Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Patricia A. Patchen, 85, of LaFargeville
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Patricia A. Patchen, 85, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at home where she was under the care of her loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Pat was born March 6, 1937, in Potsdam, the daughter of Leon Maine and Anne Chase Maine. She...
wwnytv.com
Almond W. Daniels, 59, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Almond W. Daniels, 59, of Canton will be private. Mr. Daniels died on Saturday, January 1st, 2023 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Almond W. Daniels was born on October...
wwnytv.com
Francis J Mitchell, 96, of Brownville
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Francis J Mitchell, 96 and a half from Brownville, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, surrounded by family under the care of Hospice. Francis lived a life of devotion to his faith, family, and country. Born on June 1, 1926 in Rutland, NY, son...
wwnytv.com
Dolores M. Swamp, 60, and Lisa A. Ward, 57, of Akwesasne
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Tragically early Sunday morning, January 1, 2023, sisters Dolores M. Swamp, 60, and Lisa A. Ward, 57, died from injuries they sustained in a car accident. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.
wwnytv.com
T. Urling Walker, former Watertown mayor, dies at 97
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Former Watertown Mayor T. Urling “Tom” Walker has died. Walker passed away Tuesday morning at home under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County, which he and his late wife helped create. He was 97. Walker was mayor for two four-year terms, serving...
wwnytv.com
North Country funeral homes react to NYS greenlighting organic reduction
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York is going green once again. A new law signed Friday by Governor Kathy Hochul officially makes organic reduction, otherwise known as human composting, legal in the Empire State. “It gives people another option. You know basically we had two before, and this is...
wwnytv.com
Eleanor M. Reed, 100, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - On January 2, 2023, Eleanor Mae Reed age 100 years, passed away with her loving family by her side. She was born in Flicksville, PA and was the only child of Paul and Mary Starner. After graduation from Phillipsburg High School, she married Donald Smith who predeceased her in 1961. She then married Carl Reed who predeceased her in 1997.
wwnytv.com
Frank W. Bassett, 88, formerly of DeGrasse
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Frank W. Bassett, age 88, formerly of DeGrasse, passed away at his home in Canton under the care of his family and hospice. There will be no public services. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. Frank...
wwnytv.com
One Richville farmer’s life has been penned to paper- Now you can read all about him
RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - One Richville man’s life has been put onto paper, allowing everyone to read about the legacy he’s grown. A book signing was held at the Richville Library for author Derek Levendusky, who wrote a biography about his father-in-law titled “The Faith of a Farmer- The Story of Ford Reynolds.” Levendusky says he has always been inspired by his now 94 year old father-in-law, Ford Reynolds, calling him a true son of Northern New York.
wwnytv.com
John Elbert Stafford, 87, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - John Elbert Stafford, 87, of Canton died Thursday night, December 29, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Emergency Room after being stricken ill at home. He had been in the company of his family but had sent them home to rest. A decorated Army Retiree, he...
wwnytv.com
Titus E Witmer, 78, formerly of Lowville
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Titus E Witmer, 78, formerly of Lowville, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, NY with his family by his side. Titus was born on November 22, 1944 in Myerstown, PA. the son of Paul and...
wwnytv.com
Career-Tech All-Star: Abigail Kishel
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Abigail Kishel wants to help people through the stigma of mental health issues. “If I could help somebody feel a little more comfortable with asking for help or getting the right help that they needed, it would be perfect because I feel that mental health is really swept underneath the rug.”
wwnytv.com
Larry R. Spencer, 74, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Larry R. Spencer, Dexter, passed away Saturday, December 31st at his home under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was 74 years old. A complete obituary with date and time of the service to be published on Newzjunky. Arrangements are...
wwnytv.com
Anna M. Bishop, 78, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Anna M. Bishop, age 78, of Gouverneur, passed away on January 2, 2023 at the Gouverneur Hospital. There will be a calling hour held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. with her funeral service immediately following at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Edwards. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
wwnytv.com
Fredrick R. Cook, 69, formerly of Herrings
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fredrick R. Cook, 69, formerly of Route 3, Herrings, died Sunday, January 1,2023 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Fred was born March 4,1953 in Gouverneur, son of the late Donald and Vivian Cook Keith. He was a 1972 graduate of Gouverneur High School. Fred worked on several farms before joining the Army in 1980 and serving for 5 years as a sergeant. He married Sandra L. Bagnato on August 9,1996 in South Edwards. Sandra, a former medical clerk at Fort Drum, passed away on December 21, 2016. Fred worked for United Realty in Watertown for 13 years and retired from Baldwin Management in Carthage where he worked in Maintenance.
wwnytv.com
Beverly A. Michaud, 92, formerly of Massena
RUSKIN, Florida (WWNY) - Beverly A. Michaud, age 92, formerly of Massena, NY passed away after battling dementia at her home in Sun City Senior Living in Ruskin, FL. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena, NY. There will be no...
wwnytv.com
Gray sworn in as new as new state Assembly member
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Scott Gray was sworn into office as the new state Assembly member for the north country’s river district. “I look forward to hitting the ground running to best represent the constituents of the 116th Assembly District, whose voices I will be making heard on the floor of the ‘People’s House,’” Gray said in a release.
wwnytv.com
Watertown crews collecting Xmas trees through January 13
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Department of Public Works will continue to pick up discarded Christmas trees around the city through January 13. Trees should be free of all decorations and tinsel. Trees shouldn’t be in bags. The city says trees should be put in the area...
wwnytv.com
Get ‘Street-Smart’ with women’s self-defense class
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Women can get “Street-Smart” with an upcoming self-defense class. Instructors Shirley Retz and Elizabeth Dickinson say the Women’s “Street-Smart” Self-Defense Class is a great way to learn about situational awareness and how to potentially get out of dangerous situations. Watch...
wwnytv.com
With national membership numbers down, how are Potsdam service clubs doing?
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Rotary Club, Kiwanis International, Lions Club, the Elks Lodge. Nationwide, these community service groups have seen a drop in membership. We spoke with members of three groups in Potsdam to see how they’re faring. Driving into Potsdam, the village sign shows many service...
Comments / 0