Las Vegas, NV

San Diego State uses late first-half burst then holds on to stop UNLV

By Gary Dymski
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Matt Bradley scored 23 points and and Darrion Trammell added 21 as San Diego State, primarily on the strength of a late first-half run, defeated UNLV 76-67 on Saturday in Mountain West play at the Thomas & Mack Center.

It’s the second conference loss in as many games for the Rebels (0-2, 11-3), who got a game-high 24 points from Luis Rodriguez and 18 points and eight assists from EJ Harkless. Rodriguez’s effort also was his career high.

“We are a team that hates losing so there’s a lot of frustration in the result,” Rebels coach Kevin Kruger said. “There was a stretch where they got a cushion, and we weren’t able to come back.

“There was a lot of fight and compete, so we need to dust ourselves off and get back at it Monday to get prepared for next weekend.”

UNLV led 17-10 with 13 minutes to go in the first half when San Diego State (2-0, 11-3) went on a 21-6 run. The Aztecs then increased their advantage to 44-33 at the intermission.

UNLV cut the deficit to just five points on two occasions — the latest with under five minutes to play — but could get no closer.

San Diego State won two important battles, holding a 39-28 edge in rebounding and a 20-8 advantage in bench scoring.

The Aztecs also were a bit more precise in their shooting, making 23 of 51 for 45.1%, including 11-for-21 from 3-point range (52.4%).

UNLV shot 36.7% (22-for-60) overall, including 10-for-36 (27.8%) on 3-pointers.

