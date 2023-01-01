ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Amazing Corals at new Oshkosh business Sanctuary Aquatics

(WFRV) – With a ten-thousand reef lagoon as its centerpiece, Sanctuary Aquatics will take your breath away. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look at the science behind growing coral and this new Oshkosh business where their mission is to provide sustainably aquacultured corals to the Midwest and beyond.
OSHKOSH, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pizza Man Pronto closes Mequon Public Market location

MEQUON - Pizza Man Pronto has left the Mequon Public Market, according to Mequon-based Shaffer Development. The change became official at the end of the year. “We have enjoyed working with ownership and our great neighbors at the Mequon Public Market, but want to focus our efforts on our two full-service restaurants and close Pizza Man Pronto in Mequon,” Kaelyn Cervero of F-Street Hospitality said.
MEQUON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Grant J. Peterson, 20, of West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – Grant James Peterson, 20, of West Bend, WI was taken to his home in heaven to live eternally with his loving Savior on December 28, 2022 as the result of an auto accident. Grant was born at home to parents David and Kristin (Rodell) Peterson...
WEST BEND, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin nail salon sees business decline with rise of inflation

THIENSVILLE, Wis. — Inflation has most consumers tightening their budgets. In many cases, non-essential goods and services, such as trips to the nail salon, are the first to be cut. Bay Vongsavath owns Bay’s Nail Spa in Thiensville. She said her business has been down, but she understands...
THIENSVILLE, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

Dog Haus Biergarten makes its opening official this weekend

Hot dogs always taste better at the ballpark. Now, you don’t have to wait for warm weather to see if that old theory is true. California-based Dog Haus will make its very first appearance in Wisconsin when it officially opens this Saturday, Jan. 7, at Ballpark Commons in Franklin following an unofficial opening a few weeks ago. The “craft-casual concept” runs the gamut when it comes to handheld eats, including the titular hot dogs, sausages, burgers, chicken, sliders, breakfast burritos and plant-based options. Its menu also includes kids’ items, ice cream, craft beer (more than 20 on tap) and cocktails.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Micro-brewery, subdivision to be reviewed by Richfield Plan Commission

RICHFIELD — Richfield will review the plans for two new businesses this week, including a brewery and a contract measurement/inspection service, as well as a final plat for a subdivision. The Plan Commission will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. at Village Hall, 4128 Hubertus Road. There are four items...
RICHFIELD, WI
kenosha.com

7 best bloody marys in Kenosha

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. In honor of National Bloody Mary Day (Jan. 1), Kenosha.com embarked on a county-wide tour in search of the...
KENOSHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Candidacy deadline looming at 5 p.m., January 3 to run in April 2023 Spring Election

January 3, 2023 – Washington Co., Wi – Today at 5 p.m. is the deadline to file candidacy papers to be eligible to be on the ballot for the April 4, 2023 Spring Election. What follows is a list of some of the races in villages, towns, cities, and school districts across Washington County. Note, those running for local school boards did not have to turn in signatures in order to run for office. Those running for other offices were required to turn in signatures, anywhere from 20 to 40.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

WATCH: Plymouth 'Big Cheese Drop' New Year's celebration

PLYMOUTH, Wis. - The annual New Year's Eve "Big Cheese Drop" was held in Plymouth Saturday, Dec. 31. According to the Plymouth Arts Center, the 2022 drop is the 16th in the "Cheese Capital of the World." The celebration included gift bags of Sartori cheese, the event's sponsor, for the...
PLYMOUTH, WI
wlip.com

Downtown Urgent Care Sets New Limited Hours

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Urgent Care clinic in the former Kenosha Hospital downtown is officially not going to be open 24/7 as promised. Signs posted on the door of Froedtert’s Urgent Care Clinic show that the facility’s hours are 7 AM to 7 PM. Originally hospital officials said...
KENOSHA, WI
kenosha.com

Happy New Year, Kenosha! Here’s a toast to 2023

For decades, Collins was an active member of Kenosha’s civic and political realm. The former Wilson Elementary school teacher was the Kenosha County Clerk and later served 12 years as Kenosha County Executive. It’s time for those of us who have paper calendars to turn the page … 2022...
KENOSHA, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-4-23 fire at fdl champion insulation

Nobody was injured in a smoldering fire at a Fond du Lac business. Shortly before 4:30pm Tuesday firefighters were called to Champion Insulation on South Hickory Street for a fire in a product packaging system. Fire crews removed smoldering insulation from a silo system and used water to extinguish the remaining material inside the silo. The fire was contained to the packaging system. All employees evacuated safely.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha man last seen in Pleasant Prairie found safe

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Gerald Dowdy has been found safe. A Silver Alert has been issued for Gerald Dowdy, 82, of Waukesha County. He was last seen in Pleasant Prairie on Monday, Jan. 2. Police said at around 8 a.m. Dowdy left his...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI

