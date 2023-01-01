Thousands of football fans pack downtown Atlanta for Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl game

ATLANTA — Nearly 80,000 fans packed Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. Fans from all over came to Atlanta to cheer on their team and hopefully ring in the new year with a win.

Although they’re on different teams, they have one purpose and that’s to cheer on their teams to a win.

“Oh, I’m pumped. It’s just good to be back in the playoffs,” said Ohio State University fan Eva Soucek.

“We did it last year, but it’s always tough to get back again and we don’t take it for granted but we’re again,” said University of Georgia fan Corey Rice.

And Rice told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill he had to see his team compete for the ring again.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Even though tickets for the Peach Bowl sold out months ago, for these thousands and thousands of fans they were willing to pay the price to be in the building.

“We don’t take anybody for granted. We know Ohio State is a good team and they deserve to be here, but Georgia fans, we don’t look for anything less than a win,” said Rice.

“I know we all want to win, after the last loss,” said Soucek.

You could feel the vibe outside the stadium at the Home Depot Back Yard in Downtown Atlanta on Saturday night. The energy was electrifying from the bands to both football teams making their entrance.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group