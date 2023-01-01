Read full article on original website
People experiencing homelessness moving out of Aloft HotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensDenver, CO
Opinion: Sanctuary cities; if you throw a party, you need to pay for itLauren JessopDenver, CO
Opinion: Denver's homeless includes Uber, Lyft, DoorDash driversDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver airport leads US in cancellations on Monday
Monday’s mix of fog, snow and freezing drizzle made for a hectic travel day at Denver International Airport.
cowboystatedaily.com
Strangers Stranded At DIA Team Up To Get Home
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Not everyone’s Southwest Airlines story of being stranded by canceled flights last week was a nightmare. Spencer Horn was among the thousands of travelers caught up in the terrible traffic snarl at Denver International Airport when Southwest and other airlines canceled thousands of flights, stranding travelers just before Christmas.
Why Denverites have left up their Christmas lights during the Stock Show since 1943
DENVER — If you notice your neighbor's Christmas lights are still on, it's not because they're lazy. They might be taking part in the Colorado tradition of keeping Christmas lights up through the National Western Stock Show in Denver. A tradition since 1906, the part-rodeo, part-livestock show and part-fair...
Which Denver winters had the most and least snow?
If it feels like it has been a snowy start to winter in Denver, you are right. The city has already received 24.8 inches of total snow since October.
Colorado snow totals for Jan. 2-3, 2023 snowstorm
Snow fell in Denver and across Colorado overnight Monday. Heavier accumulation occurred in Denver than the previous night's storm. The Denver area saw more than two inches of snow in some areas.
9NEWS
When does Denver plow side streets? Your snowplow questions answered
DENVER — This is Colorado. Snow is an expected part of winter. But with many new people coming to our state and the Denver metro area, many folks wonder what specific policies there are in regards to plowing and making sure sidewalks are clear. We asked Denver Public Works,...
Fewer flights canceled Tuesday at DIA
DENVER — Denver International Airport was back in a familiar place to start off 2023, topping FlightAware's Misery Map Monday. As of 10 p.m. Monday, 922 flights arriving and taking off from DIA were delayed, according to FlightAware. Poor visibility and weather played a role in the delays. 9NEWS...
A week later, many Southwest passengers still don't have their luggage
Those whose flights out of DIA were canceled are still being told their bag still has to fly out to its original destination before it can be returned.
Natural Grocers lands in Denver's Central Park neighborhood after months of delay
DENVER — A Natural Grocers store in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood will open this week, three months later than originally scheduled because getting city permits for refrigeration systems took longer than expected. The Lakewood-based grocery chain is using new systems for its refrigerated cases that use carbon dioxide...
Record number of jumpers celebrate 2023 with Evergreen Lake Plunge
A record number of jumpers took the plunge in Evergreen Lake as Colorado crossed into 2023 on Sunday. The Evergreen Lake Plunge sponsored by Buffalo Park Dentistry far exceeded previous entries willing to leap into the new year. People dressed up, or down, to enjoy a dip in the near-freezing water. There were crazy costumes and brief bathing suits as people challenged themselves to take the plunge. PHOTO GALLERY: Evergreen Lake Plunge 2023A total of 423 leapers from all over the Denver metro area signed up to jump. Active4All Evergreen Foundation runs the event to raise money for programs like the "Inspire" special needs program at Evergreen Park and Recreation District that helps kids with disabilities get out. This year with sponsorships and plungers the organization raised nearly $30,000 said President Dr. John DuRussel. CBS News Colorado's Alan Gionet is part of the organization and hosts the festivities every year. "It was an awesome day and everybody had a ton of fun," he said. "We'll be back in 2024!"
Mountain travelers try to get the jump on incoming storm
Interstate 70 is expected to see snow Sunday night into Monday as a storm moves through and several travelers leaving ahead of plan to try and beat the storm.
HGTV's 2023 Dream Home is located in this Denver suburb
MORRISON, Colo. — HGTV's annual Dream Home contest is now open for entries, and the grand prize is located in Denver's backyard. Every year since 1997, the Home & Garden Television network's sweepstakes has featured a newly built, fully furnished home along with other prizes. The 2023 prize package...
travellemming.com
15 Best Denver Tea Houses in 2023 (By a Local)
I’m sure you’ve heard the news, but there are some amazing Denver tea houses. Whether you’re into spots with grand architecture, savory mini sandwiches, or just an old-fashioned perfectly-steeped tea, there is a tea house in Denver for you. Although I’m a die-hard coffee drinker, I love...
Another cold night, with some slick streets and sidewalks for the Denver area
Colorado will be in between storm systems for the next two days. We'll see more mountain snow late Thursday, but Denver will stay dry.
Popular grocery store chain opening another new store in Colorado this week
A major grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Colorado this week. Read on to learn more. The popular supermarket chain Natural Grocers recently announced that it would be opening its newest Colorado grocery store location in Denver this week.
How to register for Denver Zoo 'free day' lottery
DENVER — Denver Zoo will again offer seven days with free admission in 2023. The zoo will issue free tickets for each of the days using an online lottery system that will randomly select winners. Denver Zoo said no tickets will be available day-of at the gate. Anyone who...
Fog and freezing drizzle followed by more snow in the Denver metro area
After a round of snow Sunday night, travel on Monday morning will be slick and slow thanks to freezing drizzle causing a thin layer of ice on many roads.The snow Sunday night was not impressive compared to recent storms but most areas along the Front Range measured about 1 inch of snow. The official report for Denver was 0.9 inches at the airport (DIA).Snow will return to the urban corridor in the afternoon on Monday. Until then, the issue will be freezing rain and a light glaze of ice with a few hundredths of an inch of ice accumulation possible....
KKTV
Statewide alert issued in Colorado for missing man
DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing person alert in the State of Colorado on Tuesday. At about noon a missing poster for 27-year-old Wanbli Vigil was shared. Vigil was last seen in Denver on Dec. 29 at about 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of Knox Ct. When he was last seen, he was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with white stripes.
See how much snow fell in your Colorado city
Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Day as snow and freezing fog helped usher in the new year. More snow will be arriving for the evening commute.
Live updates: Snow, fog affect travel
The first Monday of the new year is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as freezing fog and mist will turn over to snow for the morning commute.
9NEWS
