Foxborough, MA

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
NESN

What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Big Win Over Dolphins

The New England Patriots’ season-saving win over the Miami Dolphins earned them a Victory Monday. After the Patriots dispatched the Dolphins 23-21 at Gillette Stadium to keep their playoff hopes alive, head coach Bill Belichick informed his players that they would not be expected back at the facility until Wednesday morning.
MassLive.com

Family of Damar Hamlin sends message after Bills player’s scary injury, collapse

The family of Damar Hamlin has released a statement thanking fans, medical personnel and the teams involved after Buffalo Bills defensive back collapsed on the field Monday night. The 24-year-old player remains in a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest following a hit. The incident rocked...
Larry Brown Sports

Kayvon Thibodeaux responds to Colts’ celebration criticism

New York Giants defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux is not backing down after his sack celebration drew criticism on Sunday. Thibodeaux celebrated a sack by doing snow angels next to an injured Nick Foles in Sunday’s win over the Colts. Thibodeaux was strongly criticized by Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday, who called Thibodeaux’s celebration “tasteless.” Thibodeaux... The post Kayvon Thibodeaux responds to Colts’ celebration criticism appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NESN

Tom Brady Movie Question Creates Insanely Awkward Bill Belichick Radio Moment

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Bill Belichick has zero interest in talking about Tom Brady’s upcoming movie. Brady will star as himself in “80 for Brady“, a comedy about four women hitting the road to watch their favorite player and the New England Patriots play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. The film also stars former Patriots players Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola, all of whom will play themselves.
Athens Banner-Herald

UGA football fans buzzing about no tailgating at Sofi Stadium

One could argue tailgating is as much a part of college football as the game itself. For Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game between Georgia and TCU, that part will be noticeably absent. According to the frequently asked questions section on the CFP website, tailgating will not be permitted in any of the SoFi Stadium parking lots. The lots will, however, open at 10 a.m. local time and close two hours after the game. Kickoff is...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick, Longtime NFL Referee Disagree On Rules

Bill Belichick and Gene Steratore are not seeing eye-to-eye on a play from Sunday's Patriots-Dolphins game. During the first quarter, the Dolphins appeared to fumble the ball on a run play but forward progress was ruled. That meant the Dolphins could keep the ball even though the Patriots recovered the fumble.
The Associated Press

Reigning SEC player of year Boston off to slow league start

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston often thinks of unclogged lanes with only one defender to avoid. It’s unlikely that dream becomes reality for the reigning Southeastern Conference player of the year for a while. Boston is off to a slow SEC start, the 6-foot-5 senior double-double machine held to single-digit scoring and rebounding in her first two league games. Boston managed just 10 points and 10 rebounds combined in No. 1 South Carolina’s first two league games. She had put up eight double-doubles in her team’s first 12 nonconference games. Against Georgia last Monday, Boston was swarmed in the paint by up to four defenders hoping to keep her production down.
COLUMBIA, SC
MassLive.com

Patriots show Damar Hamlin support with Gillette Stadium videoboard message

Humanity and solidarity trumped rivalry on Tuesday as the AFC East standings and upcoming head-to-head matchup were moved to the back burner. On Gillette Stadium’s video scoreboard, the New England Patriots posted: “Patriots Nation Stands With Damar Hamlin” above the logos of both New England and Buffalo. It was part of a league-wide effort to rally around Hamlin, who was in critical condition in the intensive care unit of University of Cincinnati Hospital.
NESN

Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers Reveals Hopes For Offseason As Free Agency Looms

Jakobi Meyers has been the New England Patriots’ most reliable receiver in each of the last three seasons. He hopes they won’t need to find a new one in 2023. Meyers is set to hit unrestricted free agency for the first time in March. He told reporters after Sunday’s 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins that he ideally would like to re-sign with the Patriots, with whom he’s spent his entire four-year NFL career.
MassLive.com

Celtics vs. Nuggets: Free live stream, TV, how to watch

The Celtics will look to sweep the season series against the Nuggets as they kick off a four-game road trip in Denver on Sunday night. Boston may be without Rob Williams who was a late addition to the injury report due to illness as the team goes for its fifth consecutive victory. If Williams is unavailable, look for Luke Kornet or Blake Griffin to see some minutes in his place off the bench against the Celtics attempt to contain the NBA’s reigning MVP in Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets will be aiming for their eighth consecutive home win overall as they attempt to avenge a blowout loss to Boston at TD Garden in November. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is also expected to be back available after missing the Celtics’ last two games with an eye injury.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

