding from back-to-back storms doesn’t happen very often in the San Francisco Bay Area. That’s especially apparent on social media, where several videos have surfaced showing Californians playfully splashing and paddling around in flood water. “Street surfing” has also emerged as a thing, using a tow rope, surfboard, and car […]
PACIFICA, CA
KRON4 News

Large storm prompts school closures

(KRON) — The winter storm battering the Bay Area this week has prompted some school districts to cancel classes Wednesday and Thursday. The Sonoma County Office of Education announced that the Horicon School in Annapolis, Calif., would be closed Wednesday because the road to the school is blocked. South San Francisco Unified School District officials […]
ANNAPOLIS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area business and home owners faced with insurance questions about flood damage

SAN FRANCISCO -- Saturday's epic rainstorm had residents across the Bay Area who aren't used to dealing with flooding asking serious questions about whether their insurance would cover the damage.  Many in San Francisco are facing a rude awakening about who will pay for all of the repairs.While much of the City is built on hills, Saturday's rainstorm wreaked havoc on the homes and businesses at the bottom of those hills.  Videos posted online show people paddling surfboards and makeshift rafts in the Mission District around Folsom and 14th Streets."Within 45 minutes, I would say, the water was up to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

