Effective: 2023-01-04 09:45:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range; Santa Ynez Valley HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Central coast of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, Santa Ynez Valley, Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Thursday. Strongest late this afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 53 MINUTES AGO