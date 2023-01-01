Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
BBL|12: Jordan Silk left with a sour taste in his mouth after controversial Michael Neser catch
Sydney Sixers’ batsman Jordan Silk has revealed he had to apologise to the on-field umpires after being left dismayed by the ruling to award Michael Neser with a controversial catch on the boundary during the Brisbane Heat’s clash with the Sixers in the Big Bash League. Neser claimed...
Sporting News
Rangers vs Celtic: Hoops all but quash Gers' Premiership title hopes in first Old Firm derby of 2023
It'll probably take a miracle for Rangers to beat out Celtic for the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership title after top scorer Kyogo Furuhashi buried an 88th-minute equalizer to prevent a much-needed Rangers victory in the traditional year-opening Old Firm derby. The 2-2 result allowed Celtic to maintain their nine-point lead atop...
Comments / 0