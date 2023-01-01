ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

More windy days ahead for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another windy day for the South Plains and most of west Texas. Wind speeds have gusted to 50+ mph this afternoon in some communities, including Lubbock, but will diminish later this evening. However, gusty winds return on Wednesday with speeds from 20-35 mph from in a...
KLBK Tuesday Evening Weather Update: January 3rd, 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update. Tonight: Windy and cool. Low of 34°. Winds WNW 20-25 MPH, gusts ~40 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. High of 58°. Winds WNW 12-18 MPH. Another breezy and cool night is expected...
South Plains wind and temp trends

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wind again will be prominent across the South Plains today. The morning colder, the afternoon cooler. It will be chilly in the wind. Temperatures will peak about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday’s highs. Lubbock yesterday hit it’s high temperature, as forecast, around 1 PM. With...
Dear Lubbock Meteorologists, Rud Is Not A Thing

I think our meteorologists here have a weird fascination with introducing new weather terms, some real and some no-so-real. We all laughed when we heard the term "gustnado". The combination of "gust" and "tornado" seems practically invented for the shock value. We were wrong, and "gustnado" is actually a thing. How long it's been a thing still seems to be a bit up in the air (see what I did there).
Boil water notice for Buffalo Springs Lake

BUFFALO SPRINGS LAKE, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Water Control and Improvement District of Buffalo Springs Lake has issued a boil water notice due to a service line break and the temporary shutdown of the water system. They advise residents of 50-56 Pony Express Trail, 12-29, 42-47C, and 6-10...
Traffic delays expected after crash on Marsha Sharp

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in southwest Lubbock. The crash occurred just after 1:33 p.m. on Sunday on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Upland Avenue. The eastbound lanes of Marsha Sharp have been blocked off. Traffic delays are expected while crews clear the...
1 woman dead in Cochran Co. rollover on New Year’s Day

COCHRAN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A rollover in Cochran County left one woman dead. The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day about four miles south of Morton, according to a DPS report. Graciela Marquez Chavez, 44, was driving south on State Highway 214. Her SUV...
Boil water notice issued for Post

POST, Texas (KCBD) - A boil water notice has been issued for Post, Texas due to an 8″ water line break. The city is anticipating being without water for several hours. A notice will be issued when the line is fixed and boiling water is no longer necessary. Residents...
Downed powerline causes North Lubbock fence fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A downed power line started a fence fire that spread to the grass and nearby trees at 102 N. Avenue P by Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church. Lubbock Fire Rescue was dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. According to LFR, no structures were damaged by the fire.
Pedestrian killed in Crosby County crash early Tuesday morning

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Crosby County. Just before 6 a.m., deputies responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on US Highway 62, north of Ralls. According to DPS, 64-year-old Ereca Borjas Davila, of Cone, was walking south on...
Optimum coming to Brownfield and surrounding areas

Residents in Brownfield, Seminole, and Hereford will now have another option when it comes to internet providers. Optimum announced that it’s extending its services to the three towns with the construction of a 100 percent Fiber Internet Network. Construction is underway in the areas. The company expects to reach...
Tenants describe series of floods; claiming Boulders at Lakeridge management is unresponsive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Tenants at a South Lubbock apartment complex blame a series of floods on their maintenance teams and they say management is not doing enough to help. In October, the Boulders at Lakeridge apartment complex had a large fire that displaced nearly 30 people. Lubbock Fire Rescue attributed that fire to a maintenance error, and now residents claim they are seeing more problems, this time with water.
1 seriously injured in New Year’s Day crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a crash early New Year’s Day. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near 26th Street and Avenue Q just after 1 a.m. One person was taken to UMC via ambulance with serious injuries. Police are still investigating the crash.
Wanted man from East Texas believed to be in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a man from East Texas wanted on a charged of possession of a controlled substance. Julio Jimenez failed to appear in court in Grayson County and investigators believe he may be in Lubbock. Grayson County is North of the DFW area....
New Year’s Day shooting leaves one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured in an early New Year’s Day shooting in west Lubbock. Just before 2 a.m., police responded near 50th Street and Frankford Avenue for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found one person with moderate injuries. No one has been arrested...
Someone Please Open Up a Pickle Shop in Lubbock

One thing in this world that I can eat with every meal, every day, for the rest of my life, and not get sick of it, are pickles. Something about a cold, crunchy, refreshing, pickle brings me so much joy. Whether it’s dill, garlic, spicy, sour, or any other type, there is a pretty strong likelihood that I'll enjoy it. I also know that there are many other pickle lovers out there who agree with me.
Christ in the Arts presents ‘Reborn’ at Lubbock Memorial Civic Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Christ in the Arts (CITA) presents an original production, REBORN. This event will take place Friday, January 13th, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, January 14th, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Reserved-seating tickets are now on sale at: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/civic-center/ticketing/christ-in-the-arts-reborn and...
