FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Estranged Husband Used Ski Mask to Break and Enter Ex’s Home to Commit Murderjustpene50Austin, TX
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin RecentlyTy D.Austin, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, TexasBryan DijkhuizenAustin, TX
fox7austin.com
Sunshine sticking around for first week of 2023
After a chilly end to 2022, Central Texans can expect a warm and sunny start to 2023 with some slight rain chances. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has more.
fox7austin.com
Warmer-than-average weather continues, rain chances increase this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - Feeling totally different today in the wake of the latest front that arrived last night. The rain is gone and gearing up for more sunshine today. The westerly wind will dry out the air and also usher in West Texas Dust and lots of cedar pollen. It...
How to find relief as cedar fever season arrives in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Cedar fever season is here, and we all know it's a miserable time for people who have allergies. But there are some ways to find relief. KVUE's Quita Culpepper spoke with Dr. Amin Mery of Hill Country Allergy and Asthma. Doctor, for people who are new...
Reason there are so many broken water fountains around Lady Bird Lake
After the Arctic air blasted into Central Texas the week before Christmas, the much warmer temperatures that followed shortly after beckoned many Austinites outside to dethaw.
More than 100 businesses, residences at risk of displacement under TxDOT I-35 proposal
Under the selected modified build alternative 3 design, 107 businesses, residences and properties are marked for potential displacements.
fox7austin.com
City of Austin to hold emergency preparedness pop-ups throughout 2023
AUSTIN, Texas - The city of Austin will be holding emergency preparedness pop-ups in 2023. "If you're a single mom in an apartment, if you've got a big family, if you're a college kid, if you're one of our seniors, they're for everyone and everyone's invited," Sara Henry with Austin Homeland Security and Emergency Management said.
fox7austin.com
Another front on the way to start 2023
Another front is expected in Central Texas, and with that brings rain chances. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your forecast.
South Congress Books ‘priced out,’ announces relocation to old Austin neighborhood
Its last day operating off South Congress is Jan. 8, with a planned reopening at 3703 Kerbey Lane in March.
‘Just take it one day at a time’: Austin family loses nearly everything in apartment flood
An Austin family is left with nearly nothing after their apartment flooded from a pipe bursting above their unit.
fox7austin.com
Thieves stealing food trucks in Central Texas on the rise
AUSTIN, Texas - It’s a crime wave that’s on the rise in the Austin area, brazen bandits stealing trailers from people’s properties. Some of those thieves are making off with food trucks, leaving local business owners in a tough spot. "Oh, I mean I was super hurt,"...
fox7austin.com
Austin residents splash into the new year at Barton Springs Pool
AUSTIN, Texas - A twenty-year tradition in Austin continued Sunday morning with many people starting the New Year by taking a splash in to Barton Springs Pool. "It was our first time going off the diving board," Ronan Gomkowski said after getting out of the pool. Gomkowski said he was...
fox7austin.com
85 DWI-related arrests take place during holiday season in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) conducted a DWI Enforcement and "No Refusal" Initiative between Dec. 15 through Jan. 1. During this operation, there were a total of 85 DWI-related arrests. Forty-three of those were a result of blood search warrants, 31 through breath samples with consent, and 11 from blood samples with consent.
fox7austin.com
Strong storms possible for parts of Central Texas today, but other areas will remain dry
AUSTIN, Texas - Mostly cloudy skies with warm temperatures will dominate the weather today. There is an isolated chance for showers this afternoon though the majority of the rain will be held to the southeastern counties, well southeast of I-35. In those areas, near La Grange and Fayette County, some areas could see over 1 inch of rain. All the other counties will be lucky to get a tenth of an inch.
Senior apartments going up in North Austin with help of affordable housing bond
AUSTIN, Texas — Construction is underway in northwest Austin on McNeil Drive near US 183. Crews with DMA Companies are building the 147-unit Arbor Park senior living apartments for ages 55 and up. "The costs keeping going up and we have to find ways to make it affordable for...
fox7austin.com
Family of Kingsland man killed in hit-and-run asking for help identifying driver
KINGSLAND, Texas - A Kingsland family is asking for help identifying the driver of a tractor-trailer who killed their loved one in a hit-and-run. 24-year-old Ian Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, Jaxon, girlfriend, Michelle Jackson, and her daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
fox7austin.com
North Austin mother finds bullet feet from where her son sleeps
AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin mother said she found a bullet on New Year's Day, just feet from where her son sleeps at night. "It’s just really close. It’s too close for comfort," Andrea Kaplan-Chambers said. Kaplan-Chambers said it was New Year's Day, and she was heading...
austin.com
Flashy New Austin Nightclub Superstition Opens In Old La Bare Location
Abandoned for over a decade, the former location of male strip club La Bare finally has a new tenant! Austin nightclub Superstition opens just in time for 2023 – and some well known DJs will be pumping up the crowd. The 12,000 square foot nightclub is located at 110...
fox7austin.com
Apartment fire in Round Rock leaves 24 units damaged
The Red Cross is assisting residents after a fire damages a building at the Terrastone Travesia apartments on Quick Hill Road. Video courtesy: Payton Rice.
Austin’s rental market less competitive due to high pace of construction, study finds
Austin is one of the nation’s least competitive rental markets with 12 prospective renters applying for each empty apartment in the area.
