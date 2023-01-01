ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air traffic control glitch to blame for hundreds of Florida flight delays

ORLANDO, Fla. — After the Southwest Airline problems around Christmas in addition to weather delays, hundreds of travelers flying into Florida found themselves once again dealing with delays and cancelations on Monday, this time thanks to an air traffic control glitch. An air traffic control expert says it was...
I-4 Express toll rates to go up by the summer

LONGWOOD, Fla. — Officials say drivers will likely have to pay more to use the I-4 Express lanes in 2023. Officials with the Florida Department of Transportation say plan are in place to increase toll prices later this year during the busiest travel periods of the day. “Because of...
SeaWorld, Busch Gardens bring back free preschool pass

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orland and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay have brought back their popular Preschool Card. Preschool Card offered again at SeaWorld and Busch Gardens. The pass gives children 5 and younger free admission to the parks through 2023. Parents or guaridans must register for the card online;...
Sosa Family Cigar closes up Disney Springs shop

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Sosa Family Cigar Co., the small cigar shop at Disney Springs, has permanently closed. Sosa Family Cigar Co. has closed its shop at Disney Springs. The family run shop has had a presence at Disney World for 25 years. Disney has not said what...
Neighbors monetize Citrus Bowl with backyard parking

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, thousands crowded into Camping World Stadium to watch Louisiana State University play Purdue University in the annual Citrus Bowl. In the stadium, concessions and fan merchandise are available for sale, but the stadium isn’t the only place people will spend money on game day.
City Of DeBary close to locking down 170 acre green space

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of DeBary predicts to be fully developed with in the next handful of years with another four to five thousand homes. City plans to invest another five to ten million in to the future park. Some of the funding coming from American Rescue Plan...
Lake Weston teacher never forgot lessons from her own teacher

ORLANDO, Fla. — Inspired at an early age a nominated A+ Teacher never forgot the important lessons her first grade teacher shared with her. It made an impact on Terion Williams. As Williams grew up her mother encouraged her to follow in her favorite teacher's footsteps. Terion Williams loves...
Anson Mount, Ethan Peck set for MegaCon Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — MegaCon Orlando, the big pop culture fan convention, has announced its first set of celebrity guests for this year’s event. MegaCon Orlando announces first set of celebrity guests for 2023. Anson Mount, Ethan Peck of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" are coming to Orlando. The...
