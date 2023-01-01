ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: High school wrestling results

100: Serina Catt, Senior, won by forfeit; 107: Alyvia Ruiz, West, p. Sophia Catt, 1:23; 114: Gracelyn Hanson, Senior, p. Madison Madison Shenefelt, 1:20; 120: Isabella Dillon, Senior, won by forfeit; 126: Jersey Berg, Senior, p. Isareina McCrea, 1:21; 132: Denaya Pretty Paint, Senior, p. Katie Coomes, 1:28; 128: Brooklyn Stensland, West, p. Dynesty Peak, 3:40; 145: Paige Gershmel, Senior, p. Gracie Tolman, 1:37; 152: Elizabeth James, West, p. Liv Kobold, 2:21; 165: Celia Jaeger, Senior, won by forfeit; 185: Rylee Kogolshak, Senior, p. Grace Coomes, 1:20; 235: Marika Bonner, West, p. Kelby Brewer, :34.
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy