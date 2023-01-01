Read full article on original website
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field InjuryLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Ways To Prepare For A Blizzard.Chibuzo NwachukuBuffalo, NY
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
Will Buffalo, New York Be Home To The Newest Billionaire?
Buffalo, New York has a rich history of wealthy residents and there may be a new one moving in soon!
The Little Bakery helps feed Western New York during the Christmas weekend blizzard and after
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — During the Christmas weekend blizzard, a little bakery took on a big challenge. "I just want to keep doing what I can do for people who need help," Samantha Bassett, the owner of The Little Bakery in Niagara Falls, said. The owners of The...
Two more confirmed storm-related deaths bring total in WNY to 42
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed two more deaths related to the blizzard, bringing the total to 41 in Erie County and 42 total. Poloncarz said an Amherst man was found dead in a snowbank and a Buffalo woman died from lack of […]
The Buffalo Blizzard Was So Strong It Bent Steel
The Buffalo Christmas Blizzard of 2022 was historic and shockingly powerful. Buffalo is known for its snow. It's a defining trait, for better and for worse, to most around the country when they think of it. While it's generally not as bad as most paint it out to be, the Blizzard of 2022 definitely showed the world how bad it can get at times.
PHOTOS: Blizzard of '22
The high wind blows the snow across a neighborhood in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y. A battering winter storm has knocked out power to 1.7 million homes and businesses across the United States on Saturday. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday that the the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be closed through Monday morning, some roads would be closed through Christmas day and almost every fire truck in Buffalo was stranded in the snow.(AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)
Massive Lake Effect Snow Storms Possible Across New York
As parts of the snow belt in New York continue to dig out from two massive snow events over the past two months, more lake effect snowstorms are still possible along the lake shore. Lake effect snow is caused by colder weather moving over warm lake water and both Lake...
NYU to review Buffalo's blizzard response after storm leaves 39 dead
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a blizzard left 39 people dead across New York's Erie County, the City of Buffalo announced that New York University will conduct an "after-action report" about the region's response to the storm, according to Buffalo Mayor Bryon Brown. NYU's Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of...
This New York Man Broke Into A School – And Saved 26 Lives
Any break-in at a school is typically a huge security issue. Maybe it’s a very serious crime or possibly a prank gone too far, but this time it was different. Police in Western New York are calling one man who broke into a school a life-saver. The winter storm...
Tim Hortons franchisee plans two more sites in Western New York
KENMORE, N.Y. — Western New York’s largest Tim Horton franchisee is expanding again, with two more sites set to open in 2023 in Kenmore and Niagara Falls. Kelton Enterprises LLC, with 35 Tim Hortons franchises across the region, expects to open the first new site in March at 1025 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore, followed in July by a new location at 6415 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, in the Home Depot Plaza owned by Benderson development.
Popular New York Store Saves 30 Lives During Generational Storm
During a "life-and-death-situation" a popular store with countless New York locations went above and beyond to save lives. What's been called the "strongest storm in a generation" killed around 30 people in Western New York around Christmas. The storm that lasted for many days left Buffalo with 100 inches of snow!
Buffalo seeking person to oversee city vehicles
An incoming Fleet Director will provide crucial oversight on available vehicles and equipment, as well as work to bolster our city-owned assets,” said Mayor Brown.
Buffalo house fire: 5 children die, grandmother hurt
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Five children between the ages of 2 and 10 have died and their grandmother remained hospitalized after a house fire in Buffalo this weekend, city officials said. Investigators were trying to determine what caused the fire but said it started accidentally about 7:30 a.m. Saturday...
Former Transfiguration Church partially collapses on Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday the former Transfiguration Church on 929 Sycamore between Mils and Stanislas Near the intersection of Mills Street partially collapsed. The vacant structure near the right rear side of the church partially collapsed. City of Buffalo officials told 2 On Your Side on Saturday evening...
City of Buffalo officials take steps to prepare for next major storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — City leaders in Buffalo are asking some tough questions in the wake of the deadly Christmas weekend Blizzard of '22. They want to know what went wrong and what can be done to improve the city's response if and when the next disaster strikes. City...
Buffalo welcomes new year with downtown ball drop, church service
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, thousands of people gathered in front of the Electric Tower to ring in the new year. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown took some time to reflect on 2022's hardships, such as COVID, the Tops mass shooting, and most recently a devastating blizzard.
A 22-year-old woman from Buffalo, New York named Anndel Taylor died in the Christmas weekend following the blizzard that incapacitated western New York, trapping her. From what relatives from Charlotte (where she moved from) said, Taylor who was just 6 minutes of driving away from home got stranded. In about the last 24 hours of her life, she communicated constantly with her family members. By group chat she sent a video to them showing the weather conditions and informed them she was trapped with the snow still falling. She called 9-1-1 and waited in hopes of getting first responders who failed to show up. She slept in her car. Taylor at some point texted she was beginning to panic. In the last video message she sent (in the early hours of December 24), she showed the height of the snow and a van at a distance flashing hazard lights. She failed to respond since then which prompted her immediate family members to track her phone and to alert relatives in Buffalo. Via Facebook help was requested and afterwards an unnamed man found her lifeless body in the car. It was after Christmas that authorities responded to the family. The emergency response service which reportedly was lost due to the blizzard was restored. Source: https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/28/us/woman-in-buffalo-found-dead-in-car-after-getting-trapped-by-snow/index.html.
Year In Review: #2 Freezing ‘Cold, Snowy’ Winter Expected For New York State
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our #2 story of 2022. Freezing 'Cold, Snowy' Winter Expected For New York State. Weather experts believe a freezing "cold" and "snowy" winter is coming soon to New York State. Winter is inching closer and weather...
Man breaks into NY school to shelter people in blizzard
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Last Friday, as the Blizzard of ’22 whipped through Western New York, Jay Withey attempted to rescue a stranded friend. He never made it. Instead, the Kenmore resident’s truck got stuck near Pine Hill Primary Center on East Delavan Avenue. “I started getting nervous, and the wind was just blowing snow,” […]
Three BPS buildings damaged in blizzard, to have remote instruction
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three Buffalo Public Schools buildings were damaged in the blizzard on Christmas weekend and will be on remote instruction once break ends on Tuesday, the district said Monday. The three schools damaged were Emerson High School #302 on West Chippewa Street, Leonardo da Vinci High School located on Porter Avenue and […]
Summary : Sha'Kyra Aughtry and her boyfriend, Trent, rescued a 64-year-old man with frostbite. She warmed him up using non-medical equipment. The man is recovering in the ICU from fourth-degree frostbite; he is developmentally challenged.
