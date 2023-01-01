BOISE, Idaho — Chibuzo Agbo scored 15 points to lead the Boise State Broncos and Marcus Shaver Jr. knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds remaining as the Broncos beat the San Jose State Spartans 67-64 on Tuesday night. The Broncos are now 11-4 with the win and the Spartans dropped to 11-5.

BOISE, ID ・ 15 HOURS AGO