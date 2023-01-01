ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs with New York Club

Billy McKinney made his major league debut in 2018 with the New York Mets then went on to spend two and half years in Toronto. Then at the end of the 2020 season, McKinney was claimed off waivers by the Brewers. But his time in Milwaukee didn't last long as he was traded back to New York by the Mets and then was DFA'd just two months later.
LOS ANGELES, CA
markerzone.com

NHL ANNOUNCES LOCATION, OPPONENTS FOR THE 2024 WINTER CLASSIC

After weeks of rumours, it's official. The National Hockey League will be heading to the Pacific Northwest for the 2024 Winter Classic. Just before the start of this year's event, the National Hockey League announced that the 2024 Winter Classic will be hosted by the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park, home of the MLB's Seattle Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move

The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

MLB Writer Predicts the Boys in Blue to Win It All in 2023

We're in 2023 now so it's time to leave the past behind and start looking to the future. Yeah the disappointing NLDS loss happened, but the Dodgers aren't expected to make backward progress after losing Trea and Justin Turner, and Tyler Anderson. Instead, the team picked right back up where...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa hints at Mets deal getting done

As the New York Mets and Carlos Correa rework their initial free agency agreement following concerns over Correa’s physical, Mets fans were treated to a hint that the deal will eventually get done. In a post to his Instagram story, Correa posed with his son, Kylo, before going to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Beach Beacon

Dr. Shamsky? No, but a key figure in Mets’ 1969 success

You can't always believe what you read in Wikipedia. No, Art Shamsky's mother did not pressure her Jewish son to become a doctor. No, as far as Shamsky is aware, his father's family did not come from Ukraine. But he did grow up in St. Louis and he eventually become one of the key players in the New York Mets' 1969 World Series Championship season.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Yankees can go blockbuster, stay content or be conservative to fill left-field position

The Yankees have been adding minor-league talent over the past few days, notably a few outfielders, to compete during spring training. General manager Brian Cashman has remained patient and cautious filling the vacant left field spot, but that doesn’t mean a deal isn’t in the works for the Yankees with the new year upon us and additional improvement expected.
NJ.com

Ex-Mets first baseman signs with NL East rival

Dominic Smith is staying in the National League East, but not with the New York Mets. The first baseman has agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal with the Washington Nationals, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports. He earned $3.95 million last year with the Mets. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
WASHINGTON, DC

