Current Road Closures in Unincorporated Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County, CA (January 2, 2023) – Due to flooding, mudslides, and other issues caused by the recent storms, Contra Costa County Public Works has closed the following roads until further notice:. Marsh Creek Road is closed between Deer Valley Road & Morgan Territory Road due to continued...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Big Rig Jackknife Blocks Oakland I-880

A big rig jackknife accident in Oakland on December 30 blocked all of the northbound lanes along I-880, which left drivers just sitting for hours. The accident happened around 2:00 a.m., and the big rig flipped from the jackknife, also striking another vehicle. The collision backed up traffic as far as the Oakland Coliseum for hours.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Northbound Highway 1 reopens in Santa Cruz after crews remove debris from San Lorenzo River

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE JAN. 3, 2023 6:13 A.M. - Caltrans has announced Northbound Highway 1 is back open across the San Lorenzo River after crews were able to remove enough debris after storms on New Years Eve. Trees and other materials accumulated against the bridge on Highway 1 where it crosses the The post Northbound Highway 1 reopens in Santa Cruz after crews remove debris from San Lorenzo River appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo preps for massive storm Wednesday and Thursday

VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo is making preparations for a huge storm that is expected to slam into the region Wednesday, bringing strong winds, and moderate to heavy rainfall. “A plethora of hazards are forecast, with heavy rain and strong winds expected to be the most widespread impact,”...
VALLEJO, CA
NBC Bay Area

First Responders Gear Up for Potential Rescue Missions During Storm

Emergency response agencies across the Bay Area on Tuesday were beefing up staffing and getting boats ready for potential rescue missions in advance of Wednesday's atmospheric river storm. After the flooding last weekend, crews say rescue missions are inevitable, but how many and how severe could depend on the decisions...
EMERYVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Activates Emergency Operations Center Ahead of Storm

After residents called out San Francisco for being unprepared for last Saturday's storm, city officials on Tuesday said they will be ready for the next round of heavy rain later this week. Mayor London Breed was joined by city officials to announce the activation of the city's emergency operations center...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Stop playing in the flood water, health officials say

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Flooding from back-to-back storms doesn’t happen very often in the San Francisco Bay Area. That’s especially apparent on social media, where several videos have surfaced showing Californians playfully splashing and paddling around in flood water. “Street surfing” has also emerged as a thing, using a tow rope, surfboard, and car […]
PACIFICA, CA
KRON4 News

SUV plunges into Daly City sinkhole: VIDEO

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A Daly City neighborhood woke up Tuesday dealing with a water main break, a sinkhole and flooding. Video from the scene shows the moment an SUV drops into the sinkhole.  The sinkhole is on the corner of Abbott Avenue and Castle Street. The entire sidewalk also caved in. This happened […]
DALY CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Storm: Widespread Flooding, Outages, High Wind Expected

The series of storms slamming the Bay Area will feature what is being called a "brutal" system expected to bring widespread flooding, outages, heavy gusts and other storm-related problems across the region. This next wave of rain from an atmospheric river begins Wednesday and will continue through Thursday. The entire...
thesfnews.com

Storms Cause Flooding In Bayview District

SAN FRANCISCO—Several homes in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood were redtagged due to flooding and mudslides on Saturday, December 31. This left several residents without a place to stay on New Year’s Eve. The heavy storms the city has been enduring caused major rain runoff on hillsides by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Rain causes severe flooding at San Francisco gym

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While some businesses inundated with flooding from the weekend storms are starting to reopen, others are still cleaning up, and still, others remain closed with no reopening date in sight. When MX3 fitness owner Dave Karraker walked into his Castro gym during Saturday's storm, what started as a small trickle of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Two-Vehicle Wreck on I-680 in San Ramon

On the morning of Friday, December 30, 2022, CHP traffic officials reported a two-vehicle crash with injuries on I-680 in the San Ramon area. The car wreck occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. on southbound Interstate 680 at the Crow Canyon Road offramp, authorities reported. Details on the Two-Vehicle Crash on...
SAN RAMON, CA

