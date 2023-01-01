ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

cowboystatedaily.com

Strangers Stranded At DIA Team Up To Get Home

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Not everyone’s Southwest Airlines story of being stranded by canceled flights last week was a nightmare. Spencer Horn was among the thousands of travelers caught up in the terrible traffic snarl at Denver International Airport when Southwest and other airlines canceled thousands of flights, stranding travelers just before Christmas.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

When does Denver plow side streets? Your snowplow questions answered

DENVER — This is Colorado. Snow is an expected part of winter. But with many new people coming to our state and the Denver metro area, many folks wonder what specific policies there are in regards to plowing and making sure sidewalks are clear. We asked Denver Public Works,...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Fewer flights canceled Tuesday at DIA

DENVER — Denver International Airport was back in a familiar place to start off 2023, topping FlightAware's Misery Map Monday. As of 10 p.m. Monday, 922 flights arriving and taking off from DIA were delayed, according to FlightAware. Poor visibility and weather played a role in the delays. 9NEWS...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Record number of jumpers celebrate 2023 with Evergreen Lake Plunge

A record number of jumpers took the plunge in Evergreen Lake as Colorado crossed into 2023 on Sunday. The Evergreen Lake Plunge sponsored by Buffalo Park Dentistry far exceeded previous entries willing to leap into the new year. People dressed up, or down, to enjoy a dip in the near-freezing water. There were crazy costumes and brief bathing suits as people challenged themselves to take the plunge. PHOTO GALLERY: Evergreen Lake Plunge 2023A total of 423 leapers from all over the Denver metro area signed up to jump. Active4All Evergreen Foundation runs the event to raise money for programs like the "Inspire" special needs program at Evergreen Park and Recreation District that helps kids with disabilities get out. This year with sponsorships and plungers the organization raised nearly $30,000 said President Dr. John DuRussel. CBS News Colorado's Alan Gionet is part of the organization and hosts the festivities every year. "It was an awesome day and everybody had a ton of fun," he said. "We'll be back in 2024!"
EVERGREEN, CO
9NEWS

HGTV's 2023 Dream Home is located in this Denver suburb

MORRISON, Colo. — HGTV's annual Dream Home contest is now open for entries, and the grand prize is located in Denver's backyard. Every year since 1997, the Home & Garden Television network's sweepstakes has featured a newly built, fully furnished home along with other prizes. The 2023 prize package...
DENVER, CO
travellemming.com

15 Best Denver Tea Houses in 2023 (By a Local)

I’m sure you’ve heard the news, but there are some amazing Denver tea houses. Whether you’re into spots with grand architecture, savory mini sandwiches, or just an old-fashioned perfectly-steeped tea, there is a tea house in Denver for you. Although I’m a die-hard coffee drinker, I love...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

How to register for Denver Zoo 'free day' lottery

DENVER — Denver Zoo will again offer seven days with free admission in 2023. The zoo will issue free tickets for each of the days using an online lottery system that will randomly select winners. Denver Zoo said no tickets will be available day-of at the gate. Anyone who...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Fog and freezing drizzle followed by more snow in the Denver metro area

After a round of snow Sunday night, travel on Monday morning will be slick and slow thanks to freezing drizzle causing a thin layer of ice on many roads.The snow Sunday night was not impressive compared to recent storms but most areas along the Front Range measured about 1 inch of snow. The official report for Denver was 0.9 inches at the airport (DIA).Snow will return to the urban corridor in the afternoon on Monday. Until then, the issue will be freezing rain and a light glaze of ice with a few hundredths of an inch of ice accumulation possible....
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Statewide alert issued in Colorado for missing man

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing person alert in the State of Colorado on Tuesday. At about noon a missing poster for 27-year-old Wanbli Vigil was shared. Vigil was last seen in Denver on Dec. 29 at about 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of Knox Ct. When he was last seen, he was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with white stripes.
COLORADO STATE
Community Policy