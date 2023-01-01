SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE JAN. 3, 2023 6:13 A.M. - Caltrans has announced Northbound Highway 1 is back open across the San Lorenzo River after crews were able to remove enough debris after storms on New Years Eve. Trees and other materials accumulated against the bridge on Highway 1 where it crosses the The post Northbound Highway 1 reopens in Santa Cruz after crews remove debris from San Lorenzo River appeared first on KION546.

