Buffalo, NY

96.1 The Breeze

The Buffalo Blizzard Was So Strong It Bent Steel

The Buffalo Christmas Blizzard of 2022 was historic and shockingly powerful. Buffalo is known for its snow. It's a defining trait, for better and for worse, to most around the country when they think of it. While it's generally not as bad as most paint it out to be, the Blizzard of 2022 definitely showed the world how bad it can get at times.
WGRZ TV

PHOTOS: Blizzard of '22

The high wind blows the snow across a neighborhood in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y. A battering winter storm has knocked out power to 1.7 million homes and businesses across the United States on Saturday. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday that the the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be closed through Monday morning, some roads would be closed through Christmas day and almost every fire truck in Buffalo was stranded in the snow.(AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)
WGRZ TV

Tim Hortons franchisee plans two more sites in Western New York

KENMORE, N.Y. — Western New York’s largest Tim Horton franchisee is expanding again, with two more sites set to open in 2023 in Kenmore and Niagara Falls. Kelton Enterprises LLC, with 35 Tim Hortons franchises across the region, expects to open the first new site in March at 1025 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore, followed in July by a new location at 6415 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, in the Home Depot Plaza owned by Benderson development.
Syracuse.com

Buffalo house fire: 5 children die, grandmother hurt

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Five children between the ages of 2 and 10 have died and their grandmother remained hospitalized after a house fire in Buffalo this weekend, city officials said. Investigators were trying to determine what caused the fire but said it started accidentally about 7:30 a.m. Saturday...
Chibuzo Nwachuku

Ways To Prepare For A Blizzard.

A 22-year-old woman from Buffalo, New York named Anndel Taylor died in the Christmas weekend following the blizzard that incapacitated western New York, trapping her. From what relatives from Charlotte (where she moved from) said, Taylor who was just 6 minutes of driving away from home got stranded. In about the last 24 hours of her life, she communicated constantly with her family members. By group chat she sent a video to them showing the weather conditions and informed them she was trapped with the snow still falling. She called 9-1-1 and waited in hopes of getting first responders who failed to show up. She slept in her car. Taylor at some point texted she was beginning to panic. In the last video message she sent (in the early hours of December 24), she showed the height of the snow and a van at a distance flashing hazard lights. She failed to respond since then which prompted her immediate family members to track her phone and to alert relatives in Buffalo. Via Facebook help was requested and afterwards an unnamed man found her lifeless body in the car. It was after Christmas that authorities responded to the family. The emergency response service which reportedly was lost due to the blizzard was restored. Source: https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/28/us/woman-in-buffalo-found-dead-in-car-after-getting-trapped-by-snow/index.html.
PIX11

Man breaks into NY school to shelter people in blizzard

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Last Friday, as the Blizzard of ’22 whipped through Western New York, Jay Withey attempted to rescue a stranded friend. He never made it. Instead, the Kenmore resident’s truck got stuck near Pine Hill Primary Center on East Delavan Avenue. “I started getting nervous, and the wind was just blowing snow,” […]
News 4 Buffalo

Three BPS buildings damaged in blizzard, to have remote instruction

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three Buffalo Public Schools buildings were damaged in the blizzard on Christmas weekend and will be on remote instruction once break ends on Tuesday, the district said Monday. The three schools damaged were Emerson High School #302 on West Chippewa Street, Leonardo da Vinci High School located on Porter Avenue and […]
