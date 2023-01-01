Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Joe Burrow Made Classy Locker Room Decision On Monday Night
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an incredibly classy decision on Monday night. Following Damar Hamlin's terrifying collapse on the field, both the Bills and Bengals went to their respective locker rooms. But on a night like last night, there was no purpose to have both teams ...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Eagles' Josh Sweat Carted Off Field Vs. Saints, Expected to Leave Hospital
Josh Sweat carted off field in first quarter vs. Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat will be released from a local hospital on Sunday evening, the Eagles said. That's certainly good news after an extremely scary scene at Lincoln Financial Field earlier in the...
Bruins Arrive to 2023 Winter Classic in Throwback Red Sox Jerseys
Bruins arrive to 2023 Winter Classic in throwback Red Sox jerseys originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins made a special entrance to the 2023 Winter Classic, and it was a very appropriate one given the venue. All of the players showed up wearing vintage Boston Red Sox...
Giant Cheez-It Takes Over Pregame Ceremony at Bowl Game in Orlando
Just when you thought you've seen it all at a football game, the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando took things to a whole new level Monday. During pregame events before the showdown between the LSU Tigers and Purdue Boilermakers, a reported six-foot tall version of the popular snack cracker game out of a giant box to the hit song "Party Up" from late rapper DMX.
Here's When and Where the NFL Draft Will Be Held in 2023
When is the 2023 NFL Draft? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL draft is headed to Missouri. After being held in New York City in different venues from 1965 all the way to 2014, the NFL draft has started to spread the love to other cities that have franchises.
Former Jaguars Guard Uche Nwaneri Dies After Collapsing at Wife's Home
Former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive guard Uchechukwu "Uche" Nwaneri died Dec. 30, 2022 after collapsing in his wife's home. He was 38. According to a report in the Lafayette Journal & Courier, Nwaneri was at his wife's home in West Lafayette, Indiana when she found him unresponsive in a bedroom at about 1 a.m.
Skip Bayless Facing Backlash for Tweet After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
While the sports world awaits updates on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, one media personality is doing damage control. Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless is under fire for a tweet he posted after Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was taken off in an ambulance after being administered CPR on the field, and the Bills later announced that Hamlin had suffered a cardiac arrest and was in critical condition.
