Barbara J. Smith, age 87, formerly of Jellico, Tennesee
Barbara J. Smith, age 87, of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Jellico,Tennessee, and Brooksville, Florida, passed away on Tuesday evening, December 27, 2022. She retired as an Environmental Specialist for the State of Tennessee. Shewas a member of Christ United Methodist Church of Knoxville. She was preceded in death by husband,...
Ryder Christopher Taylor, age 7 weeks of Jellico
Age 7 weeks of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Monday January 02, 2023, at his home. He was born November 11, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements. “Your Family Funeral Home”
Linda Faye Cordell Enix of Rocky Top, Tennessee
Linda Faye Cordell Enix of Rocky Top, Tennessee, passed away on January 1, 2023. She was 73 years old. Linda was born in Lafollette, Tennessee, on September 11, 1949, and served the Lord faithfully throughout her life, often travelling with her father (Ralph Cordell) to play music for Bible Schools. Linda was a loving and kind woman who brought joy to everyone she met. She was a devoted wife, caring sister, and beloved mother and grandmother. Most importantly, she had a beautiful relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ and read the Bible daily. She was reading it through for the 25th time when she passed. Linda and her family have the assured hope that death is not the end, and she is forever with the Lord.
Shirley Kitts Davis “Rani” of Jacksboro
Shirley Kitts Davis, lovingly known as Rani, of Jacksboro, TN passed away Friday, December 30, 2022. She was born on December 9, 1942, and was the daughter of the late Jesse L. Kitts and Flora McCarty Kitts. She graduated from LaFollette High School and further education at the Knoxville Business College, The University of Tennessee at Knoxville, and Roane State Community College. She retired as a procurement specialist for American Metal Products, a subsidiary of Masco, a fortune 500 Company. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, David L. Davis.
Doris Ann (Johnson) Owens, age 61, of Jacksboro
Doris Ann (Johnson) Owens, age 61, born May 13, 1961, of Jacksboro passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023. She was of the Church of God faith. Doris was a registered nurse at UT for the last 27 years and in the nursing field for 38 years. Doris Ann had dedicated her life to helping others through her career as a nurse. She made a huge impact on many lives during her 38 years of nursing. “Those who knew her could not help but love her.” Preceded in death by father: Doris Leo Johnson, grandparents: Ozias and Grace Muse, Finley and Elizabeth Johnson, grandson: Bailey Wright.
Tuesday’s Campbell games at Huntsville with Scott POSTPONED
HUNTSVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The threat of severe weather has prompted Scott High officials to postpone Tuesday night’s games with Campbell. WLAF will announced the rescheduled date when it is decided. The Jellico-Sunbright games are also postponed. It’s been almost three weeks since the Cougars and Lady Cougars...
Owens dies following Nov. crash
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Doris Ann Owens has died following her collision involving a vehicle and a deer around daybreak on Nov. 30. On Sunday, Owens died from injuries sustained in the crash that happened along the four lane between Elkins and Dog Creek Roads. She was flown from the scene to a Knoxville hospital on the morning of Wed., Nov. 30, after the 8:15am collision.
Veleria Ann Osborne age 86 of Speedwell
Mrs. Veleria Ann Osborne age 86 of Speedwell passed away Monday, January 2,2022. She was a member of Shipley Grove Church of God and together with her Husband, owned and operated Carl’s Upholstery Shop. Ann loved to attend church, work in her flower and vegetable garden, and loved her family tremendously. Most importantly, no one left Ann’s home without her saying…”Where are you at with the Lord?” Preceded in death by Parents, Sam and Joree Graham Overton, Brothers, Verlin and Don Overton, and Sisters, Delena Gray, Barbara Filhart, and Edwina Klobb.
Christian Learning Center to host benefit singing
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Christian Learning Center is hosting a benefit singing at the LaFollette Church of God. The event is scheduled for Sat., Jan. 14, at 6pm. The LaFollette Church of God is across from Campbell County High School. The Grove singers, The Danny Lawson...
New hours of operation at Terry’s Pharmacy begin today at 8am
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – When Terry’s Pharmacy, La Follette and Jacksboro, reopens today after the holiday, it will have new hours of operation. Beginning, Tuesday, January 3, Terry’s Pharmacy has new hours Monday-Friday from 8am-6pm and Saturday 9am-1pm. Questions? Please call 423-562-4928. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 01/03/2023-6AM)
Edward Jones Investments-Zach Sheets is Jan. business of the month
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Congratulations to Edward Jones Investment-Zach Sheets for being chosen as the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce “Business of the Month” for January. Folks are encouraged to gather to celebrate the January Business of the Month at Edward Jones Investments on Thursday...
Rain moves out, cooler air moves in
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Expect dry and cooler conditions from midday onward here in Campbell County as the threat of severe weather stays well south in the counties bordering Alabama and Georgia this morning. As the rain ends, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun to go along...
Turnbill’s ‘lengthy’ criminal record sees more charges added
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Thefts in La Follette, Caryville and other parts of Campbell County are in the process of being linked back to one individual, 50-year- old Marcus Turnbill. Turnbill, described by police as a man with a very lengthy arrest record, is being booked into the Campbell County Jail at this hour.
Strong weather system on the way; spring-like storms likely Tue. & Wed.
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A strong storm system will affect Campbell County and the region Tuesday and Wednesday. High winds with gusts above 50 mph are likely in and near the mountains early Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon. Also, locally heavy rainfall and isolated flooding will be possible, mainly south of Interstate 40. And finally, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday into Tuesday evening, mainly in southeast Tennessee and the Cumberland Plateau. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 01/02/2023-11AM)
Jacksboro to elect three aldermen in April; petitions to run available now
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Campbell County Administrator of Elections Mallory Rosenfeld announced this morning that election day for the Town of Jacksboro is scheduled for April, and petitions for those interested in running for one of the three aldermen posts are available for pick up. ELECTION NOTICE.
Deputies arrest a couple; one suspect faces drug and weapon charges
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A couple has been arrested, and one person is facing weapons and multiple drug charges. On Christmas evening around 8 pm, Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Phillips and Deputy Jacob Fox spoke with the occupants of a silver four door Acura on Coke Oven Lane, LaFollette. Deputy Fox spoke with the driver who was identified as Kayleigh Shawtina Parker. Deputy Phillips talked with the passenger, Cliff Justin Ayers.
