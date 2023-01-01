Read full article on original website
fox34.com
More windy days ahead for the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another windy day for the South Plains and most of west Texas. Wind speeds have gusted to 50+ mph this afternoon in some communities, including Lubbock, but will diminish later this evening. However, gusty winds return on Wednesday with speeds from 20-35 mph from in a...
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Tuesday Evening Weather Update: January 3rd, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update. Tonight: Windy and cool. Low of 34°. Winds WNW 20-25 MPH, gusts ~40 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. High of 58°. Winds WNW 12-18 MPH. Another breezy and cool night is expected...
fox34.com
South Plains wind and temp trends
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wind again will be prominent across the South Plains today. The morning colder, the afternoon cooler. It will be chilly in the wind. Temperatures will peak about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday’s highs. Lubbock yesterday hit it’s high temperature, as forecast, around 1 PM. With...
Dear Lubbock Meteorologists, Rud Is Not A Thing
I think our meteorologists here have a weird fascination with introducing new weather terms, some real and some no-so-real. We all laughed when we heard the term "gustnado". The combination of "gust" and "tornado" seems practically invented for the shock value. We were wrong, and "gustnado" is actually a thing. How long it's been a thing still seems to be a bit up in the air (see what I did there).
fox34.com
Boil water notice for Buffalo Springs Lake
BUFFALO SPRINGS LAKE, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Water Control and Improvement District of Buffalo Springs Lake has issued a boil water notice due to a service line break and the temporary shutdown of the water system. They advise residents of 50-56 Pony Express Trail, 12-29, 42-47C, and 6-10...
Buffalo Springs Lake placed under boil water notice due to service line break
LUBBOCK, Texas — A boil water notice was issued for Lubbock County Water Control and Improvement District #1 at Buffalo Springs Lake on Tuesday, the district announced. According to the district, the public was advised to boil their water due to a service line break and a temporary shutdown of the water system. Residents of […]
KCBD
Traffic delays expected after crash on Marsha Sharp
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in southwest Lubbock. The crash occurred just after 1:33 p.m. on Sunday on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Upland Avenue. The eastbound lanes of Marsha Sharp have been blocked off. Traffic delays are expected while crews clear the...
fox34.com
1 woman dead in Cochran Co. rollover on New Year’s Day
COCHRAN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A rollover in Cochran County left one woman dead. The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day about four miles south of Morton, according to a DPS report. Graciela Marquez Chavez, 44, was driving south on State Highway 214. Her SUV...
fox34.com
Boil water notice issued for Post
POST, Texas (KCBD) - A boil water notice has been issued for Post, Texas due to an 8″ water line break. The city is anticipating being without water for several hours. A notice will be issued when the line is fixed and boiling water is no longer necessary. Residents...
fox34.com
Downed powerline causes North Lubbock fence fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A downed power line started a fence fire that spread to the grass and nearby trees at 102 N. Avenue P by Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church. Lubbock Fire Rescue was dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. According to LFR, no structures were damaged by the fire.
fox34.com
Pedestrian killed in Crosby County crash early Tuesday morning
CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Crosby County. Just before 6 a.m., deputies responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on US Highway 62, north of Ralls. According to DPS, 64-year-old Ereca Borjas Davila, of Cone, was walking south on...
towntalkradio.com
Optimum coming to Brownfield and surrounding areas
Residents in Brownfield, Seminole, and Hereford will now have another option when it comes to internet providers. Optimum announced that it’s extending its services to the three towns with the construction of a 100 percent Fiber Internet Network. Construction is underway in the areas. The company expects to reach...
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
KCBD
Tenants describe series of floods; claiming Boulders at Lakeridge management is unresponsive
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Tenants at a South Lubbock apartment complex blame a series of floods on their maintenance teams and they say management is not doing enough to help. In October, the Boulders at Lakeridge apartment complex had a large fire that displaced nearly 30 people. Lubbock Fire Rescue attributed that fire to a maintenance error, and now residents claim they are seeing more problems, this time with water.
fox34.com
1 seriously injured in New Year’s Day crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a crash early New Year’s Day. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near 26th Street and Avenue Q just after 1 a.m. One person was taken to UMC via ambulance with serious injuries. Police are still investigating the crash.
fox34.com
Wanted man from East Texas believed to be in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a man from East Texas wanted on a charged of possession of a controlled substance. Julio Jimenez failed to appear in court in Grayson County and investigators believe he may be in Lubbock. Grayson County is North of the DFW area....
Lubbock Woman Shocked After Breaking New Year’s Resolution For 8th Year Straight
"How did I let it happen again? I really thought this was going to be my year." She was only 3 days into her New Year's journey toward peace and self-love when she went off the deep end and did everything she said she wouldn't do this year. "Why does...
fox34.com
New Year’s Day shooting leaves one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured in an early New Year’s Day shooting in west Lubbock. Just before 2 a.m., police responded near 50th Street and Frankford Avenue for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found one person with moderate injuries. No one has been arrested...
Someone Please Open Up a Pickle Shop in Lubbock
One thing in this world that I can eat with every meal, every day, for the rest of my life, and not get sick of it, are pickles. Something about a cold, crunchy, refreshing, pickle brings me so much joy. Whether it’s dill, garlic, spicy, sour, or any other type, there is a pretty strong likelihood that I'll enjoy it. I also know that there are many other pickle lovers out there who agree with me.
fox34.com
Christ in the Arts presents ‘Reborn’ at Lubbock Memorial Civic Center
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Christ in the Arts (CITA) presents an original production, REBORN. This event will take place Friday, January 13th, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, January 14th, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Reserved-seating tickets are now on sale at: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/civic-center/ticketing/christ-in-the-arts-reborn and...
