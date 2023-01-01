Read full article on original website
Daniel
3d ago
I hope they get caught just because I know it'll ruin Lightfoot's and Kim Foxxs day since they care more about criminals than actual citizens.
Reply(2)
25
David Cherry
3d ago
If you can legally own a gun, please get one and learn how to use it. People always say “it will never happen to me” until it does.
Reply
24
peace now....enough☮️
3d ago
Karma! You get what you give so evil gets sickness and death! I will never get what is wrong with you? There is always someone worse off snd if you want something because you value material things , work for it! You are a failure to your family, friends, yourself and most of all the human race! Enjoy hell for eternity! 2023 is the year of KARMA
Reply(1)
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Chicago Activists Unite to Oppose Pawn Broker LoansAdvocate AndyChicago, IL
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Celebrate Valentine's Day 103 floors up with Skydeck Chicago's annual social media contestJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbery sprees claim at least 8 more victims from Wicker Park to Lower West Side
Chicago — Groups of armed men robbed at least eight victims during two waves of crime stretching from Wicker Park and Humboldt Park to the Lower West Side on Monday evening and Tuesday morning, according to Chicago police reports. Despite several arrests, the same areas have been hit repeatedly by similar robbery sprees since mid-November.
cwbchicago.com
Man charged with River North shooting that left one woman dead, another injured in April
Chicago police have arrested a man in connection with a double shooting that left one woman dead and another seriously injured near Marina City last April. Jason McMahan, 36, of the Austin neighborhood, is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and aggravated battery by discharging a firearm, according to a Chicago police media statement.
fox32chicago.com
5 men wanted for smash-and-grab at North Side retail store
CHICAGO - Five men broke into a retail store on Chicago's North Side early Wednesday morning, according to police. Officials say the men entered a business in the 2200 block of North Clybourn Avenue around 2:51 a.m. through a glass door. The offenders took a cash register and an unknown...
WGNtv.com
Man arrested after woman shot, killed in River North
CHICAGO — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting two women, killing one, last year in River North. Jason McMahan, 36, was taken into custody in the 1300 block of South Homan Avenue. Police allege on April 30, 2022, two women were in a verbal altercation with McMahan...
fox32chicago.com
Armed woman barricades herself, 10-year-old daughter in NW Side home
CHICAGO - SWAT officers were called to a home on Chicago's Northwest side Tuesday night for reports of a woman with a gun. Police say officers arrived at a home in the Avondale neighborhood in the 2300 block of West George Street around 7 p.m. and found that a 40-year-old woman armed with a gun had barricaded herself and her daughter.
Security concerns at West Side apartment building as crime rises
Cook County records show Heartland Sawyer Gardens bought the property in 2020.
fox32chicago.com
2 men sentenced for shooting that killed Chicago mom out shopping with her young sons
CHICAGO - Two gang members were each sentenced to more than 50 years in prison Tuesday for firing at rivals and instead killing a mother out shopping with her young sons. Candice Dickerson, a mother of three and a pharmacy technician at Norwegian American Hospital, had been at a Metro PCS store on April 26, 2019, looking for a new cell phone to reward one of her sons for his achievements in school.
cwbchicago.com
Man ran from hijacked car, hid in a dumpster behind Chicago police dispatch headquarters, prosecutors say
Chicago — A man who’s on juvenile parole for carjacking is back in custody after he allegedly ran from a freshly-hijacked Cadillac with a gun in his hand and then tried to hide from pursuing police officers by hiding in a dumpster behind Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) — the high-security building where police dispatchers were helping cops track him down.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot while pumping gas on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while pumping gas early Tuesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was pumping gas around 12:11 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said. Paramedics took the teen to...
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old boy charged with carjacking couple with kids in the vehicle
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two armed carjackings last month in Chicago. The boy, whose name wasn’t released by police, was arrested Monday after being identified as one of the suspects who allegedly carjacked a couple on Dec. 15 in Lawndale, Chicago police said. During...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 27, shot on Gresham sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the shoulder Monday night in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 27-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 9:15 p.m. in the 900 block of West 87th Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. The victim, who said he did...
Chicago police: Man, 73, struck in head with screwdriver in Lakeview robbery
A 73-year-old man was struck in the head with a screwdriver during a robbery inside a Lakeview apartment building last Thursday, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
For 3 burglaries and setting a stolen car on fire in the Loop, man gets a 3-year sentence
Chicago — A man who was accused of setting a stolen SUV on fire outside the Chicago Theatre while on bail for another stolen motor vehicle case has reached a very nice plea deal with prosecutors. In exchange for pleading guilty to three burglaries and an arson charge, Judge...
Stolen Construction Equipment Found In South Side Warehouse
Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen construction equipment was located in a warehouse on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday, and business owners are trying to get their machinery back as police investigate the case. Ben Kasper owns his own construction company in Burr Ridge, and last week, he...
Same Lincoln Park condo building sees multiple burglaries Friday night
Chicago police are investigating two break-ins that took place Friday night in the same Lincoln Park condo building. The robberies happened about 11 p.m. near Kenmore and Lincoln Avenues, police said.
cwbchicago.com
In moments after 9-year-old was fatally shot, the gun and an adult left the house before cops arrived, Chicago police report says
Chicago police are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy in Washington Heights on New Year’s Day. Jarvis Watts was found shot inside a home in the 9400 block of South Wallace around 6:30 p.m., and he later died at Comer Children’s Hospital, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Photo released of car wanted in Mount Prospect shooting
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Mount Prospect police have released a photo of a white colored Toyota sedan that was allegedly involved in a shooting Monday night. At about 7:43 p.m., the Toyota entered the parking lot of an apartment building in the northwest suburb and the passenger began flashing gang signs at a person who was walking to their vehicle, Mount Prospect police said in a statement.
Burglars use trash cans to cart stolen merchandise out of Mag Mile store: VIDEO
Chicago police are looking for a trio of burglars who used trash cans to cart merchandise out of a Michigan Avenue store on Christmas morning.
WGNtv.com
CPD: 10-year-old found wandering alone on North Side
CHICAGO — A child was found wandering alone late Monday night on the North Side. Just before 11 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of North Clybourn on the report of a child in the street. The 10-year-old had no shirt on and was located by officers, CPD...
Chicago Shooting: 9-year-old boy fatally shot on South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 9-year-old boy is dead after he was fatally shot inside a home on Chicago's South Side, police say. The shooting happened in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street around 6:30 p.m., and there were multiple children and adults in the home, according to Commander Sean Joyce of the 22nd District. Police said the victim was with his extended family. The child, who has been identified as Jarvis Watts, was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Joyce said it is unclear how many gunshot wounds the boy suffered or who fired the shots. Detectives were still conducting interviews as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday. No gun had yet been recovered. "It's too early to tell about negligence involved," Joyce said. Area Two detectives are investigating the incident. A family member told CBS 2 the shooting was accidental.
Comments / 19