Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
In 1999, a 14-year-old girl skipped school to meet an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Leanne Hausberg?Fatim HemrajBrooklyn, NY
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Sanctuary cities; if you throw a party, you need to pay for itLauren JessopDenver, CO
‘I Was So Wrong’: Ex-NYPD Cop Sentenced to Prison After Leaving 8-Year-Old Son with Special Needs to Freeze to Death in Garage
Thomas Valva was just 8 years old when he froze to death after being hosed down and forced to sleep in the garage of his Long Island home in the middle of winter. Now the boy’s father, 43-year-old former NYPD police officer Michael Valva, may spend the remainder of his days behind bars after a judge in New York sentenced him to 25 years to life in prison .
Complex
Woman Who Watched Her Boyfriend Kill Six of His Family Members Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison
A woman who watched her boyfriend murder six members of his own family in February 2016 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, the Chicago-Sun Times reports. 25-year-old Jafeth Ramos pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery in connection with the 2016 killings, which were committed by her former boyfriend Diego Uribe. She admitted that she accompanied Urbe to his aunt Maria Martinez’s home in 2016, where he fatally shot her after demanding money. Uribe also beat her brother Noe Martinez Jr. to death, fatally stabbed their mother Rosaura Martinez, killed their 10-year-old and 13-year-old children, and killed Noe Martinez Sr. when he returned home. Ramos and Uribe were arrested in May 2016.
Pharma executive found dead hours after Supreme Court weighs in on sentence for killing autistic son
A pharma millionaire who was convicted of manslaughter of her eight-year-old autistic son in 2014 was found dead in her home, hours after the Supreme Court revoked her bail.Gigi Jordan, 62, was discovered dead around 12.30am on Friday at her apartment in Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn. The police are investigating the death as suspected suicide.Jordan was convicted of manslaughtering her son Jude Mirra in February 2010 in a room of Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan. She gave her autistic son a deadly cocktail of painkillers, speeling pills, and tranquilisers mixed with juice and alcohol before she attempted to take her own...
8 Teen Girls Met on Social Media Before Allegedly 'Swarming,' Murdering Stranger, May Have Sought Alcohol
A friend of the victim's told local outlets that she was with him during the attack and that he tried to defend her After eight teen girls were accused of stabbing a 59-year-old Toronto man to death over the weekend, city residents and officials are reeling from the violent incident. Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement that he was "deeply disturbed" by the crime. "Everyone in our city deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," he said. "I am so saddened … that a man...
Condo resident, 73, ‘murders five board members in bitter feud’ before being shot dead by cops
A RESIDENT from a condo building has allegedly shot and killed three men and two women belonging to the apartment board after a five-year feud with management. Francesco Villi, 73, is the primary suspect in the murder of five individuals in three separate apartment units. The crime was committed with...
‘Sextortion’ suspect accused of driving California teen to suicide
A California man has been busted for allegedly taking a 17-year-old boy’s money and threatening to post his sexually explicit photos and videos — a “sextortion” scheme that authorities said led to the teen’s suicide. Jonathan Kassi, 25, was arrested Thursday in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Van Nuys before he was booked into Santa Clara County jail on charges of extortion and attempted disorderly conduct, San Jose police said. Kassi allegedly pretended to be a teenage girl named “Emily Smith” in order to trick boys into sending sexually explicit photos and videos. Police said he sexually exploited children on several...
Daily Beast
A Teen’s Body Was Found in 1978. Now We Know His Name.
On June 3, 1978, police found the body of a teenage boy lying on the pavement of a street in Long Beach, California. Now, after 44 years, they’ve finally discovered his identity. Using DNA technology, investigators have determined that the body referred to only as “John Doe 1978” is...
Accused hoarder whose dog plunged to its death is driving neighbors away: court papers
This Soho building has gone to the dogs. An accused hoarder under investigation for animal abuse after one of her pups fatally plunged from her third-story window, has nearly driven away her last neighbor — making her and her pack of seven pooches the lone residents in the five-story building, the landlord claims in court papers. Landlord Hung Thanh Inc has sued in a bid to oust Stacey Kirkland, claiming she’s been threatening other residents; clogged the hallways with Amazon packages and has allowed her nine dogs to relieve themselves inside, filling the building with a putrid stench. Residents...
Federal Prosecutors Seek a Decade Behind Bars for Jen Shah, the ‘Most Culpable Person’ in a Nationwide Telemarketing Fraud
Federal prosecutors asked a judge to sentence former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennifer Shah to 10 years in prison, calling her the “most culpable person charged” in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme that targeted the elderly. “For nearly a decade, the defendant was an integral...
Man found guilty of murdering Spring mother when she dropped son off at Naval Academy in Maryland
The 31-year-old was convicted of several charges tied to the deadly shooting, including the first-degree murder of Michelle Cummings. His attorney said he'll seek a new trial.
Idaho Killer's Anger 'Boiled Over' on Night of Brutal Slayings—Ex-FBI Agent
Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek that she believes the killer knew the house layout and had an entry and exit plan.
California Man To Spend Life In Prison For Abducting, Raping And Murdering Teen And Woman
A Los Angeles judge sentenced Geovanni Borjas to life without the possibility of parole for the deaths of teen Michelle Lozano and Bree'Anna Guzman in 2011. A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for abducting, raping and murdering a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman more than a decade ago.
JonBenét Ramsey's Father John Ramsey Recalls The Moment His Daughter Was Taken From Their Colorado Home
John Ramsey recalled the moment when his daughter, JonBenét Ramsey, was taken from the family's home in Boulder, Colo., on December 26, 1996. John and his wife, Patsy, woke up early that morning as the family was going on a trip for the holidays. "She was just screaming," John recalled of his wife. "She'd found this note on the stairway and then went and checked JonBenét's room and she wasn't there. I read the note as quickly as I could, and Patsy was standing by the phone so I told her to call the police."John quickly glanced at the note...
Washington State Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Murdering Half-Sister Who Was Found Burnt and Dismembered
A Washington state man was sentenced on Friday to 15 years in prison after killing his half-sister. Defendant David Haggard, 48, was convicted in October for murder in the second degree. Victim Jamie Haggard, 27, was found burnt and dismembered in a suitcase by State Route 522 in Snohomish County in May 2018, according to KING.
Man accused of carrying out deadly crime spree across Manhattan arrested
Roland Codrington, 35, is now facing several charges including murder and attempted murder.
Ex-FBI Agent Explains Why Idaho Murders Suspect's Arrest Came 'So Early'
The SWAT team had a strategic reason for arresting suspect Bryan Kohberger so early in the morning, an expert told Newsweek on Saturday.
Teen charged in machete attack on three police in New York City
A 19-year-old man who attacked police officers with a machete on New Year's Eve in Manhattan was charged on Monday with assault and attempted murder, the New York Police Department said. The charges were brought against Trevor Bickford, who police say attacked three officers just outside the Times Square security zone where New Yorkers gathered by the tens of thousands on New Year's Eve.
Ex-FBI Agent Shares 'Femicide' Theory On Idaho Murders
The killer may be someone with "absolutely horrible, murderous desires against these women," Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek.
Did A Man Shoot His Girlfriend For Trying To End Their Relationship, Or Was It Suicide?
Shortly after midnight on May 8, 1981, a 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance at the Maplewood, Minnesota home of 35-year-old Barbara Winn and her boyfriend, Aaron “Bubbie” Foster. Minutes before arriving at the home at 12:15 a.m., police got a call that there was a shooting. Foster,...
Funeral home owner accused of selling body parts gets 20 years in prison
A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday by a federal court judge.Megan Hess received the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to mail fraud in November under a plea agreement in which other charges against her were dropped, federal prosecutors said.U.S. authorities said that on dozens of occasions, Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, who also pleaded guilty to mail fraud, transferred bodies or body parts to third parties for research without families' knowledge.U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello in Grand Junction also sentenced Koch...
