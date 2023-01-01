Read full article on original website
CBS News
Sacramento County ratifies emergency proclamation ahead of next storm
Hit hard by New Year's day storms, Sacramento County is bracing for Mother Nature to put a target on its back once again. Parts of the county are still flooded as Wednesday's storm brews, predicted to be stronger than the first round.
All Sacramento County parks closing ahead of storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — All Sacramento County parks are closing Wednesday after a series of storms weakened tree soil and created hazardous conditions for later in the week. Another storm system, forecast to come in Wednesday morning, is expected to bring in heavy gusts of wind which "will bring down a large number of trees," according to the Sacramento County Department of Regional Parks.
All San Joaquin County parks close ahead of winter storm
STOCKTON, Calif. — All Stockton and San Joaquin County parks are being closed to the public due to tree hazards and flooding, according to officials. Rain and wind surfaced tree roots and branches were weakened by years of drought conditions in Stockton. Recent and upcoming storms softened the ground and many trees and other branches are falling, according to city officials.
Winter Storm: Neighbors help neighbors as county tries to removed downed trees
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three days after the New Year's Eve storm, downed trees continue to be a major issue across the area. Sacramento County says people are working around the clock to clear those trees. Dozens of those downed trees and damage from them can be spotted from Sacramento's Pocket neighborhood.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo preps for massive storm Wednesday and Thursday
VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo is making preparations for a huge storm that is expected to slam into the region Wednesday, bringing strong winds, and moderate to heavy rainfall. “A plethora of hazards are forecast, with heavy rain and strong winds expected to be the most widespread impact,”...
Mountain Democrat
Heavy rain pummels county; more to come
The first of a salvo of storms set to hit Northern California over the course of a week created chaos across El Dorado County Saturday. The storm, fed by an atmospheric river passing above the state, led to flooded businesses and roads, evacuations, rockslides, sinkholes, uprooted trees and still-to-be-calculated property damage. The greater Sacramento region, including El Dorado County, was under a flood warning from the National Weather Service until Sunday evening.
From floodwaters to no power, San Joaquin County braces for next storm
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – From floodwaters to no power, people are wondering when help will arrive.The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services said it began deploying crews during the New Year's Eve storm. But all of the cleanup done in a neighborhood off Sonata Circle has been done by the neighbors after their calls went unanswered.At one point, the water rose to the top of driveways. Residents used whatever they had to sweep, rake and clean storm drains before Monday's rain."We're just going to clear the gutters, the drain as much as possible," said resident Sunmary Colter. While the...
SMUD: Power outages 'near certain' if 50+ mph winds arrive in coming storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Municipal Utilities District said extended outages "are near certain" if strong winds in the forecast hold true. Thousands of people were impacted by power outages across the Sacramento area after a New Year's Eve storm. For some people, the outages are still lingering. However, SMUD said more than 99% of people who lost power during the storm have had their power restored.
'Truly brutal' storm system to hit California
The National Weather Service is warning that on Wednesday, Northern California will face "a truly brutal" storm system that "needs to be taken seriously." The NWS said in its forecast that this "will likely be one of the most impactful systems on a widespread scale that this meteorologist has seen in a long while. The impacts will include widespread flooding, roads washing out, hillside collapsing, trees down [potentially full groves], widespread power outages, immediate disruption to commerce, and the worst of all, likely loss of human life." Over the weekend, a powerful storm hit Northern California, causing severe flooding in San Francisco....
Winter storm leaves major damage at South Sacramento Christian Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A church that has historically responded to moments of crisis in their community were dealing with a crisis of their own after heavy rain and flooding left major damage at the South Sacramento Christian Center. Pastor Les Simmons said they ended up pumping out over 700...
TIMELINE | When and where the atmospheric river storm hits Northern California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Another winter storm arrives this morning for Northern California bringing heavy rain and very strong winds to the valley. Two to three inches of rainfall is expected with this storm, with up to three feet of snow in the Sierra. However, perhaps the most pressing issue today will be the southerly wind gusts of 60 mph across the Central Valley.
Flood watch issued in the Sacramento region
(KTXL) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch in the Sacramento region as Northern California prepares for another atmospheric river. The flood watch has been issued for the central Sacramento Valley and will be in effect from 10 a.m. on Wednesday and last until Friday morning. The next atmospheric river is expected […]
Thousands of San Joaquin County residents still without power
STOCKTON, Calif. — The series of historic, atmospheric river storms that relentlessly pounded Northern California are still wreaking havoc for thousands of San Joaquin County residents. Inside the Stockton home of Linda Pate, power is out and food in her freezer and refrigerator is going to waste. "We stayed...
sacramentocityexpress.com
See how the City is responding to the New Year’s Eve storm
New Year’s Eve brought with it a potent winter storm, and City of Sacramento staff and crews have been working around the clock to respond to it and help residents in need. According to the National Weather Service, downtown Sacramento saw nearly 2.8 inches of rain in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. Sunday as well as strong winds.
No traffic restrictions on State Route 99, Caltrans says
Update: 6:21 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2022 Caltrans is reporting that there are no longer any traffic restrictions along State Route 99 in Central California or Northern California. Original Story Below (KTXL) — A stretch of Highway 99 in South Sacramento was partially closed due to flooding on Monday night, according to Caltrans. The closure […]
State of emergency declared in San Joaquin County due to flooding
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Directors of Emergency Services for San Joaquin County declared a local state of emergency in the aftermath of a torrent of rain from an atmospheric river that hit the state on Friday and Saturday. According to a press release from San Joaquin County, the emergency was proclaimed because the county […]
Was your car or home flooded during the storm? Here’s what to do
(KTXL) — Heavy rain in Northern California caused evacuations and later impacted roadways due to flooding. Roadways throughout the Sacramento Region were closed and vehicles were submerged in floods while houses were also flooded. As Jan. 2, State Farm said it received over 1,110 home and auto claims as a result of the heavy rains, […]
'Stay away from standing water' | Crews rescue multiple stranded drivers in flooded roads
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Fire crews made dozens of water rescues over the weekend as some motorists attempted to drive through flooded roads. A spokesperson for Sacramento County confirmed one person found in a submerged vehicle in Wilton did not make it. Their cause of death remains under investigation by the county coroner.
KCRA.com
'Extreme weather event' prompts calls for water conservation in El Dorado County
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — El Dorado Irrigation District (EID) has asked its customers to stop water use that is not essential, immediately, and until further notice. The water district called/sent conservation request messages Monday to customers throughout its coverage area – including those living in the City of Placerville.
KTVU FOX 2
Fresh snow falls in Napa County
NAPA, Calif. - Fresh snow fell Monday night on Highway 29 in Napa County. The snowflakes were captured in this video taken on the Mount St. Helena grade above Calistoga, 2,000 feet above sea level. Some drivers were caught off guard and tow trucks had to be brought in to...
