Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth Mayor and Councilman Avoid Punishment for Violating Gag Order in Aaron Dean TrialLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
Related
What TV channel is Utah Utes vs Penn State football on today? Free live stream, Rose Bowl Game odds, time (1/2/2023)
The Pac-12 faces off against the Big Ten in one of the most storied venues as college football resumes in 2023 when the No. 7 ranked Utah Utes take on the No. 9 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2023 Rose Bowl Game kicking off today on Monday, January 2 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET (4 p.m. CT) with a live TV broadcast on ESPN.
AP women’s college basketball poll: South Carolina remains unanimous No. 1, Oregon Ducks ranked 18th
South Carolina finished 2022 how it started the year: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll. While the top-ranked Gamecocks cruised to a win in their lone game last week, then-No. 4 Indiana, No. 6 N.C. State and No. 7 Virginia Tech all lost as they scrambled to replace injured players.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
NCAA recommendations call for bigger championship events
Bigger brackets. Less bureaucracy. More benefits for athletes. The NCAA Division I transformation committee concluded its work with a 22-page report released Tuesday that recommends a variety of changes to the top level of college sports, but only one likely to catch the attention of the average fan. The committee...
Ohio FanDuel promo code for MNF: Get $200 win or lose on Bengals vs. Bills
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohioans can place a $5 wager on the Monday Night game between the Bills and Bengals and win a guaranteed $200 with our...
Oregon State’s Alex Austin won’t be back as fourth-year cornerback declares for NFL Draft
Oregon State must replace two starting cornerbacks next season as fourth-year sophomore Alex Austin announced Sunday that he’s leaving school and taking a shot at the 2023 NFL Draft. Austin and senior Rejzohn Wright were OSU’s starting cornerbacks the past two years. Wright is also preparing for a chance...
What TV channel is West Virginia vs Iowa State women’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (1/4/2023)
The West Virginia Mountaineers (9-3) and Madisen Smith (13.8 ppg) visit Ashley Joens (19.5 ppg) and the Iowa State Cyclones (9-2) for a Big 12 Conference women’s college basketball showdown set to tip off on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus.
Postponed Bills-Bengals game won’t be completed this week, NFL announces
Monday night’s postponed Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game won’t be completed this week, the NFL announced Tuesday. The game was halted in the first quarter when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field before being rushed to a Cincinnati hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
BetMGM bonus code for Ohio: Get $1,000 first bet insurance for Bengals vs. Bills
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Online betting in Ohio arrived just in time for the Bengals vs. Bills on MNF, and BetMGM bonus code OLBONUS can unlock first...
Caesars Ohio promo code: Get $1,500 back if your first NBA bet loses on January 3
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohioans had extra reason to celebrate New Year’s Eve, as Jan. 1 also marked the legalization of sports betting in the Buckeye State....
Ohio BetMGM bonus code: Get $1,000 bonus all week now that betting is live
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The first full week with Ohio online sports betting happens to be a busy one on the sports calendar and our BetMGM bonus...
PointsBet Ohio promo code: Claim $2,000 in bet credit during first week of online betting
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sports betting is finally here in Ohio and with our PointsBet promo code links, you can celebrate by offering $2,000 in total second...
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The new year begins with the Portland Trail Blazers hosting Detroit Monday night at the Moda Center. The Blazers will be heavily favored in a game they have zero excuse not to win. Finding success in January is paramount because this might be the most important month of the season...
Damar Hamlin update: Latest on collapse, condition still critical; toy drive tops $3.6 million
A matter of milliseconds might have been the difference between Damar Hamlin continuing on to the next play rather than collapsing and in need of lifesaving measures. “If you get hit in the chest,” University of Maryland Medical System cardiologist Dr. Scott Jerome said, “if it happens between heartbeats in a very small window, it can put the heart in ventricular fibrillation.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0