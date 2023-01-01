Restoring previous folder windows at logon can be very useful for those who work with a certain set of folders very frequently. By enabling this feature, you can have the folders you had opened when you last logged out open up the next time you start your Windows PC. This can be of help when you are working with some File Explorer folders, but are required to leave it mid-way. If for some reason, you start to experience that this feature is not working anymore, these important folders won’t open automatically. Today we will look at the solutions you can implement to fix the Restore previous folder windows at logon option not working.

4 HOURS AGO