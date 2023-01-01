Read full article on original website
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Wednesday means Wing Night at The Barton House… get there before they sell out
The Barton House is a premier gastropub in West Bend, WI. Locally owned and operated, and specializing in prime rib, Friday fish fry, burgers, and chicken sandwiches. There are smoked brisket and ribs, corned beef, sandwich specials, and more for dine-in and carryout. Stop in for a quality dining experience...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Fantastic amenities at Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend
West Bend, WI – “This is just a perfect location with a lot of high-end amenities,” said Larry Lanser about Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend. Lanser just renewed his lease for a third year and said he couldn’t be happier. Cast Iron is situated...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Loaded baked potato is January’s pizza of the month at Eaton’s in West Bend
West Bend, WI – Eaton’s Fresh Pizza, 830 E. Paradise Drive, in West Bend and in Grafton, 1615 Wisconsin Ave., announces the Loaded Baked Potato as the January 2023 pizza of the month. We start with our cheesy sour cream sauce and potato cubes. Then we top it...
wearegreenbay.com
Amazing Corals at new Oshkosh business Sanctuary Aquatics
(WFRV) – With a ten-thousand reef lagoon as its centerpiece, Sanctuary Aquatics will take your breath away. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look at the science behind growing coral and this new Oshkosh business where their mission is to provide sustainably aquacultured corals to the Midwest and beyond.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Pizza Man Pronto closes Mequon Public Market location
MEQUON - Pizza Man Pronto has left the Mequon Public Market, according to Mequon-based Shaffer Development. The change became official at the end of the year. “We have enjoyed working with ownership and our great neighbors at the Mequon Public Market, but want to focus our efforts on our two full-service restaurants and close Pizza Man Pronto in Mequon,” Kaelyn Cervero of F-Street Hospitality said.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Grant J. Peterson, 20, of West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Grant James Peterson, 20, of West Bend, WI was taken to his home in heaven to live eternally with his loving Savior on December 28, 2022 as the result of an auto accident. Grant was born at home to parents David and Kristin (Rodell) Peterson...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin nail salon sees business decline with rise of inflation
THIENSVILLE, Wis. — Inflation has most consumers tightening their budgets. In many cases, non-essential goods and services, such as trips to the nail salon, are the first to be cut. Bay Vongsavath owns Bay’s Nail Spa in Thiensville. She said her business has been down, but she understands...
radiomilwaukee.org
Dog Haus Biergarten makes its opening official this weekend
Hot dogs always taste better at the ballpark. Now, you don’t have to wait for warm weather to see if that old theory is true. California-based Dog Haus will make its very first appearance in Wisconsin when it officially opens this Saturday, Jan. 7, at Ballpark Commons in Franklin following an unofficial opening a few weeks ago. The “craft-casual concept” runs the gamut when it comes to handheld eats, including the titular hot dogs, sausages, burgers, chicken, sliders, breakfast burritos and plant-based options. Its menu also includes kids’ items, ice cream, craft beer (more than 20 on tap) and cocktails.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Memorial bench placed in Mayville, Wi as tribute to Felix Sanchez | By Jessica Lawrence
Mayville, WI – Main Street Mayville dedicated a bench in honor of Felix Sanchez. The owner of Don Ramons in Mayville died October 25, 2022 following heart surgery. The honorary Felix Sanchez bench is located in front of Don Ramon’s restaurant in Mayville, WI.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Watch Olympian Jordan Stolz skate via livestream Thursday and Friday, January 5 & 6, at the Pettit National Ice Center
Washington Co., WI – A couple of schools across Washington County, Wi are going to tap into a livestream on YouTube this Thursday and Friday, January 5 and 6, 2023 to watch local Olympian Jordan Stolz skate in the mens 500-meter, 5,000-meter and 1,500-meter races. A schedule of the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Olympian Jordan Stolz invites families to meet at the Pettit National Ice Center on January 7 and 8
Washington Co., WI – Olympic speed skater Jordan Stolz and his dad Dirk are encouraging families to get their kids on the ice. Stolz, from the Town of Kewaskum, started skating when he was 5 years old. His dad plowed the snow off a pond near their home and Jordan and his sister would skate.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Micro-brewery, subdivision to be reviewed by Richfield Plan Commission
RICHFIELD — Richfield will review the plans for two new businesses this week, including a brewery and a contract measurement/inspection service, as well as a final plat for a subdivision. The Plan Commission will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. at Village Hall, 4128 Hubertus Road. There are four items...
kenosha.com
7 best bloody marys in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. In honor of National Bloody Mary Day (Jan. 1), Kenosha.com embarked on a county-wide tour in search of the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Candidacy deadline looming at 5 p.m., January 3 to run in April 2023 Spring Election
January 3, 2023 – Washington Co., Wi – Today at 5 p.m. is the deadline to file candidacy papers to be eligible to be on the ballot for the April 4, 2023 Spring Election. What follows is a list of some of the races in villages, towns, cities, and school districts across Washington County. Note, those running for local school boards did not have to turn in signatures in order to run for office. Those running for other offices were required to turn in signatures, anywhere from 20 to 40.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
WATCH: Plymouth 'Big Cheese Drop' New Year's celebration
PLYMOUTH, Wis. - The annual New Year's Eve "Big Cheese Drop" was held in Plymouth Saturday, Dec. 31. According to the Plymouth Arts Center, the 2022 drop is the 16th in the "Cheese Capital of the World." The celebration included gift bags of Sartori cheese, the event's sponsor, for the...
wlip.com
Downtown Urgent Care Sets New Limited Hours
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Urgent Care clinic in the former Kenosha Hospital downtown is officially not going to be open 24/7 as promised. Signs posted on the door of Froedtert’s Urgent Care Clinic show that the facility’s hours are 7 AM to 7 PM. Originally hospital officials said...
kenosha.com
Happy New Year, Kenosha! Here’s a toast to 2023
For decades, Collins was an active member of Kenosha’s civic and political realm. The former Wilson Elementary school teacher was the Kenosha County Clerk and later served 12 years as Kenosha County Executive. It’s time for those of us who have paper calendars to turn the page … 2022...
radioplusinfo.com
1-4-23 fire at fdl champion insulation
Nobody was injured in a smoldering fire at a Fond du Lac business. Shortly before 4:30pm Tuesday firefighters were called to Champion Insulation on South Hickory Street for a fire in a product packaging system. Fire crews removed smoldering insulation from a silo system and used water to extinguish the remaining material inside the silo. The fire was contained to the packaging system. All employees evacuated safely.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha man last seen in Pleasant Prairie found safe
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Gerald Dowdy has been found safe. A Silver Alert has been issued for Gerald Dowdy, 82, of Waukesha County. He was last seen in Pleasant Prairie on Monday, Jan. 2. Police said at around 8 a.m. Dowdy left his...
Tractor likely started large fire at farm outside of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A large fire at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie was likely started by a tractor, Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue officials said Saturday. Crews were called to the farm in the 6000 block of County Highway VV after a fire was reported in a storage shed. Crews from 11 different fire departments and four...
