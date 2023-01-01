Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022Brenna TempleArizona State
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
The Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 70's Liberal HeydayAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Related
berkeleyside.org
Get ready: A ‘brutal’ storm is expected to pummel Berkeley from Wednesday to Thursday
Tuesday is the calm before the next big storm, according to the National Weather Service’s San Francisco Bay Area office. How’s the storm affecting your home and neighborhood? Send us photos or videos via our tips form. An atmospheric river of moisture flowing from the tropics to California...
oaklandca.gov
City of Oakland Prepares for Another Severe Storm, Encourages Residents and Businesses to Prepare to Prevent Flooding
With the National Weather Service forecasting heavy rain and high winds on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning, the City of Oakland is preparing for additional flooding, debris flows, and downed trees. City of Oakland Public Works (OPW) crews continue to work through a backlog of 311 requests due to the recent rains and will continue to prevent, mitigate, and respond to stormy weather impacts. The City has distributed 15,000 free sandbags since Sunday.
Five tips to protect yourself from S.F.'s next atmospheric river
As another atmospheric river barrels toward the Bay Area, it's time to batten down the hatches. Here are a few ways you can protect yourself from this severe weather. Pack an emergency "go bag" If your area is prone to flooding and you need to evacuate quickly, the National Weather Service advises people to pack...
Rain causes severe flooding at San Francisco gym
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While some businesses inundated with flooding from the weekend storms are starting to reopen, others are still cleaning up, and still, others remain closed with no reopening date in sight. When MX3 fitness owner Dave Karraker walked into his Castro gym during Saturday's storm, what started as a small trickle of […]
Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
Collapsed roads, flooded houses, sewage overflow: What the Bay Area is dealing with post storm
"I'm not sure what we're going to do from here," Some residents had flooded basements, others had sewage water flooding their streets while businesses dealt with power outages.
townoffairfax.org
Avoid unnecessary travel during this week’s storm
Another storm front is headed to the Bay Area that will bring substantial rainfall on Wednesday and continuing Thursday, not tapering off until Thursday afternoon. National Weather Service has issued the following advisories:. Flood Watch in effect from 4:00AM Wednesday, January 4 through 4:00PM January 5. High Wind Watch in...
North Bay business closes Wednesday due to storm
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, concerns about the impending storm prompted a business to shut down for the day, and the CHP issued a warning: If you don't have to go out, don't. One section of Highway 101 in Larkspur right before the turn-off for the San Rafael-Richmond Bridge is always […]
Here's when the next atmospheric river will flood SF Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Are you ready for round two? Another atmospheric river with flood-triggering downpours will unleash more destruction across the San Francisco Bay Area this week. “The heaviest rain is set to fall early Wednesday morning, the result of another atmospheric river that is tapping into a very rich plume of moisture […]
SFist
SF Still Digging Out From Saturday’s Mudslides, Downed Trees, Floods, and Chaos
That New Year’s Eve storm was an all-timer, and its aftermath continues with numerous homes still red-tagged, residents displaced, and businesses dealing with the worst flooding wreckage they’ve ever seen. Saturday’s near-record worst rain storm in 173 years (and the highest rainfall in SF ever on Dec. 31)...
cityofnapa.org
Napa River Bypass Flood Gates to be Closed Wednesday, January 4th
Based on current forecasts, the Napa County Flood District and City of Napa are planning to close the flood gates located on McKinstry Street Wednesday, January 4th, by 5pm. The Oxbow Bypass was designed as part of the Napa Flood Control Project to convey heavy storm flows for the Napa River and reduce the flooding risk for the community. The flood gates crossing McKinstry Street are closed when the river is projected to overflow into the Oxbow Bypass area.
KTVU FOX 2
Power outages persist across Bay Area, Danville residents frustrated over flooding
DANVILLE, Calif. - It has already been a nightmare start to the new year for some Danville residents. The neighborhood in the area of Brookside Drive flooded during Saturday’s historic rains, damaging homes and leaving the streets covered in thick mud. "I couldn’t believe it," said resident Diana Yuen....
Paradise Post
‘Common sense’ could prevent storm chaos, officials say
With what looks to be an ominous and potentially deadly storm approaching, Bay Area agencies were issuing warnings to residents about the dangerous weather that’s expected to strike Wednesday — and the serious threats to life that it will bring. In a forceful and striking bulletin posted Monday...
Storm wallops Tahoe region with over 4 feet of snow in spots
The atmospheric river that just slammed the Bay Area and the Lake Tahoe region left some massive snowfall numbers.
Stop playing in the flood water, health officials say
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Flooding from back-to-back storms doesn’t happen very often in the San Francisco Bay Area. That’s especially apparent on social media, where several videos have surfaced showing Californians playfully splashing and paddling around in flood water. “Street surfing” has also emerged as a thing, using a tow rope, surfboard, and car […]
Large storm prompts school closures
(KRON) — The winter storm battering the Bay Area this week has prompted some school districts to cancel classes Wednesday and Thursday. The Sonoma County Office of Education announced that the Horicon School in Annapolis, Calif., would be closed Wednesday because the road to the school is blocked. South San Francisco Unified School District officials […]
calmatters.network
Flood update: Risk low but El Camino underpass at University is still closed
The local flood risk is now low following Saturday’s storm, but Palo Alto city staff are continuing to monitor water levels in the creeks, city officials announced on Jan. 1 at 12:30 p.m. “City crews are actively cleaning up and addressing the problems caused by yesterday’s storm. Several street...
Massive sinkhole swallows SUV south of San Francisco
A giant sinkhole has opened up in the middle of a residential area south of San Francisco — the second sinkhole the Bay Area has seen in the past week.
Bay Area business and home owners faced with insurance questions about flood damage
SAN FRANCISCO -- Saturday's epic rainstorm had residents across the Bay Area who aren't used to dealing with flooding asking serious questions about whether their insurance would cover the damage. Many in San Francisco are facing a rude awakening about who will pay for all of the repairs.While much of the City is built on hills, Saturday's rainstorm wreaked havoc on the homes and businesses at the bottom of those hills. Videos posted online show people paddling surfboards and makeshift rafts in the Mission District around Folsom and 14th Streets."Within 45 minutes, I would say, the water was up to...
Timeline: Tomorrow's very strong storm upgraded to Level 5; NWS says could cause 'loss of life'
Wednesday's incoming strong atmospheric river is the first Level 5 in the history of the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. The NWS is saying this system will cause widespread flooding, damage, and will "likely" cause loss of life.
Comments / 0