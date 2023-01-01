Read full article on original website
High Wind Warning issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 09:45:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range; Santa Ynez Valley HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Central coast of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, Santa Ynez Valley, Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Thursday. Strongest late this afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Wind Advisory issued for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 09:45:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; Southern Salinas Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after Thursday morning. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley, Southern Salinas Valley and San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Thursday. Strongest tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated brief gusts to 60 mph possible tonight.
