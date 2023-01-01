Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
A transition to snow, long & drawn out
A wintry mix returns Tuesday evening and so begins a transition back to snow, generally after 10 pm. Some pockets of drizzle may linger from time to time even into Wednesday morning but snow is the primary troublemaker. Snow extends through the predawn hours of Thursday! That persistent snow will bring trace amounts to as much as 5″. See the breakdown below.
KAAL-TV
Ice creates potential for power outages
(ABC 6 News) – A powerful winter storm is bringing a mix of everything from rain to snow, and even freezing rain and wind. The ice accumulating on tree branches and power lines are just some conditions that could lead to potential power outages. On Tuesday morning Rochester Public...
Comments / 0