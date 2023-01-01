Read full article on original website
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
Ant-Man 3 Merchandise Reveals Cassie's New Superhero Name
The next film due out from Marvel Studios is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, meaning the marketing for the film is well underway. The consumer product offerings from Disney are beginning to surface in public, including a series of shirts and other apparel showing off a little more of the film. One of the designs making the rounds online seems to suggest Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) will have a peculiar name when she returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe next month.
Evil Dead Rise Trailer Teaser Released by Bruce Campbell
After years of waiting and anticipation building, which includes the release of photos, the first footage from Evil Dead Rise has been released by none other than longtime franchise star Bruce Campbell, who also confirmed that a full-length trailer is right around the corner. The trailer teaser itself doesn't offer much insight into the experience, as it primarily consists of highlights from previous films and Campbell reminding audiences that he doesn't star in this new film, but the brief glimpses at the new sequel offer plenty to be excited about. Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21st.
2023 Phase Zero MCU Preview: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is finally coming to theaters this year. Miles Morales has become a massive fan-favorite after the success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Comicbook.com's Phase Zero podcast has everything you need to know about the young hero's trip into the Multiverse on June 2, 2023. There have been two trailers that showed off more strange Spider-Man variants than you can shake a stick at. While Miles might have learned what it meant to be the "one and only Spider-Man last time out," something is threatening the fabric of time itself and he's going to find himself up against not only the villainous Spot, but other Spider-People in his quest to save his home and his friends. But, will this adventure bring the hero into the MCU proper? Let's talk about it!
Marvel Set to Begin Filming New Disney+ Series in Two Weeks
Phase 5 and 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are now on the horizon, and there are a lot of exciting projects in that future. In addition to a string of blockbuster movies, there will be a number of Disney+ television shows, including the star-studded ensemble comedy series Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The series, which will follow the new adventures of Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), briefly began filming late last year — and it looks like it will be starting up again soon. According to a new tweet from The Cosmic Circus' Lizzie Hill, Coven of Chaos will begin principle photography in Georgia in a few weeks, on Tuesday, January 17th.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever TV Spot Confirms Disney+ Release, Companion Podcast Announced
A new Marvel TV spot confirms Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a Disney+ release date of February 1, 2023; in addition, it's been announced that Black Panther 2 will be offered in IMAX enhanced format for Disney+ streaming, and that a companion podcast, "Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast", is being released. The Wakanda Forever podcast runs six episodes, and takes fans inside the process and journey of making this milestone sequel, in the shadows of both the COVID-19 pandemic, and the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.
Jeremy Renner Breaks Silence After Tragic Snowplow Accident
Actor Jeremy Renner has broken his silence about his recent snowplow injury. In a post on his Instagram on Tuesday, Renner shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed, which serves as the first look at the actor following the injury and subsequent surgery in recent days. The Oscar-nominated Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown actor was reportedly plowing snow over the weekend when the equipment he was using to plow, a fully-tracked machine called a Snowcat, ran over one of his legs reportedly causing substantial blood loss.
The Witcher Art Shows Liam Hemsworth as Geralt
Following Season 3, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia, the show's monster-slaying protagonist. Rather, the iconic character will be portrayed by Liam Hemsworth. Cavill is not only the best part of the show, but he's loved by fans who not only appreciate his talent but his commitment to the role. As you may know, Cavill is a big of the fan series. And as you would expect, this love of the series and character shows every time he's on the screen. We currently don't know if Hemsworth is familiar with the series. Where Cavill's admiration for the game series and the source material for it, the books, is well documented, there's no such insight into what Hemsworth thinks of the series, which likely means he's not very familiar with it. Of course, being a fan of the source material isn't required in acting. In fact, being familiar with it isn't even required. It would certainly help Hemsworth fill the big shoes Cavill is leaving behind though.
Nicolas Cage's Renfield Title Card Teaser Released
An unconventional adaptation of Dracula is on the way in the form of Universal Pictures' Renfield, focusing less on the iconic bloodsucker and instead exploring the life of his trusty henchman, with the studio offering up an official look at the new film's logo. This tease might not shed much light on the new film, but given how much excitement and anticipation there is behind the picture, getting to see any official look at the project has fans looking forward to catching a full look at the project. Check out the title tease below before Renfield lands in theaters on April 14th.
Foundation Season 2 Trailer Released by Apple TV+
Apple TV+'s Foundation is one of the more ambitious and expansive sci-fi TV series currently exciting audiences, with that sprawling nature resulting in an extended wait between the first season and the upcoming sophomore outing, which fans can catch a glimpse of in the Season 2 trailer. With the series being an adaptation of the works of Isaac Asimov, this first trailer for Season 2 confirms just how groundbreaking the concept is and how our heroes aim to save humanity by whatever means necessary. Check out the first trailer for Season 2 of Foundation below before the series returns to Apple TV+ this summer.
Boston Strangler Movie Reveals First Look at Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon as Journalists
One of the most famous serial killers in American history is the "Boston Strangler," who killed more than a dozen women in the '60s, with the upcoming film Boston Strangler recreating the unsettling true-life story for a new generation, which just got first-look photos. The film stars Carrie Coon and Keira Knightley as journalists attempting to uncover the figure behind the brutal crimes, and who were also the ones to realize the crimes were likely connected and committed by one figure as opposed to being a random string of gruesome encounters. Boston Strangler is set to premiere on Hulu on March 17th.
Dave Bautista Confirms Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as His Final Drax Appearance
Dave Bautista has leveraged his popularity in Guardians of the Galaxy into becoming one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood, but now it's time to say goodbye to the character. After almost a decade, and appearances in three Guardians of the Galaxy movies, a holiday special, and cameos in some other Marvel Cinematic Universe installments, Bautista says he is ready to put the role of Drax behind him. In a new interview with GQ, Bautista sounded pretty relieved to put long makeup sessions behind him, and hopes that he can embrace some roles with a little more nuance.
M. Night Shymalan Says Dave Bautista Gives "One of the Best Performances of the Year" in Knock At The Cabin
M. Night Shyamalan is giving Dave Bautista some high praise for his performance in Shyamalan's new horror-thriller film, Knock at the Cabin. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Shyamalan explained how people around him were skeptical about the idea of the former WWE wrestling star starring in the dark, violent, psycho-thriller film, but Shyamalan made it clear to them – and now to all of us – that Bautista delivers nothing less than what Shyamalan calls "One of the best performances of the year," in Knock at the Cabin!
Top 10 Most Anticipated Anime of Winter 2023
With the start of 2023 comes the start of a whole new year of anime. 2022 offered up some of the strongest new anime originals, adaptations, sequels, and movies we have seen in years, and thus there is already a lot for this year to stack up to in comparison. Leading the charge for the year is the first salvo of new anime releases as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and like last year, it is stacked to the brim with some of the most anticipated new anime of the year overall. So we're looking at a very promising start for the year.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Producers Admit They Made Major Correction Due to Fan Backlash
Star Wars: The Bad Batch's producers admit they have made a major correction to the characters after fan backlash. Anyone who has been online and following the clones since The Clone Wars has noticed that something is amiss with The Bad Batch in Season 1. Temuera Morrison famously serves as the inspiration and visage of the clones in most Star Wars media since the prequel trilogy. However, in the first season of the Disney+ series, the characters are noticeably lighter than the actor is. Morrison is a Māori actor and is browner than the Bad Batch in the series.
Christian Bale's The Pale Blue Eye Clip Released
Christian Bale's new film, The Pale Blue Eye, debuts on Netflix on Friday, January 6th and now the streamer has released a new clip from the film. Shared via IGN online, the clip features Bale's detective Augustus Landor's introduction to a young Edgar Allen Poe as Landor investigates murders at West Point military academy in 1830. The meeting that happens in the clip is important as Poe will end up being very important to cracking the case. You can check out the clip for yourself below.
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Review: The Best Adaptation of Rice's Work Yet
Throughout human history, magic has long been a fascinating subject, but one aspect of that mysterious and supernatural world — witches — has always held its own particular fascination. Simultaneously respected and reviled, esteemed and feared, witches are both the stuff of our most curious nightmares and our most fantastic dreams, which is why for many fans of the late author Anne Rice, it's her books about witches that are more precious than her more well-known novel, Interview With the Vampire. Spread over three volumes, The Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy traces the story of the complicated Mayfair family, a family of witches who have passed their power matrilineally over centuries through their dysfunctional and haunted line. The first — and most complex — novel in the series, The Witching Hour, gets a live-action series adaptation by AMC, the second series based on Rice's overall body of work after her vampires got a reimagining. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches delivers to fans a largely faithful adaptation of the beloved source material that is nothing short of magical.
The Consultant Trailer Starring Christoph Waltz Released by Prime Video
Prime Video has released the official teaser trailer for The Consultant, a new dark comedy from MGM and starring Christoph Waltz. The series is set for release next month, and stars Christoph Waltz as Regus Patoff, Nat Wolff as Craig, Brittany O'Grady as Elaine, and Aimee Carrero (who left Prime's The Boys spinoff Gen V to take this gig) as Patti.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Tracks Down Rengoku's Twin IRL
Demon Slayer is gearing up for another busy year. With season two in the bank, all eyes are on the future as season three sits on the horizon. The comeback will bring two new Hashira center stage as the Swordsmith Village arc gets underway. But right now, it seems a familiar Hashira is drawing buzz all thanks to a cosplay online.
Warner Bros. Picked the Perfect Time to Release The Black Adam / Man of Steel Digital Bundle
As you might have heard, there has been a bit of disquiet in the DCU as of late with The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and The Suicide Squad, Aquaman, and Shazam! producer Peter Safran taking over as co-CEO's of DC Studios. One of the biggest issues centers around Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson getting Henry Cavill back in his role as Superman for the credits scene of Black Adam, which was followed by Cavill posting a formal announcement of his return on social media. After Gunn and Safran took over, whatever plans existed for Cavill's return as Superman quickly crumbled, and the future of Black Adam remains in doubt. The news broke on December 14th so, naturally, Warner Bros. thought December 16th was the perfect time to release a Black Adam / Man of Steel 2-film collection on digital.
