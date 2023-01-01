Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Second Hawkeyes QB enters transfer portal
Carson May plans to leave the University of Iowa football program before ever taking a snap for the Hawkeyes in a game. The true freshman quarterback who arrived in Iowa City in June announced Tuesday that he was entering the transfer portal, the second Iowa quarterback to enter the transfer portal since the end of the regular season.
Sioux City Journal
Decisions, transfers will dictate Hawkeye future
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As Iowa’s football program picked up a third player from the transfer portal on Sunday, decisions in upcoming days by current Hawkeyes will determine how much experience will return in 2023. Nine players who started on offense and five who opened on defense in Iowa’s...
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeye forward takes leave
Patrick McCaffery is stepping away from the game, taking an indefinite leave of absence from the University of Iowa basketball team to address a personal anxiety issue. The Hawkeyes’ junior forward announced his decision Tuesday, indicating in a statement that he has been battling anxiety for a while. “Recently,...
Sioux City Journal
Illinois women stun 12th-ranked Iowa
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Watching tape of the Illinois women's basketball team last week, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder could tell the Fighting Illini were improved. Sunday, the 12th-ranked Hawkeyes received an up-close view of just how much improvement Illinois has made. Genesis Bryant scored a career-high 24 points and first-year coach...
Sioux City Journal
Murray's career best not enough for Hawkeyes
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Led by a career-high 32 points from Kris Murray, the Iowa basketball team found its shooting touch in the second half Sunday but could not find the win column. Penn State handed the Hawkeyes their third straight loss, building an 18-point halftime lead and holding on...
Sioux City Journal
'A heartbreaking feeling' — Dive team finds missing Iowa man's body in icy Mississippi River
MUSCATINE — Reported missing on Dec. 19, Michael “Little Beaver” Bishop has been found and brought home. On Monday afternoon, the Chaos Divers, a dive team from Harrisburg, Illinois, that specializes in finding missing persons, reported Bishop’s 2021 Chevy Trail Boss had been located in the Mississippi River about 400 yards from the Toolsboro boat ramp.
Sioux City Journal
Davenport Republican takes helm as state treasurer
Davenport Republican lawmaker Roby Smith is the state's newest banker and the first Quad-Citian to serve in statewide office for half a century. Smith is the new Iowa treasurer — the first from Scott County to take a statewide post since Davenport Republican Roger W. Jepsen was elected more than 50 years ago. He was Iowa's lieutenant governor in 1968 and again in 1970, when the position was elected independently of the governor.
Sioux City Journal
Rock Island High School nears annual "Course and Activity Showcase"
Alongside welcoming students back from winter break, Rock Island High School will host its "Course and Activity Showcase" from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5. The annual event, organized by Rocky's counseling department, gives students and families an opportunity to learn about academic courses, sports, clubs and other offerings for the 2023-2024 school year.
