WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fredrick R. Cook, 69, formerly of Route 3, Herrings, died Sunday, January 1,2023 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Fred was born March 4,1953 in Gouverneur, son of the late Donald and Vivian Cook Keith. He was a 1972 graduate of Gouverneur High School. Fred worked on several farms before joining the Army in 1980 and serving for 5 years as a sergeant. He married Sandra L. Bagnato on August 9,1996 in South Edwards. Sandra, a former medical clerk at Fort Drum, passed away on December 21, 2016. Fred worked for United Realty in Watertown for 13 years and retired from Baldwin Management in Carthage where he worked in Maintenance.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO