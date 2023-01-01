ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

More windy days ahead for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another windy day for the South Plains and most of west Texas. Wind speeds have gusted to 50+ mph this afternoon in some communities, including Lubbock, but will diminish later this evening. However, gusty winds return on Wednesday with speeds from 20-35 mph from in a...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

A little less wind, a little more warmth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our forecast includes a little less wind and, in the coming days, a little more warmth. Today will still be quite breezy to somewhat windy. Sustained winds of 15 to 25 are likely at times, with gusts up to about 35 mph. It will be mostly sunny. Highs will be similar to yesterday, a few degrees above average for early January.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Tuesday Evening Weather Update: January 3rd, 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update. Tonight: Windy and cool. Low of 34°. Winds WNW 20-25 MPH, gusts ~40 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. High of 58°. Winds WNW 12-18 MPH. Another breezy and cool night is expected...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

South Plains wind and temp trends

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wind again will be prominent across the South Plains today. The morning colder, the afternoon cooler. It will be chilly in the wind. Temperatures will peak about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday’s highs. Lubbock yesterday hit it’s high temperature, as forecast, around 1 PM. With...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Dear Lubbock Meteorologists, Rud Is Not A Thing

I think our meteorologists here have a weird fascination with introducing new weather terms, some real and some no-so-real. We all laughed when we heard the term "gustnado". The combination of "gust" and "tornado" seems practically invented for the shock value. We were wrong, and "gustnado" is actually a thing. How long it's been a thing still seems to be a bit up in the air (see what I did there).
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Boil water notice for Buffalo Springs Lake

BUFFALO SPRINGS LAKE, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Water Control and Improvement District of Buffalo Springs Lake has issued a boil water notice due to a service line break and the temporary shutdown of the water system. They advise residents of 50-56 Pony Express Trail, 12-29, 42-47C, and 6-10...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

New Year traditions around the world

LUBBOCK, Texas—Depending on where you live or your culture; you may have your own tradition of ringing in the new year. Enjoy a few traditions around the world of celebrating the new year.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Pedestrian killed in Crosby County crash early Tuesday morning

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Crosby County. Just before 6 a.m., deputies responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on US Highway 62, north of Ralls. According to DPS, 64-year-old Ereca Borjas Davila, of Cone, was walking south on...
CROSBY COUNTY, TX
towntalkradio.com

Optimum coming to Brownfield and surrounding areas

Residents in Brownfield, Seminole, and Hereford will now have another option when it comes to internet providers. Optimum announced that it’s extending its services to the three towns with the construction of a 100 percent Fiber Internet Network. Construction is underway in the areas. The company expects to reach...
BROWNFIELD, TX
KCBD

Tenants describe series of floods; claiming Boulders at Lakeridge management is unresponsive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Tenants at a South Lubbock apartment complex blame a series of floods on their maintenance teams and they say management is not doing enough to help. In October, the Boulders at Lakeridge apartment complex had a large fire that displaced nearly 30 people. Lubbock Fire Rescue attributed that fire to a maintenance error, and now residents claim they are seeing more problems, this time with water.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Wanted man from East Texas believed to be in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a man from East Texas wanted on a charged of possession of a controlled substance. Julio Jimenez failed to appear in court in Grayson County and investigators believe he may be in Lubbock. Grayson County is North of the DFW area....
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Someone Please Open Up a Pickle Shop in Lubbock

One thing in this world that I can eat with every meal, every day, for the rest of my life, and not get sick of it, are pickles. Something about a cold, crunchy, refreshing, pickle brings me so much joy. Whether it’s dill, garlic, spicy, sour, or any other type, there is a pretty strong likelihood that I'll enjoy it. I also know that there are many other pickle lovers out there who agree with me.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Christ in the Arts presents ‘Reborn’ at Lubbock Memorial Civic Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Christ in the Arts (CITA) presents an original production, REBORN. This event will take place Friday, January 13th, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, January 14th, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Reserved-seating tickets are now on sale at: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/civic-center/ticketing/christ-in-the-arts-reborn and...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Moderate injuries reported in South Loop 289 rollover crash Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to a rollover crash in South Lubbock Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around 3:00 p.m. in the area of South Loop 289 and Fremont Avenue (between University Avenue and Indiana Avenue). The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com two people suffered moderate...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LUBBOCK, TX

