Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Lares, Moca, San Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 17:16:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-01-01 18:30:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguada; Lares; Moca; San Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Aguada, Lares, Moca and San Sebastian. * WHEN...Until 630 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 516 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 16:44:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY At 444 PM MST, local law enforcement reported flash flooding in Snow Canyon State Park. Water has moved over Snow Canyon Road, making it impassable. The south entrance to the park is currently closed. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks, streams, and streets. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Snow Canyon State Park. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Flood Warning issued for Sacramento, San Joaquin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 14:24:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-03 11:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning around 9 AM PST.late tonight at 300 AM PST. Target Area: Sacramento; San Joaquin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Mokelumne River Near Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton affecting Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties. .Heavy rainfall over the past few days has produced significant rises on local rivers. The Mokelumne River near Benson`s Ferry remains at minor flood stage and is forecast to slowly recede. For the Mokelumne River...including Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Mokelumne River near Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.3 feet, Some local farm roads are closed. Low lying areas along the river are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:15 PM PST Monday the stage was 18.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 13.6 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Mokelumne River At Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton 1/02 1:15 stage 18.4 ft Forecast to fluctuate near 18.0 FT into late this afternoon then forecast to recede to near 14.0 FT early tomorrow afternoon. Monitor stage 12.0 ft, Flood stage 17.0 Impact for Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton...Near 17.25 feet, Some local farm roads are closed. Low lying areas along the river are flooded.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 08:10:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-03 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northeastern Crook DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Fall River, Southern Foot Hills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 01:51:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-03 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Fall River; Southern Foot Hills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...The Southern Foot Hills and the Fall River County Plains. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Tornado Warning issued for Bullock, Macon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 14:54:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 15:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bullock; Macon The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Bullock County in southeastern Alabama Southeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama * Until 345 PM CST. * At 254 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Franklin Field, or 7 miles northwest of Union Springs, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Davisville, Society Hill, Creek Stand, Warriorstand and Fort Davis. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 15:18:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pinal FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST MONDAY REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Arizona, including the following county, Pinal. * WHEN...Until 600 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 911 PM MST, a streamflow gauge on Queen Creek at El Camino Viejo in Queen Valley is still measuring flow around 6 feet, with floodwater originating from Whitlow Canyon. Floodwater will continue to flow toward Queen Creek (town). - This includes the following streams and drainages Queen Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Queen Creek, Gold Camp and Queen Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Gadsden; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison; North Walton; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog will develop this Sunday evening. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...From 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening to 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, Iowa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 11:51:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Dubuque; Iowa; Jackson; Johnson; Jones; Linn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY Drizzle and freezing drizzle is transitioning to light snow across the area with improving highway conditions. Given the warmer temperatures, snow is not forecast to accumulate on paved surfaces. There may be pockets of drizzle or freezing drizzle mixing with light snow but impacts are not anticipated at this time.
Special Weather Statement issued for Sampson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 11:20:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 13:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM EST for central North Carolina. Target Area: Sampson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Sampson County through 130 PM EST At 100 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Clinton to 11 miles east of Ammon to near Elizabethtown. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Harrells, Garland and Ivanhoe. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Wind Advisory issued for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 09:45:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; Southern Salinas Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after Thursday morning. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley, Southern Salinas Valley and San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Thursday. Strongest tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated brief gusts to 60 mph possible tonight.
Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 09:45:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...South to southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Thursday. Strongest tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated brief gusts to 60 mph possible tonight.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central and Southern Valley, Eastern Roosevelt by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 10:52:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-05 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; Eastern Roosevelt; Northern Valley; Western Roosevelt DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Central and Southern Valley, Western Roosevelt, Northern Valley and Eastern Roosevelt Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rime icing will accumulate on all outdoor surfaces.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other water side infrastructure. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST THURSDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 12 to 16 feet with dangerous rip currents. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet with dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 6 AM Thursday to 10 AM PST Friday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM PST Thursday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 4 AM Thursday to 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. Powerful waves and strong rip currents will pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning and beach erosion. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf may diminish briefly tonight and Wednesday morning, but will begin to increase Wednesday afternoon. The best chance for coastal flooding is during high tide. Tides peak Thursday morning and Friday morning at 6 feet around 8 AM. Rip currents will become strong as the tides begin to peak.
Wind Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Central Ventura County Valleys; Lake Casitas; Los Angeles County Beaches; Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley; Malibu Coast; Ojai Valley; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys; Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Most of valleys and mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Thursday. Strongest tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 12:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Genesee; Lapeer; Lenawee; Livingston; Macomb; Monroe; Oakland; Shiawassee; St. Clair; Washtenaw; Wayne DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON Widespread dense fog will continue to gradually lift through the remainder of the afternoon hours. However, pockets of dense fog will continue to remain possible through the mid afternoon hours along and north of the M-59 corridor before westerly winds continue mixing out the fog layer.
High Wind Warning issued for San Luis Obispo County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 09:45:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains, San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Thursday. Strongest late this afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Hamilton, Suwannee by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 12:53:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EST for northern Florida...and southeastern Georgia. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Target Area: Columbia; Hamilton; Suwannee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM EST FOR NORTHWESTERN COLUMBIA...NORTHERN SUWANNEE...HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN ECHOLS AND SOUTH CENTRAL CLINCH COUNTIES At 1252 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Bristol to 10 miles southeast of Manor to near Fargo to 9 miles northeast of Jasper, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include White Springs, Fargo, Suwannee Springs, Suwannee River State Park, Needmore, Suwannee Valley, Belmont and Blue Springs. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Appling, Brantley, Ware by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 13:11:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 13:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EST for southeastern Georgia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Appling; Brantley; Ware A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EST FOR PIERCE...SOUTHWESTERN BRANTLEY...EAST CENTRAL WARE...SOUTHEASTERN BACON AND SOUTHEASTERN APPLING COUNTIES At 106 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bristol, or 9 miles northwest of Patterson, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Waycross, Blackshear, Patterson, Offerman, Bristol, Braganza and Fort Mudge. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Avalanche Warning issued for South Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 10:30:00 PST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: South Central Siskiyou County AVALANCHE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOW THROUGH 9 AM PST SUNDAY THE USDA FOREST SERVICE MOUNT SHASTA AVALANCHE CENTER HAS ISSUED AN AVALANCHE WARNING FOR THE MOUNT SHASTA AREA OF NORTHERN CALIFORNIA....EFFECTIVE FROM NOW THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. A SERIES OF STRONG LOW PRESSURE SYSTEMS WITH CONECTIONS TO THE SUBTROPICS WILL MAINTAIN ATMOSPHERIC RIVER CONDITIONS AND IMPACT THE REGION FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK. HEAVY, WIDESPREAD PRECIPITAITON AND STRONG WINDS ARE EXPECTED OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS. STRONG WINDS ARE LIKELY NEAR AND ABOVE TREELINE DURING THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL. ADDITIONALLY...WEAK LAYERS EXIST IN THE SNOWPACK. THIS WEAKNESS COMBINED WITH HEAVY SNOWFALL AND WIND LOADING...WILL INCREASE THE AVALANCHE DANGER THIS WEEK. THESE CONDITIONS WILL CREATE HIGH AVALANCHE DANGER IN THE BACK COUNTRY, ESPECIALLY ABOVE 7000 FEET, WHERE BOTH NATURAL AND HUMAN-TRIGGERED AVALANCHES ARE LIKELY. CONCERNS WILL CONTINUE OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS AS SNOWFALL AND WINDS CONTINUE TO STRESS SLOPES. STAY OFF AND AWAY FROM SLOPES STEEPER THAN 30 DEGREES. PEOPLE WITHOUT BACK COUNTRY AVALANCHE SKILLS ARE ADVISED TO STAY OUT OF THE BACK COUNTRY...ESPECIALLY ABOVE 7000 FEET. THIS STATEMENT DOES NOT INCLUDE SKI AREAS AND HIGHWAYS WHERE AVALANCHE MITIGATION IS NORMALLY DONE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 530 926 9613 OR VISIT WWW.SHASTAAVALANCHE.ORG.
